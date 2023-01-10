Read full article on original website
The Russian missile that wiped out an apartment block was designed to sink aircraft carriers and can't be shot down by Ukraine, says its airforce
The Russian missile that caused dozens of casualties at an apartment block in Dnipro can carry a 2,000-pound warhead, said the Ukraine Air Force.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Japanese prime minister's visit highlights cornerstone of Biden foreign policy
As President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met privately in Tokyo last year, Biden delivered a message that was as strategic as it was genuine. US support for a more assertive defense and security posture from Japan was understood, but Biden made clear that if there was anything he could offer to bolster -- or provide cover for -- that effort, it should be considered on the table.
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Don't tell anyone, but Democrats and Republicans agree on fixing Congress and have even been working on it
House Republicans who blocked Kevin McCarthy’s ascension to the speakership repeated a mantra during the four-day leadership fight that ended after several rounds of dealmaking: Congress is “broken,” they said. It can sound like a talking point, one that’s been recycled year after year to bash the...
Paul Ryan Delivers Ominous Prediction For 'Proven Loser' Donald Trump
The former House speaker has some bad news for the ex-president.
Biden admin preparing to ask Congress to approve sale of F-16 jets to Turkey
The Biden administration is preparing to ask Congress to approve the sale of 40 F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, after weighing a Turkish request for the planes for more than a year, congressional sources familiar with the deliberations told CNN. If approved, the sale would be among the largest arms...
First on CNN: Afghanistan withdrawal investigation launched by top Republican on House Foreign Affairs Committee
The top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday requested from the State Department a vast number of documents related to the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan, marking the official launch of the newly Republican-led panel's investigation into the chaotic exit. Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, the chairman of...
US carrier strike group begins operating in South China Sea as tensions with China simmer
A US carrier strike group began operating in the South China Sea on Thursday, the Navy announced, amid heightened tensions with Beijing, which claims much of the body of water as its sovereign territory. Two Chinese ships are already tailing the US group, a defense official told CNN, which consists...
Schumer says he will push to confirm Biden's pick for FAA administrator following system outage
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday he would push to confirm President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Federal Aviation Administration, following a computer system failure that triggered the delay of more than 10,000 flights last week. Phillip Washington, Biden's pick to lead the FAA, has yet to receive...
House Oversight chair wants more information on Biden classified documents from White House
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer on Sunday slammed President Joe Biden and his team for their handling of classified documents, announcing on CNN's "State of the Union" that he is requesting additional information about the situation. "We would never have known about the possession of the classified documents were...
Treasury secretary warns US could default on its debt as soon as June
The Treasury Department said Friday the US could default on its debt as soon as June, setting up one of the first major battles on Capitol Hill after Republicans took control of the House. The US will reach the debt limit on January 19 and then "extraordinary measures" will need...
China's exports plunge as global demand weakens, but trade with Russia hits record high
China reported a record trade surplus for 2022, as its key export sector delivered robust growth for most of last year, providing much-needed support for the world's second largest economy that's hammered by its zero-Covid policy. But plunging shipments in December suggest exports are likely to struggle in early 2023...
Biden to deliver State of the Union address on February 7
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has invited President Joe Biden to deliver the annual State of the Union address to Congress on February 7, and the White House said Biden has accepted the invitation. "It is my solemn obligation to invite you to speak before a Joint Session of Congress on...
Concerns over Santos' backstory were known prior to the election
Concerns over Rep. George Santos' backstory became louder over the summer and into the fall campaign season, and issues surrounding the recently elected Republican congressman from New York had not been a secret, a GOP source told CNN on Friday. When it became clearer that Santos had a chance at...
Aging, outdated technology leaves air travel at risk of meltdown
The massively disruptive computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration this week that caused thousands of cancelled or delayed flights has put Americans uncomfortably face-to-face with the technology behind US air travel — for at least the second time in a month. As the country once again picks up...
Bosch to invest $1 billion in EV parts factory in China
Bosch, the German engineering and technology company, is planning to invest $1 billion to make components for new energy vehicles in China, the world's largest car market. The company plans to build a research, development and manufacturing facility for parts for new energy vehicles and automated-driving technology in Suzhou, a city in the country's east, Bosch said in a statement on Thursday.
Republicans shy away from calling on Santos to resign as Democrats renew push for more information
More House Republicans on Sunday stopped short of calling on embattled New York Rep. George Santos to resign, while two Democrats made a fresh push for more information from GOP leaders. Republicans back home in the GOP freshman's Long Island district, however, doubled down Sunday on calls for him to...
Justice Department announces new rule to regulate pistol-stabilizing braces
Attorney General Merrick Garland and Steve Dettelbach, the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), announced new regulations Friday that would subject pistol-stabilizing braces to additional regulations, including higher taxes, longer waiting periods and registration. Gun control proponents argue that stabilizing braces -- which can be...
Missouri lawmakers adopt stricter dress code for women in state House
Lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives this week adopted a stricter dress code for women as part of a new rules package, and now requires them to cover their shoulders by wearing a jacket like a blazer, cardigan or knit blazer. The addition, which was proposed by Republican state...
