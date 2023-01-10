ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Sill, OK

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Japanese prime minister's visit highlights cornerstone of Biden foreign policy

As President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met privately in Tokyo last year, Biden delivered a message that was as strategic as it was genuine. US support for a more assertive defense and security posture from Japan was understood, but Biden made clear that if there was anything he could offer to bolster -- or provide cover for -- that effort, it should be considered on the table.
Biden admin preparing to ask Congress to approve sale of F-16 jets to Turkey

The Biden administration is preparing to ask Congress to approve the sale of 40 F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, after weighing a Turkish request for the planes for more than a year, congressional sources familiar with the deliberations told CNN. If approved, the sale would be among the largest arms...
First on CNN: Afghanistan withdrawal investigation launched by top Republican on House Foreign Affairs Committee

The top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday requested from the State Department a vast number of documents related to the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan, marking the official launch of the newly Republican-led panel's investigation into the chaotic exit. Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, the chairman of...
TEXAS STATE
Treasury secretary warns US could default on its debt as soon as June

The Treasury Department said Friday the US could default on its debt as soon as June, setting up one of the first major battles on Capitol Hill after Republicans took control of the House. The US will reach the debt limit on January 19 and then "extraordinary measures" will need...
China's exports plunge as global demand weakens, but trade with Russia hits record high

China reported a record trade surplus for 2022, as its key export sector delivered robust growth for most of last year, providing much-needed support for the world's second largest economy that's hammered by its zero-Covid policy. But plunging shipments in December suggest exports are likely to struggle in early 2023...
Biden to deliver State of the Union address on February 7

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has invited President Joe Biden to deliver the annual State of the Union address to Congress on February 7, and the White House said Biden has accepted the invitation. "It is my solemn obligation to invite you to speak before a Joint Session of Congress on...
Concerns over Santos' backstory were known prior to the election

Concerns over Rep. George Santos' backstory became louder over the summer and into the fall campaign season, and issues surrounding the recently elected Republican congressman from New York had not been a secret, a GOP source told CNN on Friday. When it became clearer that Santos had a chance at...
WASHINGTON STATE
Aging, outdated technology leaves air travel at risk of meltdown

The massively disruptive computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration this week that caused thousands of cancelled or delayed flights has put Americans uncomfortably face-to-face with the technology behind US air travel — for at least the second time in a month. As the country once again picks up...
FLORIDA STATE
Bosch to invest $1 billion in EV parts factory in China

Bosch, the German engineering and technology company, is planning to invest $1 billion to make components for new energy vehicles in China, the world's largest car market. The company plans to build a research, development and manufacturing facility for parts for new energy vehicles and automated-driving technology in Suzhou, a city in the country's east, Bosch said in a statement on Thursday.
Justice Department announces new rule to regulate pistol-stabilizing braces

Attorney General Merrick Garland and Steve Dettelbach, the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), announced new regulations Friday that would subject pistol-stabilizing braces to additional regulations, including higher taxes, longer waiting periods and registration. Gun control proponents argue that stabilizing braces -- which can be...
COLORADO STATE
Missouri lawmakers adopt stricter dress code for women in state House

Lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives this week adopted a stricter dress code for women as part of a new rules package, and now requires them to cover their shoulders by wearing a jacket like a blazer, cardigan or knit blazer. The addition, which was proposed by Republican state...
MISSOURI STATE

