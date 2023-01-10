ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

This Jewish non-profit in Brooklyn helps refugees furnish their new homes

(New York Jewish Week) – When S., a Pakistani refugee, finally moved to a stable living situation in New York City, there was still one thing missing: furniture. S. had left Pakistan for New York hoping to provide a better, healthier life for her younger brother R., who has Down syndrome. After a year of moving around the city, applying for asylum and trying to get on her feet, S. — who asked that her name not be used while the rest of her family waits for their asylum cases to be approved — found a room in a semi-basement apartment in Jamaica, Queens in March 2022.
BROOKLYN, NY
Cleveland Jewish News

Manhattan DA offers antisemitic NYC attacker plea deal with minimal jail time

In the wake of rising attacks against Jews in New York City, a violent antisemitic attacker could be back on the streets in six months’ time. According to the Canary Mission watchdog, Waseem Awadeh has been offered a plea deal by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Awawdeh was charged with a hate crime for attacking a yarmulke-wearing Jewish man who was heading to a pro-Israel rally in May 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy