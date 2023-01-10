Read full article on original website
bravotv.com
Kim Richards Reveals What Happened After Kathy Hilton’s Celeb-Packed Christmas Party
The RHOBH alum and her family finished the year with a number of sweet holiday moments. Kim Richards spent the December holiday season enjoying sweet moments with her sister Kathy Hilton. After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum attended Kathy’s Bravoleb-packed holiday party, the sisters later continued their festive...
‘RHONJ’ Trailer: Melissa Gorga Faces Cheating Accusations As Teresa Giudice Comes To Blows With Her Brother
Bravo fans, brace yourself for drama like we’ve never seen before between Teresa Giudice and her family members Joe and Melissa Gorga. Bravo released the trailer for season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on December 21, and it shows a glimpse into the wild fight that Teresa gets into with her brother and sister-in-law, before they skipped her wedding to Luis Ruelas.
bravotv.com
The Gorga Family Had an Incredible First Christmas in Their New House (PICS)
Melissa Gorga and her family celebrated Christmas Eve with a seemingly endless dinner, festive fashion, and plenty of sprinkle cookies. After Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, and their kids moved into their new house in November, The Real Housewives of New Jersey family wasted no time decorating the abode for Christmas. After seeing their lavish holiday setup, including white lights outlining the exterior of their home and multiple stunning Christmas trees inside, it wasn’t exactly a surprise that they hosted a perfectly over-the-top dinner for their first Christmas Eve in the home.
bravotv.com
Shep Attended (a) Craig’s Wedding and It Looked Amazing: Details
The Southern Charm cast member revealed that he made a “bold and adventurous” decision at the nuptials. Shep Rose may not be ready for marriage himself, but being a wedding guest has become his “specialty.”. The Southern Charm-er started 2023 by traveling to Cape Town, South Africa,...
Crystal Kung Minkoff Shares Update On Friendship With Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Co-Star Diana Jenkins
Well, well, well, all is seemingly magical with at least some of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast. When last season thankfully ended, freeing us from toxicity and repeated squabbles of a cast that is largely stale, Diana Jenkins appeared to be on her way out. At least that’s what some fans assumed after […] The post Crystal Kung Minkoff Shares Update On Friendship With Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Co-Star Diana Jenkins appeared first on Reality Tea.
Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark
An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
'Can You Say Red Flag?': Fans Express Concern After Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Ruelas Gifts 4 Stepdaughters $12,500 Cartier Bracelets
Teresa Giudice's husband, Luis Ruelas, gifted his four stepdaughters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with ex Joe Giudice — a $12,500 Cartier bracelet, but fans are concerned about her new man's financial situation. On Sunday, December 25, Milania, 16, revealed the exciting present she received from her stepfather. “Luis always goes big, and last year he also got us a Cartier bracelet,” she said while showing off the Cartier Love Bracelet she received the year before. “This year he, again, got us — me and my three sisters — this one,” she continued while debuting...
bravotv.com
Cynthia Bailey Explains Why She Didn’t Spend Christmas with Noelle Robinson
The RHOA alum celebrated Christmas with loved ones and even received a message from her ex-husband, Mike Hill. Cynthia Bailey may have spent the holidays with her loved ones, but one person was noticeably absent from her Christmas get-together: her daughter, Noelle Robinson. Well, in case you’re wondering why the mother-daughter pair weren’t together for the holiday, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum explained it all on Instagram.
Andy Cohen Says Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit Is A “Big Reshuffle” & Hopes “She Will Come Back”
Andy Cohen is making his first comments after Lisa Rinna announced she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo executive producer took to his SiriusXM show on Radio Andy to say that Rinna leaving “is a big reshuffle of the deck.” Cohen mentioned on Andy Cohen Live that he was “surprised” when Rinna said RHOBH “was the longest job she’s ever had.” “She’s a working actor … usually you don’t get a part on a show that goes for eight years,” he added. “So this is a reality show and it goes to show that is a testament to...
Eddie Cibrian Breaks Silence On Ex-Wife Brandi Glanville's Bombshell Claim He Had Affair With 'Cave' Costar Piper Perabo
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville came forward with some explosive allegations in a new interview, claiming Yellowstone actress Piper Perabo and her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, had an affair while filming the 2005 horror-action flick The Cave.The Bravolebrity revealed why she was not a fan of the Coyote Ugly star after the movie came up in conversation, claiming that she made "friends on set" of The Cave who told her "a lot of things" after she noticed their allegedly flirty banter herself."And [Perabo] was a horrible c--- to me," she claimed to Page Six.According to Glanville, she confronted...
'You Cannot Imagine How Vindictive He Can Be': Inside Todd Chrisley's Dark & Twisted Divorce From First Wife As He Gears Up For Prison
Todd Chrisley's first wife, Teresa Terry, knew as she walked down the aisle in 1990 that their shotgun wedding — when she was just 19 and he was 21 — wasn't the best idea. In shocking divorce documents, the soon-to-be imprisoned Chrisley Knows Best star's teenage bride admitted that she had no idea of the alleged violence and terror that was to come, RadarOnline.com has learned.By 1994, the high school sweethearts, who are parents to Lindsie and Kyle, had devolved into acrimonious spouses allegedly thanks to Todd's iron fist."He likes to control his environment," Teresa claimed. "I had two small...
Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’
Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
Wendy Williams' Guardian Cuts Family Ties Amid $40 Million Dollar Fortune Grab
Wendy Williams is a famous ex-talk show host that made her fortune as a tabloid gossip host as well as other lucrative business ventures. However, her current financial situation is no laughing matter.
Kristen Doute Says She And Jax Taylor “Fought The Entire Weekend” During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Because Of The Vanderpump Rules Cameras
Former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute made a shocking revelation about some behind-the-scenes drama that took place at Scheana Shay’s wedding in Mexico. Fans may remember Kristen appeared as a main cast member on VPR for the show’s first eight seasons. She was integral to the series’ success and drama. Cheating with her best friend’s boyfriend, […] The post Kristen Doute Says She And Jax Taylor “Fought The Entire Weekend” During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Because Of The Vanderpump Rules Cameras appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com
We Have an Update on Fredrik Eklund’s Marriage to Derek Kaplan
While reflecting on 2022, Fredrik commemorated a milestone in his marriage to Derek Kaplan. Fredrik Eklund closes real estate deals with a high leg kick, and he’s closing out 2022 with just as much flair. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Million Dollar Listing New York alum reflected...
'Southern Charm' Star Shep Rose Allegedly Tried To Kiss Southern Hospitality's Mia Alario Before Taylor Ann Green Split: Source
The woman who Shep Rose drunkingly tried to make out with before officially splitting from Taylor Ann Green has been revealed. A source close to "The Bravo Bottoms" podcast exclusively tells OK! the employee of Leva Bonaparte's — who the Southern Charm O.G. was all over while still being in a relationship with the clinical assistant — was reportedly none other than Mia Alario.
Joe Giudice Reveals What He Does For A Living Today
It’s been some time since we last heard from Joe Giudice from the Real Housewives of New Jersey. When he and Teresa Giudice were married, the pair’s rocky relationship was always at the center of discussion. Some of the ladies even accused Juicy Joe of cheating on the RHONJ OG. Even then, he never let […] The post Joe Giudice Reveals What He Does For A Living Today appeared first on Reality Tea.
Bustle
Lenny Hochstein's New Girlfriend Has A Lot To Say About Lisa
One of the hottest topics on The Real Housewives of Miami isn’t even a Housewife. Season 5 of the Peacock series is heavily focused on Lisa and Lenny Hochstein’s messy divorce, which is eerily foreshadowed in the first four episodes with a shocking hot mic moment before their marriage falls apart for good. In the sixth episode of the season, Lisa reveals to her fellow Housewives that Lenny had already started dating another woman, naturally making fans wonder who she was.
Brandi Glanville Steps Out In Red Swimsuit After Eddie Cibrian Refutes Piper Perabo Affair Claim
Brandi Glanville appeared to be focused on being festive rather than the alleged bombshell she dropped about ex-husband Eddie Cibrian. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stepped out in a red bathing suit to frolic across a beach in Malibu on Monday, December 19, prior to the father-of-her-children shutting down her claims he and Piper Perabo had an affair in 2005 while he was still married to Glanville. The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star also donned a matching Santa Claus hat and a smile plastered from ear to ear as she showed off her toned bod in the...
urbanbellemag.com
Tamar Braxton Has More to Say After Calling Out RHOA Star & Her Husband
Kandi Burruss made some controversial accusations about Carlos King. Tamar Braxton is no stranger to grabbing people’s attention with her social media actions. And although she walked away from reality television because she thought it had become too negative, life away from “Braxton Family Values” hasn’t made life drama free for Tamar. She’s still having a lot of ups and downs in her friendships. Months ago, it was alleged that she is no longer on good terms with NeNe Leakes. Despite defending NeNe against backlash surrounding her current romance, it was alleged that NeNe double-crossed Tamar. And she allegedly did so by trying to hook up her girlfriend with a man she already hooked Tamar up with. Although Tamar didn’t confirm the gossip, she didn’t deny it on Twitter. So some of her fans think it’s some truth to the rumor.
