Nissan Australia has released more than 200 images of the latest-generation Qashqai to celebrate its launch in the local market. First presented to Australian buyers in mid-2022, the new Nissan Qashqai will be available in ST, ST+, ST-L, and Ti configurations. Prices for the ST kick off from AU$33,800 ($23,615), while the ST+ starts at AU$37,890 ($26,472), the ST+ with two-tone paint is available from AU$38,390 ($26,822), the ST-L starts at AU$42,190 ($29,477), the ST-L with two-tone paint sells for AU$42,690 ($29,826), the Ti kicks off from AU$47,390 ($33,110) and the range is topped out by the Ti with two-tone paint from AU$47,890 ($33,459).

1 DAY AGO