Carscoops
Facelifted Honda Jazz e:HEV Arrives In Europe With More Power And New Sporty Trim
Following the debut of the facelifted Fit range in Japan, Honda announced similar updates for the European-spec 2023 Jazz e:HEV. Those include mild changes in the exterior design, a more powerful hybrid powertrain, and the addition of the new Advance Sport trim to the range next to the regular Jazz and the “adventurous” Jazz Crosstar.
Carscoops
Suzuki Fronx Breaks Cover In India As A Baleno-Based Urban SUV
Suzuki keeps expanding its SUV range, with the latest addition being the all-new Fronx that debuted at the Auto Expo 2023 in Delhi, India. The sporty-looking SUV is based on the Baleno supermini, adopting styling cues from the larger Grand Vitara. The Suzuki Fronx measures 3,995 mm (157.3 inches) long,...
Carscoops
First Photos Of The 2024 Nissan GT-R Or Is This Another Tuned 2023MY For TAS?
Nissan will be presenting a new GT-R for 2024 later today, and its party may (or may not) have been rained on, as photos have been published early allegedly showing the car, albeit still mostly covered by a plastic wrap. We’ve yet to confirm though that the photos shared on...
Carscoops
Nissan Details 2023 Qashqai In Australia, Prices Start At AU$38,800
Nissan Australia has released more than 200 images of the latest-generation Qashqai to celebrate its launch in the local market. First presented to Australian buyers in mid-2022, the new Nissan Qashqai will be available in ST, ST+, ST-L, and Ti configurations. Prices for the ST kick off from AU$33,800 ($23,615), while the ST+ starts at AU$37,890 ($26,472), the ST+ with two-tone paint is available from AU$38,390 ($26,822), the ST-L starts at AU$42,190 ($29,477), the ST-L with two-tone paint sells for AU$42,690 ($29,826), the Ti kicks off from AU$47,390 ($33,110) and the range is topped out by the Ti with two-tone paint from AU$47,890 ($33,459).
Carscoops
Nissan GT-R Vs Inflation: Is The 2023 R35 Really More Expensive Than The 2009 Original Was?
So the Nissan GT-R lives on for another year. This week Nissan in Japan unveiled the 2024 model-year car, which gets a subtly revised face, and slightly more downforce, but is in most respects unchanged from the 2023 car, or the 2009 original, come to that. But one thing that...
Carscoops
Impatient Porsche Cayenne Driver Gets Instant Karma In Colorado Springs
We all lead busy lives and need to get stuff done to be our happiest selves. Sometimes though, it’s important to slow down and prioritize safety above productivity or a quick commute. One Porsche Cayenne driver just learned that lesson the hard way. This accident takes place in my...
Carscoops
Check Out The Updated 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia And Stelvio From Up Close
Real-life photos of the facelifted Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio have surfaced online as the first examples reached dealerships in Italy before they arrive in other European markets next month. The photos were published on Instagram by @instalfisti and show high-spec trims of the Giulia and the Stelvio. More specifically,...
Carscoops
Watch A Ferrari 296 GTB In EV Mode Get Dusted By A VW E-Golf In A Roll Race
One of the benefits of owning a vehicle from the new wave of plug-in hybrid supercars is that they can be driven fully under electric power for a short amount of time. But that begs the question: does that EV mode still deliver supercar performance? As it turns out, not really, and that was evidenced by this Ferrari 296 GTB, which lost a roll race to a Volkswagen E-Golf.
Carscoops
Cusco Puts The Coupe Back Into Crossover Coupe With Rugged Toyota GR86 Concept
The Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato proved there’s a market for rally-inspired supercars, but buyers on a budget might want to check out Cusco’s crossover-inspired Toyota GR86. Unveiled at the Tokyo Auto Salon, the GR86 crossover concept features a rugged design thanks to custom fender flares,...
Carscoops
New Subaru Levorg STI Sport # Is Limited To 500 Units For Japan
Subaru brought a number of models at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, but the only production model was the Levorg STI Sport # set to be offered in a limited number of 500 units exclusively for the Japanese market. The car is based on the flagship Levorg STI Sport R...
Carscoops
Cadillac Shows Three Liveries For Its New V-LMDh Racecar
Cadillac is gearing up for the racing debut of the V-LMDh at the 24 hours of Daytona later this month, unveiling a trio of liveries for its new endurance racer. The three distinct examples of the V-LMDh feature gold, blue, and red liveries, inspired by the colors of the Cadillac V-Series emblem. The gold-themed No.1 car of Cadillac Racing and the red-themed No.31 car of Whelen Engineering will compete in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, while the blue-themed No.2 car of Cadillac Racing will be reserved for the FIA World Endurance Championship.
Carscoops
Lexus RZ Sport Concept Is An Electric SUV That Wants To Be A Race Car
A host of intriguing new Lexus models have been unveiled at the ongoing Tokyo Auto Salon and of them all, the RZ Sport Concept is perhaps the most striking. The car is based on the road-going RZ but has benefited from a host of changes to improve its performance while also making it look much more dramatic. It is bathed in a shade of white dubbed Hakugin and has a number of bright blue accents, including across the front fascia and the roof.
Carscoops
Tesla Model Y Crashes Into Model S In Hong Kong Tunnel
An incident involving Tesla on Tesla violence was recently filmed inside a tunnel in Hong Kong. The accident saw a Model Y collide with a curb inside the tunnel, and then careen into a Model S going the opposite direction. Footage of the incident, which occurred on January 12, 2023,...
Carscoops
Stolen $400k Porsche 911 GT3 RS From Canada Allegedly Listed For Sale In Dubai
Last year, a Canadian man reported his rare 997-generation 2012 Porsche 911 GT3 RS as stolen. Now, many months later, some internet sleuths are claiming it’s popped up for sale halfway around the world in Dubai for a little over $400,000. Enthusiasts are wondering what will become of this possibly ill-gotten GT3.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Getting Some Small Upgrades
The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door has been spied testing for the first time in flagship 63 S E Performance guise. Mercedes-AMG only introduced the GT 4-Door Coupe in 2018 and in mid-2021, it underwent its first facelift although it was very subtle. Fast forward a couple of years and another facelift is in the works and this one could be a little more obvious.
Carscoops
Gran Turismo Creator Wants SIM Racing Rigs To Be More Accessible
Kazunori Yamauchi, the creator of the video game franchise Gran Turismo, recently gave a lengthy interview surrounding the state of racing video games. Among many notable quotes about the genre he had one big gripe; sim racing rigs are getting too expensive. Speaking at a rare event where Polyphony Digital,...
Carscoops
Honda Civic And ZR-V e:HEV Sport Accessory Concepts Look Ready For Production
Honda showcased two “Sport Accessory Concepts” at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Show based on the e:HEV variants of the Civic and ZR-V. The models feature sportier styling, benefiting from a number of genuine accessories. The vehicles were presented as concepts but they appear to be very close to...
Carscoops
Cayenne Overtakes Macan To Help Porsche Offset Production Woes And Post 3% Sales Rise In 2022
There were winners and losers in Porsche’s battle with production holdups during 2022 but overall the firm came out ahead, posting a 3 percent rise in sales. Porsche sold 309,884 cars last year, compared with 301,915 cars in 2021, itself a record busting year for the firm. SUVs once again took the lion’s share of sales, but the ageing Cayenne leapfrogged its even older, but recently facelifted, Macan little brother to become the most popular model. Macan sales dropped slightly from 88,362 to 86,724, while Cayenne deliveries jumped from 83,071 to 95,604.
Carscoops
Infiniti And BMW Smash Into Each Other Like It’s A Demolition Derby At Sideshow
Sideshows and street takeovers are a problem in many cities across the USA. Surprisingly, relatively few of the videos from these events feature accidents. We bet the owners of the Infiniti and BMW from the video below wish they could say the same about their own appearance. First posted over...
Carscoops
Jeep Avenger Is 2023 European Car Of The Year
The Jeep Avenger has been named European Car of The Year 2023 at the Brussels Motor Show. In a contest dominated by EVs, Jeep’s first electric car cruised home to victory, leaving even the Volkswagen ID 4 and Nissan Ariya trailing in its wake. The 57 judges awarded the Avenger 328 points, while the second-placed ID only collected 241 points and the Ariya scraped 211 together.
