Joann C. Meyer, 81, of Dallas City, Illinois, passed away at 6:38 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the Oak Lane Nursing & Rehab in Stronghurst, Illinois. Joann was born January 4, 1942 in Burrville, Tennessee, the daughter of Charles and Lucy (Potter) Brown. She was second youngest of eleven children. Joann spent much of her young life in Tennessee growing up along side her siblings, nieces and nephews. She spent the later half of her child hood in Joliet, IL. There she met the love of her life Herbert "Bud" Meyer. They were wed on March 24, 1962 and had 3 children, Connie, Bobby, and Randy. Joann and her family moved to Pontoosuc, IL in the summer of 1975 and remained in the Dallas City and surrounding areas. Bud preceded Joann in death on February 20, 2002.

DALLAS CITY, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO