Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Patricia A. Haas, 88, Fort Madison
Patricia A. Haas, 88, of Fort Madison, passed away peacefully at 2:04 PM at Arbor Court Nursing Home in Mt. Pleasant. She was born on December 6, 1934 in Topeka, KS to Stanley and Anna Jones Lobb. On September 4, 1954 she married Robert Haas in Ft. Madison and he passed away on May 18, 2015.
Pen City Current
Banks & Beals Funeral Home obituary – Joann C. Meyer, 81, Dallas City
Joann C. Meyer, 81, of Dallas City, Illinois, passed away at 6:38 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the Oak Lane Nursing & Rehab in Stronghurst, Illinois. Joann was born January 4, 1942 in Burrville, Tennessee, the daughter of Charles and Lucy (Potter) Brown. She was second youngest of eleven children. Joann spent much of her young life in Tennessee growing up along side her siblings, nieces and nephews. She spent the later half of her child hood in Joliet, IL. There she met the love of her life Herbert "Bud" Meyer. They were wed on March 24, 1962 and had 3 children, Connie, Bobby, and Randy. Joann and her family moved to Pontoosuc, IL in the summer of 1975 and remained in the Dallas City and surrounding areas. Bud preceded Joann in death on February 20, 2002.
Pen City Current
Hounds wrestle up in landslide at Fairfield
FORT MADISON - Fort Madison got some big wins on the way to a landslide victory over Fairfield Thursday night on the road. The Hounds rolled to a 57-12 win surrendering just two losses both by pin at 113 lbs and 138 lbs. It was also the first time ever...
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home obituary - Melva J. Soppe, 92, West Point
Family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Saint Mary’s of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Saint Mary’s of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, with Father Joseph Phung as celebrant.
Pen City Current
Hounds run at BHS falls short
FORT MADISON - Ryan Wilson challenged his Fort Madison High School boys basketball team. Be the hammer in Friday’s Southeast Conference game against Burlington, or be the nail. The Bloodhounds were both, but the “nail” version came at the worst time, as the Grayhounds pulled away in the second...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Thursday, January 12, 2023
01/06/23 – 8:41 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 5000 block of Avenue O. 01/06/23 – 9:32 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 3300 block of Avenue L. 01/06/23...
Pen City Current
Home on 33rd Street lost after electrical fire
FORT MADISON - A home in the 1600 block of 33rd Street was destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon. Fort Madison firefighters were called to 1623 33rd Street for a house that was burning in the front area around the roof of the porch. Firefighters said no one was injured in...
Pen City Current
Lampe, Morrison go for 48 in Lady Hawks win
DONNELLSON - A good one-two punch is a powerful weapon in a fight. Central Lee's one-two punch of seniors Mya Lampe and Makayla Morrison took the fight out of New London early as the Hawks rolled to a 72-35 SEI Superconference win Friday in Donnellson. Morrison and Lampe combined for...
Pen City Current
Hellige goes for 20, but Crusaders outgunned
WEST BURLINGTON - Luke Hellige's 20 points was one of the few bright spots in the Crusaders 72-52 loss at West Burlington Friday night. The Falcons raced out to an 18-9 first quarter lead and never looked back as the Falcons, ranked 5th and 6th in area Class 2A polls, rolled.
Pen City Current
Tigers pull away from Hawks in second half
DONNELLSON - The Central Lee boys were giving New London a run for its money early on Friday night, but a 3-24 shooting drought in the second half gave the Hawks another loss on the year. The Hawks trailed by just 12 at the half, but the Tigers, behind some...
Pen City Current
Lady Falcons edge Crusaders
WEST BURLINGTON - Holy Trinity Catholic lost another heart-breaker to West Burlington Friday night... but just barely. The Crusaders rallied with four points in the final 40 seconds but came up one short as the Lady Falcons outlasted HTC 54-53 SEI Superconference south girls basketball action in West Burlington. Holy...
Pen City Current
Locals battle NuStar on pipeline easements
FORT MADISON - Representatives of two generational farms parried with pipeline officials for close to two days to stop eminent domain proceedings to take their property. The Iowa Utilities Board held a formal hearing at the Quality Inn & Suites Monday and Tuesday late into the evening to gather information and listen to the pros and cons of using eminent domain to allow the construction of the pipeline.
