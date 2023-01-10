Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
Fort Worth Police Detective Arrested for DUI: Department Launches InvestigationLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerFort Worth, TX
Abduction and Murder of Child in 1996 was the Inspiration for the Amber Alert SystemTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Arlington, TX
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas areaAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Huskies Make Scholarship Offer to Extra-Tall Texas Cornerback
Selman Bridges stands 6-foot-4 as he roams the secondary.
Paul Finebaum Names His Pick For Country's 'Next Georgia'
Georgia sits atop the college football hierarchy after capturing its second straight national title. The Bulldogs became the first team since Alabama in 2012 to repeat as champions when steamrolling TCU on Monday night. However, Kirby Smart's team faced one significant challenge on their road to a ...
Everyone Mentioned The Same Name For Alabama Defensive Coordinator Opening
With Pete Golding leaving Alabama to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of some who will step in and take the role. For Alabama fans and people who know college football, there's one perfect candidate for the job: Former Tennessee head coach ...
LSU Loses Prized Quarterback Recruit To The Transfer Portal
The LSU Tigers have been a regular fixture in all of the "way too early" top 25 polls for the 2023 college football season. A major reason for the optimism surrounding Brian Kelly's program is the return of quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels, who transferred to LSU from Arizona State prior to this ...
2024 QB Trey Owens commits to the Texas Longhorns
After Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian waited until late June for Arch Manning to join UT’s 2023 class, the Longhorns worked to get their 2024 quarterback committed much earlier in the cycle. Their efforts were rewarded on Wednesday when Cypress (Texas) Cy-Fair’s Trey Owens committed to Texas. [Get...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti
Justin Herbert is the star quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers who’s set to make his first playoff appearance in the 2022 season. He was selected as the sixth overall pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He immediately set multiple rookie NFL records in his first year en […] The post Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Legendary Broadcaster Has A Problem With Stetson Bennett
Stetson Bennett solidified his status as a Georgia legend on Monday night by capturing a second national title. He had 304 passing yards and six total touchdowns in the blowout win over TCU. While there are plenty of people giving Bennett his flowers this week, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo made ...
Paul Finebaum Names Main Challengers To Georgia For 2023 Season
Fresh off their second straight national championship, Georgia are widely expected to be the favorites to win it all in 2023 as well. Right now, ESPN's Paul Finebaum sees only a few challengers to their throne. Appearing on Keyshawn, JWill and Max, Finebaum identified only three teams that can ...
Top Texas A&M Transfer Announces New Destination
A top Texas A&M defensive lineman has found a new home. Anthony Lucas, who was one of the top defensive players in the portal, announced his commitment to USC on Wednesday afternoon. It comes a little over a week after he entered the portal. Lucas played in seven games as a true freshman ...
NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes
It’s clear to anyone who watches college football that the transfer portal has become an absolutely massive part of the game in recent years as more players are choosing to change schools than ever before in the sport’s history. And the NCAA has just made some rule changes to help cut down on the number Read more... The post NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bob Huggins Fires Longtime Assistant Coach
Bob Huggins and the West Virginia basketball program have fired longtime associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison spent 16 years with Huggins at West Virginia, and 24 years total dating back to their time together with Cincinnati. “I want to thank Larry for his years of service to ...
Heaven provides good seats for national title game no matter which team wins
My son, forget not my law; but let thine heart keep my commandments: For the length of days, long life, and peace, shall they add to thee. – PROVERBS 3:1, 2. ••• Specific national stories that have popped up virtually “cry out” for mention by journalists, including small-town writers. One of the major ones is the great strides made by the Buffalo Bills football player who suffered an onfield cardiac issue last week. America unashamedly knelt and fervently prayed for Demar HAMLIN in full view of believers and non-believers. That was a welcome sight as teams, coaches, and a virtually full...
UPDATES: Georgia Undergoing Major Roster Overhaul
The University of Georgia is fresh off their second consecutive national title, becoming the first program in CFP history to repeat as champions. Now, as they prepare for their celebration parade, there are ample impending roster movements. NFL Draft declarations are being made, the NCAA ...
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Look: Former SEC Head Coach To Take 'Sabbatical' From College Football
Longtime college football coach Derek Mason is taking a "sabbatical" from the game. The now-former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator took to Twitter with an announcement on Thursday. "After 30 consecutive seasons in the great game of football, I've decided to take a sabbatical from coaching in ...
NFL Referees Have Reportedly Received Notable Instruction
With the NFL playoffs set to begin this Saturday, officials have received special instructions for the Wild Card round. According to Football Zebras, officials have been told to watch for foreign objects being used to assist field goals and extra point attempts. These "foreign objects" ...
