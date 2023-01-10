ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names His Pick For Country's 'Next Georgia'

Georgia sits atop the college football hierarchy after capturing its second straight national title. The Bulldogs became the first team since Alabama in 2012 to repeat as champions when steamrolling TCU on Monday night. However, Kirby Smart's team faced one significant challenge on their road to a ...
ATLANTA, GA
On3.com

2024 QB Trey Owens commits to the Texas Longhorns

After Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian waited until late June for Arch Manning to join UT’s 2023 class, the Longhorns worked to get their 2024 quarterback committed much earlier in the cycle. Their efforts were rewarded on Wednesday when Cypress (Texas) Cy-Fair’s Trey Owens committed to Texas. [Get...
AUSTIN, TX
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti

Justin Herbert is the star quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers who’s set to make his first playoff appearance in the 2022 season. He was selected as the sixth overall pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He immediately set multiple rookie NFL records in his first year en […] The post Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Legendary Broadcaster Has A Problem With Stetson Bennett

Stetson Bennett solidified his status as a Georgia legend on Monday night by capturing a second national title. He had 304 passing yards and six total touchdowns in the blowout win over TCU.  While there are plenty of people giving Bennett his flowers this week, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo made ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Top Texas A&M Transfer Announces New Destination

A top Texas A&M defensive lineman has found a new home.  Anthony Lucas, who was one of the top defensive players in the portal, announced his commitment to USC on Wednesday afternoon. It comes a little over a week after he entered the portal. Lucas played in seven games as a true freshman ...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Comeback

NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes

It’s clear to anyone who watches college football that the transfer portal has become an absolutely massive part of the game in recent years as more players are choosing to change schools than ever before in the sport’s history. And the NCAA has just made some rule changes to help cut down on the number Read more... The post NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Bob Huggins Fires Longtime Assistant Coach

Bob Huggins and the West Virginia basketball program have fired longtime associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison spent 16 years with Huggins at West Virginia, and 24 years total dating back to their time together with Cincinnati. “I want to thank Larry for his years of service to ...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Mexia News

Heaven provides good seats for national title game no matter which team wins

My son, forget not my law; but let thine heart keep my commandments: For the length of days, long life, and peace, shall they add to thee. – PROVERBS 3:1, 2. ••• Specific national stories that have popped up virtually “cry out” for mention by journalists, including small-town writers. One of the major ones is the great strides made by the Buffalo Bills football player who suffered an onfield cardiac issue last week. America unashamedly knelt and fervently prayed for Demar HAMLIN in full view of believers and non-believers. That was a welcome sight as teams, coaches, and a virtually full...
HOUSTON, TX
DawgsDaily

UPDATES: Georgia Undergoing Major Roster Overhaul

The University of Georgia is fresh off their second consecutive national title, becoming the first program in CFP history to repeat as champions. Now, as they prepare for their celebration parade, there are ample impending roster movements.  NFL Draft declarations are being made, the NCAA ...
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
The Spun

Look: Former SEC Head Coach To Take 'Sabbatical' From College Football

Longtime college football coach Derek Mason is taking a "sabbatical" from the game. The now-former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator took to Twitter with an announcement on Thursday. "After 30 consecutive seasons in the great game of football, I've decided to take a sabbatical from coaching in ...
The Spun

NFL Referees Have Reportedly Received Notable Instruction

With the NFL playoffs set to begin this Saturday, officials have received special instructions for the Wild Card round.  According to Football Zebras, officials have been told to watch for foreign objects being used to assist field goals and extra point attempts.  These "foreign objects" ...
ATLANTA, GA
