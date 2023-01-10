ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

shefinds

Dietitians Agree: These Are The Ultra-Processed Frozen Foods You Should Avoid At All Costs In 2023

The frozen food aisle at the grocery store can certainly be tempting. They’re full of mozzarella sticks, mac and cheese, chicken nuggets, and more. But it shouldn’t come as a shock to hear that these addictive frozen treats are way too easy to make and typically terrible for your overall health. Eating too much of them can lead to unwanted weight gain. To learn more about ultra-processed frozen foods to avoid, we checked in with nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, registered dietitian. They said frozen pizza and pizza rolls and frozen pot pies are highly processed and ruin your metabolism. Find out more below!
Fox47News

Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs Are A Low-Cal, High-Protein Surprise

Scrambled eggs are a mainstay of the breakfast table and make a quick and healthy breakfast. Sometimes, though, we like our eggs kicked up with a little cheesy goodness. You can enjoy fluffy, cheesy eggs without breaking your calorie budget by turning them into cottage cheese scrambled eggs. Cottage cheese...
Madison Cates

Working from Home As An Amazon Customer Representative

Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
thewildest.com

How to Find Free Pet Food Near You

Animals are expensive. It’s not the most fun thing to talk about, but it’s a fact of pet parenthood. Even after the initial splurges (adoption fees, spay and neuter surgeries, vaccinations, microchipping, and basic necessities, such as crates and collars), there’s the ongoing need to keep our pets’ bellies full — and those bowls of chow can add up.
AOL Corp

Hurry! The famous 'Amazon coat' is on mega-sale — but only 'til midnight

It's freezing outside and, with more winter months ahead, it's no wonder we have warm coats on the brain. Well, Amazon has a sale to do you a solid. They've slashed prices on popular Orolay coats by up to 52%, just for today. But there's one marked-down jacket in particular you definitely don't want to miss: The Internet famous "Amazon coat."
Taste Of Home

How to Make Ramen in the Microwave and Flavor It Just Right

Instant ramen is an affordable and easy meal to make in a pinch. While the stovetop instructions are fairly simple, you can enjoy it even faster by making ramen in the microwave. No need for a pot and heating up the stove. Here’s how to make ramen quickly with a few pushes of a button, and also how to elevate your ramen with a few flavorful additions.
HOLAUSA

Benefits of rosemary oil for hair loss

Another hair hack goes viral on TikTok, and it is none other than the legendary, consistently used, and praised rosemary oil. For decades, people have used rosemary in shampoo and conditioners for its properties to benefit hair. I.C.O.N. Salon Founder and Hair Expert Chiara Scudieri shared with HOLA!...
Ujwal Sharma

Waking Up Early Can Improve Your Life

Waking up early has long been considered a good habit, but for many people, it can be a struggle to get out of bed before the sun. While it may be tempting to hit the snooze button and catch a few extra minutes of sleep, the benefits of waking up early far outweigh the temporary satisfaction of a warm, cozy bed.
Glamour

Brushing Your Teeth Hacks: How Should You Brush Your Teeth?

Brushing our teeth is something we all do twice every single day. Or least should be doing. But, according to experts, many of us have actually been doing it completely wrong. With more people than ever skipping their routine dental checkups over the past few years due to Covid, it is crucial to maintain good oral hygiene to ward off any painful emergencies. In other words, if there was ever a good time to reassess our teeth-brushing technique, it's now.

