The frozen food aisle at the grocery store can certainly be tempting. They’re full of mozzarella sticks, mac and cheese, chicken nuggets, and more. But it shouldn’t come as a shock to hear that these addictive frozen treats are way too easy to make and typically terrible for your overall health. Eating too much of them can lead to unwanted weight gain. To learn more about ultra-processed frozen foods to avoid, we checked in with nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, registered dietitian. They said frozen pizza and pizza rolls and frozen pot pies are highly processed and ruin your metabolism. Find out more below!

3 HOURS AGO