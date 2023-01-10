Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Inflation and ending of pandemic relief brings concerns about food insecurity in southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “The most recent survey showed that about 20% of the individuals who responded didn’t have access to sufficient food at some time during the past year,” said Sarah Misyak, a research assistant professor in the department of Human Nutrition, Foods and Exercise at Virginia Tech.
WDBJ7.com
SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March for Virginians
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since 2020, close to half a million households in Virginia participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have had a monthly boost to help navigate the pandemic. But that all comes to a close at the end of February. Starting in March, families will see their accounts filled to pre-pandemic levels.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Poultry Federation president speaks on rise in egg prices
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In recent months, egg prices have risen quite a bit. The high prices you’re seeing at the grocery store really boil down to a few different factors. “Feed prices are high, fuel, labor costs, and this is nothing really unique to the egg industry. It’s...
WDBJ7.com
Registration open for 9th annual Gauntlet program
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Registration for the 9th annual Gauntlet Business Program and Competition is now open. The program helps small businesses to start up or expand in Southwest Virginia. Part of the program includes cash prizes and business development training, along with other resources. “There’s so much innovation that happens...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Amtrak ridership exceeds expectations as planning for more service continues
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Amtrak ridership continues to exceed expectations. And with additional service now in the works for western Virginia, state rail officials are beginning to look at what comes next. The director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation briefed members of the House...
WDBJ7.com
How to Prevent your Water Pipes from Freezing this Winter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Southwest Virginia was hit by frigid temperatures around Christmastime, and with several more weeks of winter, that frigid air is bound to return. During that time, many people experienced frozen water pipes. Sarah Baumgardner. the Director of Public Relations for Western Virginia Water Authority joins us...
WDBJ7.com
AG Miyares secures six indictments for unemployment fraud
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares secured six indictments Thursday for unemployment fraud through his Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit, according to his team. The unit announced its first indictments in September 2022. The list of those indicted can be found below:. · Brett Jenkins, Gloucester; charged with one...
WDBJ7.com
Non-profit trying to create safer classrooms in our hometowns
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Since the pandemic, mental health and student behavior have been a struggle in the classroom. The National Institute of Education Sciences says more than 8 in 10 public schools reported an increase in troubling behavior since COVID-19. “We’ve heard from educators around the state, and you...
WDBJ7.com
Proposed bill would count fetus as passenger in HOV lanes in Va.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Republican lawmaker is pushing for a bill that would deem a pregnant person’s fetus as a car passenger in high occupancy lanes. House Bill 1894, sponsored by Republican Del. Nicholas Freitas, would allow for a pregnant woman to be considered two people, allowing them to use the carpool lane on Virginia highways.
WDBJ7.com
Newly-elected Del. Ellen Campbell takes her seat in House of Delegates
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Newly-elected Del. Ellen Campbell (R-Rockbridge Co.) took her seat in the General Assembly Wednesday, pledging to continue fighting for the legislative priorities of her late husband, Del. Ronnie Campbell. Campbell and another new delegate from northern Virginia, Holly Siebold, were sworn in at the start of...
WDBJ7.com
Vigorous cold front brings rain and a few storms today
Line of rain & a few storms expected this afternoon & evening. After an active day of severe weather across the south, we’re getting our turn at rainy and perhaps stormy weather from an approaching cold front. A line of rain is developing in the New River Valley this...
