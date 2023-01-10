Read full article on original website
Okaloosa Co. teenager arrested for bringing gun into basketball game: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested an 18-year-old after he brought a gun into a high school basketball game Friday night. According to officials, Treyvion Braxton was led outside of the game by deputies where they found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun that was concealed […]
Okaloosa County teen arrested at a high school basketball game
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding their arrest of an 18-year-old Fort Walton Beach resident. “An 18-year old Fort Walton Beach resident was taken into custody Friday night at a high school basketball game after deputies learned he had a concealed firearm at the game.
SRCSO: Shooting may be ‘stand your ground’ case
NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - A shooting by a homeowner that left one person wounded in Navarre this morning may be a “stand your ground” case, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received a report of a shooting in the 5500 block of...
SHOOTING IN NAVARRE
At approximately 3:15 a.m. this morning, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a shooting occurred at the 5500 block of Sea Spray Ct. in Navarre. Upon further investigation, our deputies determined that an individual came to a residence with intentions to cause a disturbance with the homeowner. The individual tried to make entry into the home, and the homeowner then shot the individual through the front door.
Sheriff: Florida man accidentally shoots himself in leg during burglary attempt
A Florida man accused of breaking into a vehicle accidentally shot himself in the leg with a stolen gun during the burglary, authorities said. According to a news release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Justin McCall, 28, of Crestview, was arrested on Jan. 5 and charged with grand theft, burglary to a structure, car burglary, and felony violation of probation.
UPDATE: Escambia County deputies locate missing 15-year-old girl
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies have safely located 15-year-old Shaniyah Berrian Friday night. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance locating a missing 15-year-old girl, who was last seen Friday morning. Shaniyah Berrian, 15, was last seen Friday at around 9:59 a.m. The Escambia County Sheriff's...
Holley Man Booked for Fentanyl/Amphetamine Trafficking
Cameron Gillilan, 31, of Holley, was booked January 13 into Santa Rosa County Jail after deputies initially busted him August 26 for Fentanyl and amphetamine trafficking. Gillilan’s address when booked January 13 was listed as 3251 Bob Tolbert Road, the location of Rebecca’s Hollow Trailer Park, which is owned by Wendy Greene. Two people died of Fentanyl overdoses at that trailer park on Christmas Day, and sources close to that case say a third victim survived.
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff deputies investigate Fort Walton Beach shooting scene
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Walton Beach Police received multiple calls Thursday morning of gunshots in the area of Bear Rd and McFarlan Ave. OCSO posted to Twitter around 8:45 am on Jan. 12 about the scene. Deputies said the calls from residents came in around 6 […]
Pensacola man accused of shooting Escambia Co. deputy claims insanity
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies packed the courtroom Thursday morning as they called for a judge to halt the release of attempted murder suspect Daniel Hux. Hux is on trial for two counts of attempted premeditated murder in the first degree after allegedly luring and shooting at deputies at his home in […]
Woman arrested for October crash in Escambia County that killed 44-year-old bicyclist
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 59-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash in Escambia County in October that left a bicyclist dead. Rachelle Johnson, 59, of Lillian, Alabama, is charged with:. DUI manslaughter. hit-and-run DUI causing injury. She is being held in Escambia County Jail on $75,000 bond.
A Geneva Co. man charged in the fatal shooting of a Holmes Co. man
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)—More details have been released in the deadly shooting of a holmes county man outside of Samson. On Thursday afternoon, 60-year-old “Jason Kersey” of Geneva County allegedly shot and killed. Tony Dean of Westville, Florida. Authorities are calling it a “love triangle”. Dean reportedly drove...
SAFE Program activated for Okaloosa Co. citizens with special needs
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A new program launched in Okaloosa County will help bridge the gap between first responders and citizens with special needs. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced the start of the SAFE program Thursday. Residents can fill out a form listing medical conditions and behavioral triggers for those with special needs. “Those […]
UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly Geneva County shooting
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — The suspect in the deadly shooting of a 60-year-old Florida man is in custody. Jason Kersey has been arrested and charged with one count of murder. On the evening of Thursday, January 12, the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting near the Piney Grove Community north of Samson.
One person shot during dispute in PCB home
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A shooting at a home on Escanaba Avenue in Panama City Beach Tuesday night sent one man to the hospital and another to jail, according to investigators with the Panama City Beach Police Department. Police said 61-year-old Danny Ray Hood got into an...
Florida Man Used 87-Year-Old Woman To Mop Up Dog Urine
A man from Pensacola, Florida has been accused of using an 87-year-old woman as a mop to clean up dog urine, per an arrest report from police. 56-year-old Leonard Ervin Wayne Tucker was arrested last Thursday and charged with elderly abuse. According to the arrest report, the incident, which was...
Embattled Pensacola contractor says he should be able to work again
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste showed up at the recent Escambia County Contractor Competency Board meeting on Wednesday, asking the board to reinstate his license so he would be able to work again. LaCoste, who has been arrested in connection with a project he allegedly got paid for and did […]
1 arrested in Pen Air ATM bank fraud scheme: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with bank fraud after allegedly running a bank fraud scheme at the Pen Air ATM on West Garden Street, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Tahier Lamar Harper, 21, was charged with two counts of bank fraud, three counts of uttering a forged instrument, grand […]
Pensacola Police arrest woman for alleged attempted robbery at Synovus Bank on Bayou Blvd.
UPDATE: Pensacola police officers have arrested Rescheca Lynell Marshall, 51, in connection with the Tuesday attempted robbery of Synovus Bank. Officers said she is being charged with attempted robbery with a firearm and attempted grand theft. Marshall was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are investigating an […]
Deputies: DeFuniak Springs man arrested after fleeing traffic stop near Highway 90
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. -- DeFuniak Springs police located and arrested a man after he fled a traffic stop near the DeFuniak Motel on Highway 90 Wednesday afternoon. Justin Kiep, 28, is charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement. DeFuniak Springs police began searching for Kiep in the area between the...
Former Martelli Enterprises employees allegedly steal $100,000, sell items: Escambia County Sheriff deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A subcontractor and a former employee of an international quilting company in Pensacola were charged with fraud after allegedly charging the company credit card $100,000, stealing products and selling them elsewhere, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. James Chad Lambeth, 48, was charged with stolen property, illegal use of […]
