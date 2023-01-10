Read full article on original website
Related
Scotland’s hospitals almost ‘completely full’, warns Sturgeon
Scotland’s hospitals are “almost completely full”, the First Minister warned as she outlined measures to ease pressure on the NHS.In a news briefing alongside Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and the deputy chief medical officer, Graham Ellis, Nicola Sturgeon admitted it had been “without any doubt the most difficult winter ever” for the health service.It comes as Dr Lailah Peel, deputy chair of BMA Scotland, warned that hospitals were “not safe” for patients amid increasing pressures.Ms Sturgeon said hospitals across Scotland surpassed 95% capacity on January 4, compared to pre-pandemic levels of 87%.The reality is hospitals right now are currently almost...
Sunak heads to Scotland in push for the union
Rishi Sunak will use a visit to Scotland to highlight the benefits of remaining in the United Kingdom as he seeks to counter Nicola Sturgeon’s push for independence.The Prime Minister is expected to hold face-to-face talks with the Scottish First Minister during his two-day trip, which begins on Thursday.Details of the visit have yet to be confirmed, but the Daily Telegraph said it will tie in with the announcement of two new green freeports expected to be near Edinburgh and Inverness.The UK Government’s relationship with Ms Sturgeon’s administration in Scotland has been strained not only by the independence issue but...
Conservative peer urges UK Government to challenge gender recognition Bill
A Conservative peer has argued for the UK Government to block Holyrood’s gender recognition legislation.Lord Keen of Elie, a former advocate general for Scotland, said the Bill would impact the operation of the UK-wide Equalities Act 2010 and therefore be open to a legal challenge.However, his comments came as a coalition of 145 leaders from LGBT groups wrote to the Prime Minister urging him not to take the step.MSPs, last month, passed the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill by 86 votes to 39, approving reforms which would allow trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC) without the need...
Sunak seeks to ‘strengthen’ relationship with Sturgeon on Scotland trip
Rishi Sunak insisted Scotland’s NHS is benefiting from “extra investment” thanks to the UK Government, as he used a trip north of the border to highlight the benefits of staying in the UK.The Prime Minister, who was meeting Nicola Sturgeon for the second time since moving into Number 10 in October, insisted he was looking to “strengthen” his working relationship with the SNP leader.He will meet the Scottish First Minister behind closed doors on Thursday evening, before the pair jointly announce millions in UK Government funding on Friday.That cash will “create thousands of high-skilled green jobs, drive growth, potentially bring...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
BBC
Private burial for Greece's last king Constantine
Greece's last king, Constantine II, has died in hospital in Athens aged 82. He had been suffering from heart and mobility problems. Constantine came to the throne in 1964 during a turbulent period in Greek history that culminated in a military coup three years later. He was soon forced to...
BBC
Body of missing British aid worker found, Russian group claims
A Russian mercenary group fighting in Ukraine has said it has found the body of one of two British aid workers reported missing over the weekend. The Foreign Office, which has not confirmed the claim, said it was supporting the families of the two men. Andrew Bagshaw, 48, and Chris...
BBC
Excess deaths in 2022 among worst in 50 years
More than 650,000 deaths were registered in the UK in 2022 - 9% more than 2019. This represents one of the largest excess death levels outside the pandemic in 50 years. Though far below peak pandemic levels, it has prompted questions about why more people are still dying than normal.
NHS strikes to continue after unions reject Welsh Government’s offer
Nurses and ambulance staff are set to continue striking after unions rejected the Welsh Government’s offer of a one-off payment for its workers.A number of health unions took part in talks with government representatives, including health minister Eluned Morgan, on Thursday to see if they could end the dispute over pay.Ms Morgan set out her plan to give health workers a lump sum, but union bosses said the cash payment was “not enough” to address real problems caused by sub-inflation wages.The amount that was proposed has not been disclosed.Yet again, the Welsh Government has blamed the UK Government’s lack of...
Sturgeon to fight UK Government’s minimum service laws ‘every step of the way’
Nicola Sturgeon has pledged to fight the UK Government’s legislative proposals for minimum service levels during industrial action “every step of the way”.Under the plans, minimum safety levels would be introduced to ensure vital public services – including fire, ambulance and rail – maintain a “basic function” when workers go on strike.But the proposals from Business Secretary Grant Shapps have been branded an “attack on workers’ rights” by the SNP.Unions have also condemned the legislative plans as unworkable and illegal.The Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill would apply across the whole of the UK as employment law is a reserved to...
UK leader Sunak makes first visit to Scotland as PM
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to highlight the benefits of remaining in the U.K. when he meets with the Scottish leader on Thursday during his first visit to Scotland since taking office.Sunak will meet for private, informal talks with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who wants to take Scotland out of the United Kingdom.Downing Street said Sunak and Sturgeon will focus on “the shared challenges that people in Scotland and across the rest of the U.K. face," and how both governments can cooperate meaningfully.Sturgeon's relationship with Sunak's two predecessors, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, had been frosty and...
BBC
Ordinary Scots rejected by Edinburgh university, says MSP
Scottish applicants from good schools and affluent areas have been turned down by the University of Edinburgh, new figures suggest. Only priority applicants from more deprived areas were accepted to courses including law, business and philosophy. Labour MSP Michael Marra, who obtained the data, said reliance on income from UK...
BBC
Family of Iranian protester sentenced to death appeals for help
The UK family of an Iranian man sentenced to death has urged ministers to help save his life. MPs heard Mehdi Mohammadi Fard, 19, had been tortured, beaten and kept in solitary confinement for protesting against the Iranian regime. The House of Commons was told he was tried without legal...
BBC
Scotland's councils face 'hardest spending choices in years'
Scotland's councils face their "hardest spending choices in years" to make up for budget shortfalls, a watchdog has warned. The Accounts Commission says local authorities may have to axe services as they struggle with inflation, the cost of living and the impact of Covid. It says two thirds will have...
BBC
UK minister's visit to Jerusalem holy site hampered by Israeli police
Israeli forces blocked the UK's Middle East minister from visiting the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem for 30 minutes before allowing him to enter. Lord Ahmad, a practising Muslim, was visiting the occupied east of the city during an official trip to the region. The Islamic authority administering the site...
Barclay urged to give ground on pay to resolve NHS disputes
Steve Barclay has been urged to “come to the table and talk about pay” as further talks began to tackle NHS disputes.The leader of the body representing NHS Trusts urged the Health Secretary to act on the issue.Interim chief executive of NHS Providers Saffron Cordery said the fallout from industrial action “diverts attention away from the things the NHS is absolutely keen to focus on”, such as cutting waiting times and getting community services back on track.“We really hope they (unions and Government) can have a constructive conversation and avert some industrial action,” she told Times Radio.“It would be great...
BBC
Severn Valley Railway reveals voluntary redundancy plan
Plans for voluntary redundancies have been announced by a heritage railway, which says the cost of coal, diesel and utilities has "rocketed". Severn Valley Railway (SVR) said other savings measures included a recruitment freeze and steps to save energy usage. It added it was facing "a significant drop" in passenger...
BBC
Women having home births in London warned about ambulance transport
Women giving birth at home might need to make their own way to hospital in case of emergency, NHS trusts in London have warned. There are delays due to about 20,000 ambulance workers and emergency call-handlers walking out across England. "There is no guarantee that an ambulance or paramedic will...
Channel migrants: Most people claiming to be modern slavery victims are Albanian
More than half of migrants who claimed to be victims of modern slavery after crossing the Channel in the first half of last year were Albanian, figures suggest.Home Office data obtained under freedom of information (FOI) laws indicate 1,156 people were recorded as making such a claim between January and June 2022.Of these, 591 were Albanian, according to figures provided by the department following a request from campaign group Migration Watch.Some 116 other people claiming to be victims of modern slavery during this period were from Eritrea, 89 were from Sudan, 71 were from Iran, 69 were from Vietnam and...
UK, EU inch closer to deal over N. Ireland-Brexit trade spat
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s foreign minister met politicians and businesspeople in Belfast bearing good news Wednesday: The U.K. and the European Union are inching closer to settling a post-Brexit trade dispute that brought economic headaches and political turmoil to Northern Ireland. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly traveled to Belfast...
Comments / 0