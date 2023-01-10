Read full article on original website
NY AG files for a preliminary injunction to stop ghost guns
The New York Attorney General’s Office is again taking action to stop ghost guns from entering New York State. Attorney General Letitia James filed for a preliminary injunction against 10 national gun distributors, ordering them to immediately stop selling and shipping illegal unfinished and unsterilized gun parts, according to a news release.
Long-time CNY members of the assembly and senate weigh in on Gov. Hochul's state of the state
Democrat Bill Magnarelli has seen many of these speeches in his 23 years in the assembly, and knows they don’t include many details. "Exactly how we're going to do all those things, exactly where the money is going to come from, exactly how they're going to fit into the budget process, none of that is spelled out yet."
Will Hochul's 2023 plans come with a big price tag?
Now that Gov. Kathy Hochul has delivered her State of the State message with all its ambitious proposals, it’s time to figure out how much they would cost taxpayers. She’ll have to do that in her proposed state budget, which is due by the end of the month. But the spending plan is being forged at a time of economic uncertainty.
Long-time CNY Community Foundation President and CEO stepping down in June
The long-time President of the Central New York Community Foundation is stepping down this summer. Buffalo native Peter Dunn has led the philanthropic organization for 15 years. During that time, CNYCF’s assets nearly quadrupled to nearly $400 million, annual grantmaking more than tripled to $18 million, and the staff grew by nine to 25. All of that led to an increase in scope and visibility across the region, including an endowment for Say yes scholarship program, the LeadSafe program to end childhood lead poisoning, and a grant program to fund black-led community projects.
SUNY ESF welcomes Hochul's cap and invest program
SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry's administration is showing support for Gov. Kathy Hochul's environmental agenda. After the governor's State of the State address, the administration described the agenda as “clear, aggressive and achievable.”. On social media, ESF offered to help design, execute and assess Hochul's proposed cap...
An update from California's Office of Emergency Services on its severe weather
Strong winds and heavy rains have eased a bit and cleanup is underway this morning. So far in California, more than 17 people have died in the onslaught of storms. Much of the state remains under some form of severe weather warning as flooding, fallen trees, downed power lines are making driving particularly dangerous. More rain, though, is in the forecast after some record-setting amounts. Brian Ferguson is with California's Office of Emergency Services and joins us now. Thanks for being here, Brian. Can you tell us right off the bat here where you're seeing the most damage from this weather right now?
The Land You're On: The Letter
On this episode of The Land You're On, a wealthy landowner's 1794 letter to the State Legislature proposes disbanding the Onondaga Reservation, citing "great inconveniences" to neighbors. 2 in a 3 part series centered around items from the Special Collections Research Center at the SU Libraries. The Land You’re On...
