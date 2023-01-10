Read full article on original website
Storm leaves damage through East Tennessee
Areas of East Tennessee are without power following storms moving through the region.
WSMV
Auto insurance claims denied for dozens of Tennesseans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On average a Tennessean pays $1,200 for auto insurance each year. You buy it in the hopes they will help you when you get in a crash. But what happens when it doesn’t?. That’s what happened with a specific insurance company and a growing number...
lakecountybanner.com
Green mountain license plate expired in state
Tennessee has a license plate that was issued in 2022 after a new design was launched. Local County Clerks are reminding residents the traditional license plate with a green mountain range in the background expired as of Tuesday, Jan. 3. Law enforcement agencies are also issuing warnings to residents that the license plate is expired and they will be on the lookout for the new plates.
WTVC
Governor Kemp speaks about storm damage and what comes next
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) — ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- With severe weather tearing across the state, spawning multiple tornados, and causing damage in many counties, Governor Brian Kemp addressed members of the press to advise what plans are being put into place to fix what damage can be fixed. The...
wvlt.tv
Power restored after thunderstorms across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of power outages were reported across East Tennessee Thursday amid severe thunderstorms. However, by Friday morning, almost all outages had been restored. Severe storms, which prompted a WVLT First Alert Weather Day, brought wind gusts, heavy rain and a tornado warning to multiple counties in...
WTVC
At least 2 dead in Georgia as crews work to clean up damage from powerful tornadoes
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) — Severe weather tore across the state of Georgia Thursday, spawning multiple tornados and causing damage in many counties. Gov. Brian Kemp addressed members of the press on Friday to advise what plans are being put into place to fix the damage. The storms took two...
Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment that left two train workers injured has been charged. Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment, news outlets reported on Wednesday. The train hit the truck, which was […]
WTVC
Alabama lawmakers will soon decide on what to do with $2 billion surplus
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Rebate checks could be heading to Alabama residents this summer. On Tuesday, we told you the state has a surplus of more than $2 billion and behind the scenes, lawmakers are trying to figure out what to do with it. NBC 15 spoke with the architect of one plan that will put money back in your pocket.
WTVC
Beacon Center of Tennessee exposes restricting healthcare laws in report
The Beacon Center of Tennessee released a new report on the quality and accessibility of healthcare across the state exposing laws that restrict facilities from operating. The nonpartisan organization highlights that certificate-of-need (CON) laws require a government permission slip for healthcare services to operate. This includes opening a new business or buying medical equipment.
Tennessee General Assembly 2023 legislative session: Marijuana reform
Realistically, any bill approving recreational cannabis in Tennessee is unlikely to pass this year, as most Republicans are adamantly against it. But medical cannabis could be a different story.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Tennessee (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Tennessee (And What Lives Within It) Tennessee is home to some of the most spectacular forests in the United States. From the amazing Great Smoky Mountains to the vast Franklin State Forest, Tennessee is a true wilderness wonderland. However, there is one forest that stands...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below-average life expectancy in Tennessee using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
Bald Eagles In The Tennessee Valley: Now Is The Time To See Them!
The Eagle has landed! Did you know that the Tennessee Valley currently has a large population of bald eagles that live here year round? Plus, we have hundreds more that migrate here to visit their southern cousins every winter. That makes January and February prime eagle viewing months in the Tennessee Valley. Here's how and where you have the best chance to spot a bald eagle in the Tennessee Valley...
fox17.com
Tennessee bill would take pulse of Tennesseans' thoughts on marijuana on 2024 ballot
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants the 2024 November ballot to include questions on how Tennesseans feel about marijuana. Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-85) is the sponsor of HB0173. The bill directs the county election commissions to include three questions on the November 2024 ballot and then use the information to share with the General Assembly to use for future decision making.
radionwtn.com
Camden Is “Lightning Capital” Of Tennessee
Camden, Tenn.–Camden is the ‘lightning capital’ of Tennessee, according to the annual report of weather phenomena by Vaisala, a global environmental group which keeps track of such things. According to the latests data, Camden has more lightning strikes than any other city in Tennessee, with 147 strikes...
Democrats, Republicans agree that DCS needs to be fixed; divided on solution
The issues facing the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee are nothing new. Republicans say the issue is already being worked on. Democrats are calling for executive action.
“Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Drive Through At Night Or During Inclement Weather
Tennessee is home to many beautiful and winding roads that offer breathtaking views and exciting drives. However, some roads in the state can be quite dangerous due to a variety of factors such as steep drops, sharp curves, and poor road conditions. Here are the five most dangerous roads in Tennessee:
WSMV
Friday flurries: Middle Tennessee’s snow in pictures
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Snow is hitting Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Here are some pictures and videos sent in by viewers capturing it all! Have some photos of your own you’d like to send in? Visit this link to upload!
WTVC
GDOT worker killed during Thursday's storms in Lafayette, says sheriff
LAFAYETTE, Ga. — A Georgia Department of Transportation worker was killed during Thursday's storms in Lafayette, says Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson. The sheriff identified the victim as 40-year-old Sean Kornacki of Lafayette, Georgia. A deputy responded to a tree over the roadway on Georgia Highway 193 Thursday, Sheriff...
Underwater: $175,000 worth of damage done to Sumner County buildings
Cleanup efforts are underway in Sumner County after several government buildings were damaged by water.
