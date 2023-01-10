ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 1

Related
WSMV

Auto insurance claims denied for dozens of Tennesseans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On average a Tennessean pays $1,200 for auto insurance each year. You buy it in the hopes they will help you when you get in a crash. But what happens when it doesn’t?. That’s what happened with a specific insurance company and a growing number...
TENNESSEE STATE
lakecountybanner.com

Green mountain license plate expired in state

Tennessee has a license plate that was issued in 2022 after a new design was launched. Local County Clerks are reminding residents the traditional license plate with a green mountain range in the background expired as of Tuesday, Jan. 3. Law enforcement agencies are also issuing warnings to residents that the license plate is expired and they will be on the lookout for the new plates.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Governor Kemp speaks about storm damage and what comes next

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) — ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- With severe weather tearing across the state, spawning multiple tornados, and causing damage in many counties, Governor Brian Kemp addressed members of the press to advise what plans are being put into place to fix what damage can be fixed. The...
GEORGIA STATE
wvlt.tv

Power restored after thunderstorms across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of power outages were reported across East Tennessee Thursday amid severe thunderstorms. However, by Friday morning, almost all outages had been restored. Severe storms, which prompted a WVLT First Alert Weather Day, brought wind gusts, heavy rain and a tornado warning to multiple counties in...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment that left two train workers injured has been charged. Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment, news outlets reported on Wednesday. The train hit the truck, which was […]
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WTVC

Alabama lawmakers will soon decide on what to do with $2 billion surplus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Rebate checks could be heading to Alabama residents this summer. On Tuesday, we told you the state has a surplus of more than $2 billion and behind the scenes, lawmakers are trying to figure out what to do with it. NBC 15 spoke with the architect of one plan that will put money back in your pocket.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVC

Beacon Center of Tennessee exposes restricting healthcare laws in report

The Beacon Center of Tennessee released a new report on the quality and accessibility of healthcare across the state exposing laws that restrict facilities from operating. The nonpartisan organization highlights that certificate-of-need (CON) laws require a government permission slip for healthcare services to operate. This includes opening a new business or buying medical equipment.
TENNESSEE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Tennessee (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Tennessee (And What Lives Within It) Tennessee is home to some of the most spectacular forests in the United States. From the amazing Great Smoky Mountains to the vast Franklin State Forest, Tennessee is a true wilderness wonderland. However, there is one forest that stands...
TENNESSEE STATE
April Killian

Bald Eagles In The Tennessee Valley: Now Is The Time To See Them!

The Eagle has landed! Did you know that the Tennessee Valley currently has a large population of bald eagles that live here year round? Plus, we have hundreds more that migrate here to visit their southern cousins every winter. That makes January and February prime eagle viewing months in the Tennessee Valley. Here's how and where you have the best chance to spot a bald eagle in the Tennessee Valley...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Tennessee bill would take pulse of Tennesseans' thoughts on marijuana on 2024 ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants the 2024 November ballot to include questions on how Tennesseans feel about marijuana. Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-85) is the sponsor of HB0173. The bill directs the county election commissions to include three questions on the November 2024 ballot and then use the information to share with the General Assembly to use for future decision making.
TENNESSEE STATE
radionwtn.com

Camden Is “Lightning Capital” Of Tennessee

Camden, Tenn.–Camden is the ‘lightning capital’ of Tennessee, according to the annual report of weather phenomena by Vaisala, a global environmental group which keeps track of such things. According to the latests data, Camden has more lightning strikes than any other city in Tennessee, with 147 strikes...
CAMDEN, TN
WTVC

GDOT worker killed during Thursday's storms in Lafayette, says sheriff

LAFAYETTE, Ga. — A Georgia Department of Transportation worker was killed during Thursday's storms in Lafayette, says Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson. The sheriff identified the victim as 40-year-old Sean Kornacki of Lafayette, Georgia. A deputy responded to a tree over the roadway on Georgia Highway 193 Thursday, Sheriff...
LAFAYETTE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy