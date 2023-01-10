Read full article on original website
2023 Winter Restaurant Week Announced for Burlington County Eateries
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ — In 2023, Burlington County Restaurant Week will be twice as delicious, giving residents two opportunities to enjoy the great eateries in Burlington County. The annual celebration of Burlington County restaurants is being expanded with the addition of separate winter and summer promotions. Winter Restaurant Week 2023 will kick off on Sunday, March 5, and continue through Saturday, March 11, and Summer Restaurant Week 2023 will be held from August 20 to August 26. Both weeklong events will be organized and promoted by the Burlington County Commissioners and State Sen. Troy Singleton in partnership with restaurants, food trucks and eateries from across Burlington County. Burlington...
Cape Gazette
Beebe taking over former Weis on Route 1
Beebe Healthcare has recently executed a long-term lease for the former Weis Markets building in the Rehoboth Marketplace Shopping Center on Route 1 at Miller Road. Beebe intends to convert the building for use as medical offices, population health services, and materials management and warehousing. “As the health system that...
jerseysbest.com
How nonopioid pain management has become a ‘silver bullet’ of medicine
Dylan Glaser is finally free from the fog of pain that plagued him for years, enabling him to reclaim his life — without ever taking a single opioid. The 24-year-old Jackson resident was born with congenital spinal stenosis, but didn’t know it until he was rear-ended in a car accident on the Garden State Parkway at age 19.
Hamilton, NJ Pizza Place Celebrates 50 Years By Donating to Charities
This will make you an even bigger fan of popular Italian restaurant and pizza place, Brother's on 33, in Hamilton Township (Mercer County). To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the family owned and operated restaurant on Route 33 will be donating to charity throughout the year. I love this. Keep reading for more details.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Targets Rowdy Teens Using New Strategy
Ocean City will try to rein in groups of rowdy teenagers that have been disrupting the vital summer tourism season two years in a row by giving police more power to take juveniles into custody. City Council gave final approval Thursday night to a new ordinance that will classify a...
Police: Man throws gasoline on cross, breaks glass at 2 churches in N.J.
WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating some acts of vandalism at three Catholic church buildings in the Diocese of Camden. Similar descriptions of the suspect were given in both incidents, indicating it may be the same person behind both, police say.The suspect is in custody and is possibly facing hate crime charges. "Thank God he didn't decide to do it while people were in the church because that could've really been a bad moment," Father Joseph Szolack, pastor of St. Agnes, said.Szolack is counting his blessings even though his faith has been tested.Early Friday, someone threw a brick through the...
camdencounty.com
Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center to Offer $13 Adoption Fees Through the Weekend
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center will be running an adoption special this weekend. From Thursday, January 12th to Sunday, January 15th, all adoption fees will be set at just $13. This five-day event encourages people to open their homes to adoptable animals by choosing to adopt, not buy, their next pet.
Paralympian sues Atlantic City casino alleging valet parking discrimination
A paralympian from New Jersey who has won hundreds of gold medals has filed a discrimination lawsuit against Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel and Casino saying the valet parking staff refused to take his van on two occasions. Douglas Heir, a quadriplegic from Camden County, said the valet staff declined...
southjerseyobserver.com
Missing Endangered Adult Female Reported Out Of Gloucester Township; Last Contact With Family Was On Halloween
On January 10, 2023 Ashley Scott was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township. She last had contact with family on October 31, 2022. She is a 39-year-old white female and is described as being 5′-04″ tall and 160 pounds. She has green eyes, dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black tights, and black sneakers.
Changes at This Southern NJ Shopping Center Parking Lot Could Damage Your Car
Heads-up, drivers! A significant change at one shopping center parking lot in South Jersey could damage your car if you aren't paying attention. Most people have done this: you need to get from A to B and you have two options -- one is to use a series of roads or, perhaps the more tempting option, is to just fly across a shopping center parking lot.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Former Capital Health Mercer Campus Receiving Building Catches Fire
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Trenton Fire Department was dispatched to the former Capital Health Mercer Medical Campus which has been abandoned for a number of years on Sunday afternoon firefighters arrived with smoke showing from the rear of the building at the loading dock receiving building from Rutherford Ave across from the Gregory Elementary school. The fire department indicated that it was gas tanks in the basement where the fire was contained to. No injuries were reported to firefighters or the public Trenton City hall stated. The Trenton Police arson investigator is investigating the fire.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Delaware
Located inside the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Shearness Pool is the largest man-made lake in Delaware. This man-made freshwater impoundment has a surface area of 203 acres. At that size, it ranks not only as the largest man-made lake but the overall largest freshwater lake in Delaware. The pond is home to over 350 different bird species, making it a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.
Gloucester County Animal Shelter's longest resident looking for forever home
Clyde, a 2-year-old German Shephard and pitbull mix, is getting some extra attention in South Jersey after spending the last five months at the shelter.
Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?
I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware
If you live in Delaware and you love to have a nice burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Delaware that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
visitsouthjersey.com
3 Day Weekend Winter Getaway in Haddonfield, NJ
Did you know that Haddonfield, New Jersey was voted by Philadelphia Magazine as one of the best places to live, shop and dine in the Delaware Valley? Historic Haddonfield is known for its exquisite dining, small business shops, delicious coffeehouses and so much more. Treat yourself to a winter escape and adventure to Haddonfield for a weekend getaway!
Couple in Cape May County Claim That Saw a Mountain Lion in Their Yard
It's been 10 months since I first reported about New Jersey residents reportedly seeing cougars or mountain lions in the Garden State. That first story, in March of 2022, was about a woman in Galloway Township who claims she was walking her dog in her neighborhood when she came face to face with a cougar. It frightened both her and her dog.
southjerseyobserver.com
Deptford Man Arrested & Charged After Setting Fires at Several Catholic Churches & Causing Property Damage
A Deptford man has been charged with Bias Intimidation and multiple weapons offenses after setting fires and causing property damage at several churches on Friday morning, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay, Runnemede Police Department Police Chief William Sampolski, Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins, and Woodbury Police Chief Thomas Ryan.
phillyvoice.com
Strip down to your underwear for charity during one-mile Cupid's Undie Run
Runners can leave their pants at home if they're planning to sign up for the Cupid's Undie Run at Xfinity Live! next month. More than 15,000 people are expected to strip down to their skivvies in cities across the country this February to help find a cure for neurofibromatosis, a group of genetic disorders that can cause tumors to grow on the brain, spinal cord and nerve tissue.
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
