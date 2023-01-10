Read full article on original website
Home Depot soon changing how it pays hourly employees
Home improvement retailer Home Depot is making a nationwide change to how it pays hourly employees next week. The move was first reported by Business Insider.
Romanian authorities reportedly seize luxury cars from Andrew Tate’s compound
Romanian authorities have seized several luxury cars from social media influencer Andrew Tate’s property in Bucharest, according to a journalist at the scene.Vehicles including a Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz were seen being taken from the Tate compound in the outskirts of the capital on Saturday for transportation to a storage facility, news agency Reuters has reported.This comes after Romania’s crime agency searched properties in the counties of Bucharest, Ilfov and Prahova as part of investigations into charges against the 36-year-old British-US citizen relating to human trafficking and rape.Tate was detained on December 29 in Bucharest, while his brother Tristan and...
