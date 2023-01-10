Read full article on original website
Get Crusty! Celebrate National Pizza Week in Shreveport-Bossier
Go ahead and celebrate National Pizza Week by visiting a different local pie shop in Shreveport-Bossier each day. We won't judge you, we'll go with you!. National Pizza Week starts on the second Sunday of January and that just happens to be this Sunday, January 15, 2023. We can't think...
Shreveport Reddit Users Share Priceless Mardi Gras Parade Day Hints
If this Mardi Gras will be your first time to yell, 'Throw me something, mister,' this guide is for you!. What are the unspoken rules/hints to having a great Shreveport Mardi Gras parade day experience?. Shreveport Reddit user u/Friendly_Buy_2926/ hit up the local page to ask for the low down...
Real or Not? Here are the Top 10 Urban Legends About Shreveport
Northwest Louisiana is steeped in local legends. But are these long-told tales true? We asked residents about their favorite myths regarding Shreveport-Bossier City with interesting results!. I remember growing up watching Midsouth wrestling with my father on Saturday mornings. He told me that it had to be 'real' because fake...
Top Shreveport Dining Destinations for Valentine’s Day in 2023
Valentine's Day falls on a Tuesday night this year which is not a bad night for dining out. If you are thinking about planning a romantic night out in Shreveport with your sweetheart, you might get started now making those plans. Of course, your loved one will want to spend some special time with you, but you can also score points for the lady in your life with a special gift you present to her at diner.
Believe It or Not, You Can Now Catch Trout in Minden
You could fish Louisiana waters every day for the rest of your life and if your bucket list included the need to catch a rainbow trout, you'd pass without ever checking that one off. Trout just aren't native to the Bayou State. A person doesn't have to travel too far...
Shreveport Mudbugs Unveil 2023 Military Jerseys
The Shreveport Mudbugs hockey team is well known for their unique team name and logo. As the only ice hockey team regularly playing in Louisiana, they certainly know how to carry the state's creative flair. They do it like it's their responsibility to rep the entire state to the hockey world (because it is).
Will Amazon Plant Open in Shreveport this Year?
Opening of the planned Amazon plant for north Shreveport has been delayed a couple of times. The latest information from the retail giant says hiring won't begin until about 6 weeks before the plant opens later this year, but will that really happen?. State Leader Says it's Still a Go.
Will Speed Cameras Be Coming to Bossier City?
Bossier City leaders are having a work shop next week to talk about the possibility of putting speed enforcement cameras in school zones in the city. The meeting is set for Tuesday January 17 at 1pm in the Bossier City Council Chambers on Benton Road. All city councilmembers and the...
Bossier City Man Wanted for First Degree Murder
The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a individual who is wanted for attempted first degree murder. Detectives are looking for 20-year-old Xavier Reese, who is wanted for two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder in additional to other charges in connection with a shooting that occurred in Bossier City on December 14, 2022.
Caddo Sheriffs Searching for Missing 22-Year-Old
Caddo Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a Shreveport man who left home, and the family is worried about his wellbeing. Micah Roberts, 22, was last seen leaving his grandparents’ home in the 12000 block of Boyter Lane on Wednesday after 1 a.m. He was last seen barefoot wearing a white shirt and khaki pants.
Grayson Boucher Possibly Shaking Up Shreveport City Council
Shreveport City Councilman Grayson Boucher, who represents District D, announced on KEEL Radio late Thursday that he intends to run for City Marshal. If Boucher gets elected as Shreveport City Marshal this March, he will have to vacate his city council position. If that were to happen, the council is tasked to appoint someone to fill his seat.
Is Shreveport Water Safe to Drink? Here’s the Latest
The City of Shreveport Water & Sewerage Department sent notices last week stating "the Shreveport Water was recently in violation of the treatment technique requirements for turbidity as set forth in the National Primary Drinking Water Regulations (40 CFR Part 141)." What is Turbidity?. So, your first question might be,...
Louisiana City Named as ‘One of the Loneliest in U.S.’
How many people do you know who live alone in Shreveport these days? It seems that number keeps growing. The Chamber of Commerce has checked out the census data to compile a list of the loneliest cities in America and you might be surprised to see which cities make the list.
Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Shreveport Double-Shooting
A Natchitoches man is guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a local nightspot, a Caddo Parish jury decreed Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 12-person jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.'s court unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee'Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. The two were shot and killed following an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow was employed as a security guard at the club at the time.
Shreveport K-9 “Barry” Assists in Big Drug Bust
On January 9th, 2022, around 5:00 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop at Greenwood Road and Broadway Avenue. The vehicle refused to stop and led patrol officers on a chase that ended in the 2900 block of Milton when the vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant.
Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023
A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Shreveport Multiple Felon Arrested in Fatal Hit-And-Run
On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at approximately 06:30 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers attempted to stop a 2006 Hyundai sedan at the 3132 eastbound Walker Road exit. As the officer activated lights and sirens to signal for the driver to pull over, the vehicle accelerated rapidly, running a red light at the Walker Road intersection. The vehicle struck a 2017 Chevy Malibu that was legally crossing the intersection.
Haughton Area Dry Cleaner Badly Damaged When Hit By Car
If you recently dropped off clothes to be dry cleaned at Steve's Dry Cleaners in the Haughton area, it might be a while before they are ready to be picked up. According to the Bossier Parish Fire District #1, at approximately 4:00 pm yesterday, Tuesday, January 10, 2023, a number of units were dispatched to the Brookshires parking lot on Highway 80 for what they were told was a car versus pedestrian accident.
Shreveport Police Investigation Yields Loads of Drugs and Guns
On January 6th, 2023, members of the Shreveport Police Office of Special Investigations conducted an investigation in the 2300 block of Jamison Street that continued to two storage units in the 5500 block of Jefferson Paige Road. Marcus Thomas (1-22-82) was arrested at the conclusion of the investigation that led...
Shreveport Police Hunting for Man Who Shot Four-Year-Old
On January 7th, 2023, Shreveport Police officers were called to the 2900 block of Peach Street on reports of a shooting. Responding officers found that a four-year-old child was struck by gunfire while playing on a local playground. The injured child was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries....
