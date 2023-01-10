ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

2news.com

Reno Rodeo Foundation Scholarships Available for Northern Nevadans

Applications are now open for the Reno Rodeo Foundation Scholarship program. The foundation's deadline for applications is Feb. 9, 2023. The scholarships are open to Northern Nevada high school graduates who intend to enroll in higher education at an accredited Nevada college or university, or at an out-of-state college or university if the declared major is not offered in Nevada.
RENO, NV
2news.com

City of Reno accepts $10,000 grant for Adaptive Cycling Center

The Reno City Council, at their regular meeting on Wednesday, January 11, accepted a $10,000 grant from VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System to help support the City's adaptive cycling center pilot program. The membership based program would allow people with disabilities to utilize the City's adaptive bikes and go...
RENO, NV
2news.com

City of Reno to Discuss Firecreek Crossing Resort at Town Hall

The City of Reno will discuss the Firecreek Crossing Casino project at a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday night. The City says they will tweet the link once they are live, but you can RSVP for the event on their Facebook page. It starts at 6 p.m. Elevation Entertainment...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Sheep Show Kicks Off Inside Reno-Sparks Convention Center

The Wild Sheep Foundation is anticipating a record crowd at this week's Sheep Show inside the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. The 46th annual show kicked off Thursday, also inside the Peppermill Resort Spa & Casino. The convention and sporting expo helps raise money for the conservation and management of wild sheep.
RENO, NV
2news.com

New Wednesday School Closures

All schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District will be closed Wednesday. The District said "after much deliberation, considering the safety of our students and staff, and potential further snow tonight and tomorrow, we are going to cancel school tomorrow." All Incline Village schools in the Washoe County will...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Reno Public Market Grand Opening

RENO, Nev. (January 9, 2023) — Reno Public Market, home to one of the largest food halls on the West Coast, is opening its doors on January 20, with Grand Opening activities planned throughout the weekend. Reno Public Market’s Grand Opening Weekend activities include performances from local musicians, family-friendly activities, and eats from 17 food hall vendors.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Lucky Nevadan wins $1.2 million at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A lucky Nevadan won big at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Monday night. The resident hit the $1.2 million jackpot while playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond with a wager of $4. “We are so thrilled to see one of our local guests win this life-changing...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Offices to be Closed in Observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Some administrative offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2022, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. City of Reno is observing the holiday and their offices will be closed Monday. Most Washoe County offices will also be closed Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in observance of Martin Luther...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Meet Reno's New Police Chief

Kathryn Nance is the City of Reno's first female Chief of Police. The city council has confirmed Reno's first female police chief in the city's history. Kathryn Nance is a 26-year veteran of the Stockton Police Department in California. City Manager Doug Thornley nominated Nance to replace retiring Reno Police Chief Jason Soto. The city council unanimously ratified and confirmed her appointment on Wednesday. She’s expected to be sworn in next month. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said it's “a monumental day for the Biggest Little City.” Soto spent more than 25 years with the Reno force before announcing his retirement effective later this month. Nance most recently served as Stockton’s deputy police chief of operations,
RENO, NV
The Nevada Independent

Nevadans at Work: Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round

At an elevation of almost 9,000 feet, Mt. Rose corridor is the highest mountain pass in the Sierra Nevada that is open year round. As the winding, two-lane road connecting Reno and Lake Tahoe is pummeled by a series of snow storms fueled by an atmospheric river, it’s Chris Howland’s job to keep the road open. The post Nevadans at Work: Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
RENO, NV
2news.com

VA Union Members Rally in Reno, Want Staffing Shortages Addressed

Employees at the Reno Veterans Affairs Medical Center held a rally on Friday over staffing shortages. The American Federation of Government Employees has called the shortages "severe" and says it's not just happening here -- but all across the nation. Protesters say the shortages are resulting in staff being denied...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno City Council Confirms Kathryn Nance as Police Chief

The Reno City Council unanimously confirmed Kathryn Nance as Reno's newest police chief at its public meeting on Wednesday. Nance is expected to be sworn in as Chief in February of 2023. “Today is a monumental day for the Biggest Little City,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “With over 26...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Carson City School Board Welcomes New Trustees, Leadership Roles

The Carson City School District welcomed two new recently elected board members Trustee Matt Clapham, District 3, and Trustee Molly Walt, District 6. Lupe Ramirez and Richard Varner were also re-elected to their positions as trustees. Additionally, the board elected new officers to serve in leadership roles. Trustee Laurel Crossman,...
2news.com

Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada

Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
NEVADA STATE

