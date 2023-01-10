Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Related
2news.com
Reno Rodeo Foundation Scholarships Available for Northern Nevadans
Applications are now open for the Reno Rodeo Foundation Scholarship program. The foundation's deadline for applications is Feb. 9, 2023. The scholarships are open to Northern Nevada high school graduates who intend to enroll in higher education at an accredited Nevada college or university, or at an out-of-state college or university if the declared major is not offered in Nevada.
2news.com
City of Reno accepts $10,000 grant for Adaptive Cycling Center
The Reno City Council, at their regular meeting on Wednesday, January 11, accepted a $10,000 grant from VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System to help support the City's adaptive cycling center pilot program. The membership based program would allow people with disabilities to utilize the City's adaptive bikes and go...
2news.com
City of Reno to Discuss Firecreek Crossing Resort at Town Hall
The City of Reno will discuss the Firecreek Crossing Casino project at a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday night. The City says they will tweet the link once they are live, but you can RSVP for the event on their Facebook page. It starts at 6 p.m. Elevation Entertainment...
2news.com
Sheep Show Kicks Off Inside Reno-Sparks Convention Center
The Wild Sheep Foundation is anticipating a record crowd at this week's Sheep Show inside the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. The 46th annual show kicked off Thursday, also inside the Peppermill Resort Spa & Casino. The convention and sporting expo helps raise money for the conservation and management of wild sheep.
2news.com
New Wednesday School Closures
All schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District will be closed Wednesday. The District said "after much deliberation, considering the safety of our students and staff, and potential further snow tonight and tomorrow, we are going to cancel school tomorrow." All Incline Village schools in the Washoe County will...
Legendary stuntman Robbie Knievel has died
The son of legendary daredevil Evel Knievel, Robbie Knievel, died on Friday morning after a cancer battle, TMZ reports.
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from ground
A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and videotaping a bright orange, cigar-shaped object shooting up into the air at 4:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
nevadabusiness.com
Reno Public Market Grand Opening
RENO, Nev. (January 9, 2023) — Reno Public Market, home to one of the largest food halls on the West Coast, is opening its doors on January 20, with Grand Opening activities planned throughout the weekend. Reno Public Market’s Grand Opening Weekend activities include performances from local musicians, family-friendly activities, and eats from 17 food hall vendors.
2news.com
Suzies Adult Superstore on Kietzke to be demolished, replaced with a Maverik
A new Maverik location is set to come to Reno. Maverik tells us that the new planned store on 2nd Street and Kietzke Lane is scheduled to open by the 4th Quarter of 2023. They say demolition should begin and be completed early this year. Once finished, the store will...
mynews4.com
Lucky Nevadan wins $1.2 million at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A lucky Nevadan won big at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Monday night. The resident hit the $1.2 million jackpot while playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond with a wager of $4. “We are so thrilled to see one of our local guests win this life-changing...
2news.com
Offices to be Closed in Observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Some administrative offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2022, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. City of Reno is observing the holiday and their offices will be closed Monday. Most Washoe County offices will also be closed Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in observance of Martin Luther...
2news.com
Meet Reno's New Police Chief
Kathryn Nance is the City of Reno's first female Chief of Police. The city council has confirmed Reno's first female police chief in the city's history. Kathryn Nance is a 26-year veteran of the Stockton Police Department in California. City Manager Doug Thornley nominated Nance to replace retiring Reno Police Chief Jason Soto. The city council unanimously ratified and confirmed her appointment on Wednesday. She’s expected to be sworn in next month. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said it's “a monumental day for the Biggest Little City.” Soto spent more than 25 years with the Reno force before announcing his retirement effective later this month. Nance most recently served as Stockton’s deputy police chief of operations,
Nevadans at Work: Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round
At an elevation of almost 9,000 feet, Mt. Rose corridor is the highest mountain pass in the Sierra Nevada that is open year round. As the winding, two-lane road connecting Reno and Lake Tahoe is pummeled by a series of snow storms fueled by an atmospheric river, it’s Chris Howland’s job to keep the road open. The post Nevadans at Work: Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
2news.com
VA Union Members Rally in Reno, Want Staffing Shortages Addressed
Employees at the Reno Veterans Affairs Medical Center held a rally on Friday over staffing shortages. The American Federation of Government Employees has called the shortages "severe" and says it's not just happening here -- but all across the nation. Protesters say the shortages are resulting in staff being denied...
2news.com
Reno City Council Confirms Kathryn Nance as Police Chief
The Reno City Council unanimously confirmed Kathryn Nance as Reno's newest police chief at its public meeting on Wednesday. Nance is expected to be sworn in as Chief in February of 2023. “Today is a monumental day for the Biggest Little City,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “With over 26...
2news.com
Carson City School Board Welcomes New Trustees, Leadership Roles
The Carson City School District welcomed two new recently elected board members Trustee Matt Clapham, District 3, and Trustee Molly Walt, District 6. Lupe Ramirez and Richard Varner were also re-elected to their positions as trustees. Additionally, the board elected new officers to serve in leadership roles. Trustee Laurel Crossman,...
2news.com
City of Reno Reminds of Residents to Remove Snow, Ice from Sidewalks
As we prepare for more snow and cold temperatures this weekend and into early next week, the City of Reno is reminding home and business owners of their responsibility to remove snow and ice from the sidewalk in front of their property. The say not only is it the law,...
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada
Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe, Lyon, and Carson City Sheriff’s team up to rescue stuck off-roader
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe, Lyon, and Carson City Sheriff’s Offices teamed up Thursday when an off-road enthusiast became stuck in the mud. Washoe’s RAVEN Helicopter Search and Rescue Team also assisted in the rescue of the man, who became stuck south of Silver Springs. After he...
2news.com
Microsoft Buys Land for New Datacenter in Silver Springs
The parcel is off Highway 50 near the airport. It's a move the Northern Nevada Development Authority says could benefit the region as a whole. It's a move the Northern Nevada Development Authority says could benefit the region as a whole.
Comments / 0