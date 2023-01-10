It is in Meri’s benefit to be rid of the likes of Cody. You should never have divorced him to give him the freedom to run over you. It was obvious to your viewers that the marriage was over. The show is over. His ability to make money is over. Christine was smart to get out. Janelle was smart to get out. Now Meri. Girls, be happy that that part of your life is over.
It was very plain Robin was his favorite. He treated the others like lepers. He picked everything they said or did apart. Always criticized them& the kids they had. He really picked at Janelles boys. If you didn't pray at his feet & kiss his behind like Robin then he didn't like you. Then he'd say you weren't loyal or respectful. Well you get what you give buddy. The only one I saw him show that to was Robin. Cuz she kisses his behind to get along with him. I'm sorry but he's a pig. He thinks women are beneath him & owe him something. Ridiculous .This is my opinion of him. Glad they escaped him. The 3 smart ones are free.
Her marriage was over as soon as she signed those divorce papers so Kody could marry Robyn..
