Asheville, NC

Six places to buy indoor plants in Asheville, NC

By Brook Bolen
 4 days ago
Talk about a dreamy oasis.

Photo via @floraasheville

Let’s not beat around the bush — it’s National Houseplant Appreciation Day .

Studies have shown filling your home with plants can lower stress , improve mental health, and boost productivity.


Whether you have a green thumb or you’re ready to turn over a new leaf , here are six standout spots to shop from .
  • Flora , 428 B Haywood Rd.| This full-service floral design studio is a veritable oasis of plants. We especially like its fresh flower subscription service.
  • Rosarina Plant Shop | What began as a mobile plant shop in 2019 has grown into five locations downtown . Bonus? A portion of its sales are donated monthly to Asheville’s Racial Justice Coalition .
  • Palm and Pine , 178-B Westwood Pl.| Find an impressive array of plants and accessories at this West Asheville spot, which ships nationwide and also offers a plant club subscription service .
  • BB Barnes , 3377 Sweeten Creek Rd., Arden | Whether you want plants, flowers, trees, or gardening products , there’s a great chance you’ll find it at this 4-acre gardening super center .
  • Rose’s Garden Shop , 211 Charlotte St. | Find an assortment of unusual plants and vintage and antique accessories at this welcoming spot.
  • Chlorophyll , 585 Haywood Rd. | This West Asheville oasis offers landscape shrubbery, trees, house plants, and garden starts, as well as pottery and potting soils.
  • Reems Creek Nursery ,76 Monticello Rd., Weaverville | From rare finds and everyday delights at this Weaverville spot that’s been in business since 1979 .

