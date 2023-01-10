Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Nothing Phone (1) is Finally Available in the U.S.
Six months after Nothing originally debuted the Phone (1), it is now available for U.S. users. The Nothing Phone (1) costs $300 and can be purchased directly through the manufacturer’s website. But caveat emptor, buying this device means actively entering a beta program. Nothing is selling the black version...
makeuseof.com
Google Play Store vs. Samsung Galaxy Store: What's the Difference and Which Should You Use?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Play Store and the Samsung Galaxy Store are both app stores meant for Android devices. Being owned by Google, the Play Store comes preloaded on most Android phones except for those from the likes of Huawei. The Galaxy Store is available exclusively on Samsung phones and tablets.
Android Authority
A 7-year-old smartphone will finally stop receiving updates this year
The FairPhone 2's run of software updates put major brands to shame. The FairPhone 2 will stop receiving updates in March 2023, seven years after its release. The handset launched back in 2015 with Android 5.1 Lollipop. Five years of software updates is about as good as it gets for...
makeuseof.com
How to Automatically Improve the Performance of Your Samsung Phone
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you own a Samsung phone, it's likely you've experienced some issues during its lifetime. Perhaps the battery was draining too quickly, apps were crashing, fast charging wasn't working, or something similar.
Android Authority
Android 13 could soon allow you to transfer eSIM profiles on Pixel phones
It's unknown if Google would enable the eSIM profile transfer feature for all Android phones. Code found within Android 13’s QPR2 update suggests Google could be bringing support for transferring eSIM profiles. It’s unknown if this feature would come to Android devices outside of the Pixel. Support could...
$100 Payout From Mobile Company
A mobile company has put forward $350 million to compensate customers. In 2021, the safety of cellphone users became compromised. The business wants to mitigate differences with the settlement.
Android Authority
T-Mobile allegedly wants to buy Mint Mobile, the carrier owned by Ryan Reynolds
This would be a huge payday for actor Ryan Reynolds, who owns a quarter of Mint Mobile. A new report suggests T-Mobile and Mint Mobile might be in talks about an acquisition. Mint already uses T-Mobile’s network, so this likely wouldn’t affect coverage too much. Pricing, availability of...
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy S23 series battery life: What to expect?
Samsung's upcoming flagships pack some welcome and unexpected improvements. With the next Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for early February, we expect Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship smartphones to launch imminently. As with previous generations, the South Korean giant will launch three devices this year, each competing in a different price class.
brytfmonline.com
Google Chrome now supports multiple windows on Android
A function required by many users The Google Chrome works android Will finally come true: Option to use multiple windows in mobile browser. This is a common feature on PCs, but was still limited on smartphones with the aforementioned ecosystem. The update was available from Google Chrome 108which was released in December, but became available to individuals as of Tuesday (10).
Android Authority
OnePlus 10T vs Samsung Galaxy S22: Which one should you buy?
When it comes to the two flagships, there is one clear winner for most buyers. The OnePlus 10T launched in August 2022 as the company’s latest take on affordable flagships. The phone carries one of Qualcomm’s best chips, so naturally, it goes up against some of the best Android phones out there, including the Samsung Galaxy S22. But when you get down to brass tacks, OnePlus’ and Samsung’s devices have a lot of differences that could influence your buying decision. Let’s look at how the OnePlus 10T and Samsung Galaxy S22 compare and the overall value they bring to the table.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs S23 Ultra: Will the new handset be worth the wait?
According to current rumors, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is quite similar to its predecessor. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently the most powerful flagship Samsung offers, but that’s not the case for much longer. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is set to debut this February 1, packing quite a few improvements under the hood. What’s new with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and is it worth waiting for? Let’s take a look at the current rumored changes in our quick Galaxy S22 Ultra vs S23 Ultra comparison.
Most iPhone owners don’t know about three secret apps hidden on your phone
YOUR iPhone has several hidden apps tucked away – and you may have missed them. We've picked out three that are more secret than the average app, but are handy all the same. There's a handy Field Test trick that helps you find the best mobile signal. You can...
Android Authority
T-Mobile has Pixel owners confused as it fails to deliver January's update
Pixel owners are reporting that their devices never received January’s monthly update. The problem seems to only be affecting Pixel owners on T-Mobile. Some users claim their devices are still stuck on November’s update. There’s a lot of confusion going on among Pixel owners right now. Specifically among...
iPhone owners have just weeks left to dodge higher bill – check your settings now
CHECK your iPhone settings sharpish – or you may end up out of pocket. Apple is planning a price hike for a key service, and you've got just a few weeks left to dodge it. Replacing your iPhone battery at Apple is a cheap and easy way to instantly improve your handset.
Android Headlines
Android 13 could make screen recording more secure
With the introduction of Android 12, Google brought a native video recorder, and it’s a useful tool. However, it doesn’t mean that the company isn’t still making it better. According to Mishaal Rahman, Google will bring a partial screen recording feature. The current implementation is simple and...
T3.com
Best Wi-Fi 6 routers 2023: get the best wireless internet speed at home
Wi-Fi 6 is among the best wireless technology available right now (Wi-Fi 6E, also available, offers more channels for improvements, while Wi-Fi 7 is underway and will arrive in the coming years). The best Wi-Fi 6 or 6E routers in 2023 can therefore give your home network a substantial upgrade...
Android Authority
Deal: Reserve the Galaxy S23 and score up to $100 Samsung Credit
You can reserve the upcoming Galaxy devices for free with no obligation to buy. The next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for February 1, and reservations for the new devices are now open. This gives you the chance to earn as much as $100 Samsung Credit just by reserving the Galaxy S23 or Galaxy Book 3, with no obligation to buy.
TrustedReviews
How to transfer Whatsapp messages from iOS to Android
Making the leap from iOS to Android? You might be interested to know if it’s possible to move your WhatsApp chats over to your new phone. Here’s how to do it and what you can transfer. WhatsApp makes it possible to transfer most of your data from iOS...
Android Authority
The best Motorola G Pure cases you can buy
Keep your Moto G Pure safe and secure with our picks for the top cases. The Motorola G Pure makes for a great budget phone, but that doesn’t mean it deserves any less when it comes to stylish and protective cases. And whether you want something sleek and smooth that slides easily into your pocket or an elaborate, rugged frame that’ll give you extra piece of mind if you drop your phone, here are our top picks for cases.
Android Headlines
Android 14: Everything you need to know
It’s now 2023, which means that Android 14 is just around the corner. It’s hard to believe that we are already preparing to get Android 14 from Google, for the Pixel and other Android smartphones. In this article, we’re going to round up everything you need to know about Android 14. Like when it’ll be released, what it’ll be called, what features might be included and more.
