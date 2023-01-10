ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Marvel Snap PvP mode drops very soon

After weeks of playtesting, theorycrafting, ladder-climbing, and a bunch of shit-talking, I am. . In a new blog on the Unity developer tools website, Marvel Snap associate design director Kent-Erik Hagman wrote about what players can expect when Battle Mode is planned to launch on January 31st. Marvel Snap’s Battle...
Digital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake

A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
Digital Trends

You’ll be surprised how cheap this 65-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy

A 65-inch 4K TV for just $400? That may not have been possible several years ago, but it’s a reality right now with Best Buy’s offer for the TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is made even more affordable with the retailer’s $30 discount on its sticker price of $430. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail this bargain because Best Buy TV deals often sell out quickly, so if you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase right away.
programminginsider.com

Play Your Favorite Casino Slot Games and Enjoy the Thrill of Victory!

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Are you looking for a fun and exciting way to win big? Look no further than casino slot games! Casinoslot games offer an adrenaline rush that is second to none. With their bright lights, alluring sounds, and easy gameplay, it’s no wonder why so many people are drawn to these slot machines. Whether you’re a rookie or a seasoned pro, there is a game for everyone. Read on to learn more about the different types of slot games and how you can use them to your advantage.
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling 8-Piece Sets of Disney-Themed Pyrex Containers for Less Than $20 — & You Can Get Similar Sets on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If loving Disney as an adult is wrong, well, it isn’t — so don’t worry about it! We love all things Disney, from cozy-chic blankets to Disney-inspired cookbooks and dinnerware sets. Now, there are new food storage containers inspired by Mickey Mouse and the gang, and it’s available at Costco. (Hint: we are already obsessed.) In honor of 100 years of Disney this year, the company partnered with Pyrex for some seriously adorable glass containers. Store your leftovers and pack your...
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Now Play Controversial Game for Free

PlayStation Plus subscribers can now play one of the most controversial games of the previous console generation -- the PS4 generation -- for free, or at least some PS Plus subscribers can. As you may know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. This new free game is limited to the Extra and Premium tiers, the middle and most expensive tiers, respectively. If you're subscribed to Essential, the basic and standard tier, you're out of luck. Or maybe not, because the game in question isn't liked by everyone.
MONTANA STATE
Digital Trends

Walmart has an incredible QLED TV deal going on right now

Interested in the world of QLED TVs, but worried about the prices? While 65-inch QLED TVs do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23 Plus signature colours leaked

The key new colours of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Plus have leaked online. Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 line will be announced at a special Unpacked event to be held in San Francisco on February 1. Well ahead of that we’ve received a solid tip on the new signature colours for the two most premium phones in the range.
geeksaroundglobe.com

What Are The Most Popular Slot Games In Casino

Slot machines have always drawn both new and seasoned gamers due to the excitement they provide and affordability, the fact that you do not need to plan a strategy. You should be able to enjoy yourself on the casino slots floor by learning the fundamentals and the most typical winning tactics and misconceptions.
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a 24-hour flash sale – the 5 best deals

Best Buy is ending 2022 with a bang with a 24-hour flash sale covering all kinds of electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and TVs. The sheer number of the retailer’s offers may overwhelm you, so to help you narrow down your choices, we’ve gathered the five best deals that you can shop right now. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute to take advantage of any of these bargains though, because there’s a chance that stocks will run out. If you see a deal that you like, it’s highly recommended that you quickly finalize the purchase.
programminginsider.com

Winning with Slots: Tips and Strategies to Increase Your Payout

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. The idea of winning big in a casino is a tantalizing one, and it’s no wonder why progressive slot machines have become increasingly popular over time. These high-stakes games are packed with an exciting combination of risk and reward that can have huge payouts if luck is on your side. In this article, we’ll be taking a closer look at progressive rtp Slot machines and how they work. Read on to find out more!
wegotthiscovered.com

Wizards of the Coast finally responds to Dungeons & Dragons fandom’s rage at their new gaming license

Wizards of the Coast, publisher of the massively popular tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, broke its silence today for the first time since details of changes to its long-standing Open Gaming License were leaked by io9 last week. The document included proposed changes including new restrictions on third-party publishers, a new copyright clause, and a staggering 25 percent royalty due on revenues over $750,000. Today the company addressed the wave of backlash to the update by furious fans and content creators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy