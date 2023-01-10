ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

blocbyblocknews.com

Baltimore Mayor Calls For Increased City Funding From Maryland General Assembly

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott outlined the city’s priorities—including a series of budget requests and policy initiatives related to reforming the annual tax sale, public safety, and local traffic enforcement—ahead of the Maryland General Assembly session beginning this week, Adam Willis and Emily Sullivan report for the Baltimore Banner. This session marks the first for Governor-elect Wes Moore, who has previously expressed support for the city’s needs.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Donna Drew Sawyer resigns as CEO of BOPA

When she was named CEO of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) in 2018, Donna Drew Sawyer expressed doubts that she would last as long as her predecessor, Bill Gilmore, who had served seven different Baltimore mayors over 37 years with the city. “I probably won’t be...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore City Winter Restaurant Week returns for 2023

Baltimore City's Winter Restaurant Week encourages people to try something new through specially curated menus, and it's quickly approaching. Baltimore Restaurant Week dates back to 2006, and it's organized by the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore. At The Copper Shark in Locust Point, the details really matter to executive chef Matthew...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee Kids return to intersections ignoring ban in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the second day, squeegee kids were hustling drivers in the city's new "no squeegee zones." The intersection at Pratt and President Streets was buzzing after signs were posted banning squeegee kids. It's one of the city's six new zones which are part of the city's...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Head of Baltimore Center Stage stepping down; interim artistic director to serve during nationwide search for replacement

After more than four years as artistic director of Baltimore Center Stage (BCS), Stephanie Ybarra is moving on. The theater organization announced this week that Ybarra will step down on April 1 to become program officer in Arts and Culture at the Mellon Foundation, one of the nation’s largest supporters of the arts and humanities.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

‘More burials than we thought’: Historic Bowie church begins long reckoning with slavery

For decades, the historic roots of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bowie, Maryland, have been a source of pride among parishioners. What’s less talked about is the church’s connection to slavery. The Jesuits who started the church also ran a tobacco plantation, and enslaved Black people were relied on to operate it. Much of that land was sold off, and by the 1960s, new neighborhoods were being built where tobacco leaves once grew.
BOWIE, MD
WOLB 1010AM

New Speed Cameras Are Going Into Effect In Baltimore City School Zones On January 24

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced that new automated speed enforcement locations will soon be in effect in city school zones. The speed camera monitoring system will detect vehicles that exceed the posted speed limit by at least 12 miles per hour. Officials say it is part of the Automated Traffic Violation Enforcement System. […] The post New Speed Cameras Are Going Into Effect In Baltimore City School Zones On January 24 appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Maxwell, Raheem DeVaughn and others join lineup for Moore’s inaugural gala

Grammy Award-winner Maxwell and R&B singer-songwriter Raheem DeVaughn are among the headliners for Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s inaugural gala in Baltimore, the organizing committee announced Thursday. Additional performances by beloved local R&B group Dru Hill, Baltimore trumpeter Brandon Woody, ballerina Caroline Rocher Barnes, the Morton Street Dance Center, the University...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County proposals address affordable housing

TOWSON -- In an effort to build up more affordable housing, Baltimore County leaders announced a number of proposals Thursday. Advocates say it's a step in the right direction. When it comes to affordable housing, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski knows there just aren't enough options in his county.Describing some families' struggles in owning a home, he said: "They're working full-time and they're raising their families here, have had to put that American dream on hold because they simply cannot afford a home right now."Olszewski and other leaders are trying to fix that, unveiling four proposals that will be brought...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

