Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
New York Yankees Dump Ex-Outfielder From Broadcast Booth
Cameron Maybin was a good Major League Baseball player. He was never great but he was talented enough to find himself playing for 10 different teams over 15 seasons in the big leagues. Maybin's transition to the TV broadcast booth for games and analysis has definitely been solid. Unfortunately, just like his MLB career, the outfielder will be moving on to a new booth next season and it doesn't seem like Cameron Maybin wanted to leave.
Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed
Carlos Correa has agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Twins after negotiations with the New York Mets fell apart, and it sounds like the star shortstop has secured more guaranteed money with his new deal. Correa and the Mets initially agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract after the San Francisco Giants backed out... The post Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-Yankees All-Star Slugger Linked To Red Sox; Would Boston Add Former Rival?
The Boston Red Sox could use an upgrade behind the plate, and a former New York Yankees catcher would aid a lackluster group.
Former MLB Outfielder Dies At 53
The baseball world was hit with some sad news on Thursday morning when it was revealed that former MLB outfielder Lee Tinsley had passed away at the age of 53. The cause of death has yet to be revealed. The former outfielder spent five seasons in the Major Leagues. Tinsley...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Dodgers Close To Trading For Reported Red Sox Target, Deplete Shortstop Market
The Boston Red Sox have been linked to the Miami Marlins all offseason as potential trade partners. One of the players often discussed in these hypothetical deals will be heading to the west coast. The Los Angeles Dodgers are close to trading for Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas according to The...
'I was shocked': A Minnesota Twin again, Carlos Correa couldn't believe Giants, Mets deals fell through
Carlos Correa's $200 million deal with the Twins came after agreements with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets came apart.
Padres interested in 400 HR Club member
The San Diego Padres have once again had a bountiful offseason. The big-spending Padres acquired All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts earlier this offseason. San Diego isn’t stopping there, as they’ve reportedly sought out a member of the 400 Home Run Club. San Diego is rumored to be interested in...
Red Sox Reportedly Among Finalists For Japanese Star Fireballer To Improve Rotation
Boston could be in the mix for a new fireballer
Reunion With Former All-Star Makes Sense For Red Sox After Trevor Story Injury News
The Red Sox need to make a move fast
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs With Red Sox As Much-Needed Depth Piece
The Boston Red Sox reportedly added a former member of the New York Yankees as a depth option in the outfield on Wednesday.
Giants reportedly interested in two-time All-Star catcher
The Giants didn’t succeed in landing the marquee free agent they sought when the offseason began, but they added to their roster in a different way. They’ve spread their money around and given eight-figure guarantees to six different players in Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson. They still have their sights set on further upgrades, with Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital reporting they have shown interest in catcher Gary Sánchez.
Kike Hernandez refutes reporter's claim about Trevor Story injury
The news that Trevor Story will miss an indefinite amount of time after undergoing right elbow surgery Monday did not come without a little drama. The Boston Red Sox made the surprising announcement Tuesday that Story had just completed an "internal bracing procedure" in his right elbow, an operation that's an alternative to Tommy John surgery and reinforces the elbow rather than reconstructing it completely.
Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke
Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Red Sox Seeking Multiple Middle Infielders; Here Are Three Strong Free-Agent Fits
The Boston Red Sox are in desperate need of middle infielders, these three players would make a lot of sense.
Yankees make a move with broadcast team that can only be forgiven one way
The Yankees network, YES, has made a decision with the broadcast team that has only one way it can be forgiven. Overall, New York Yankees fans are pretty happy with the broadcast quality of the YES network. Play-by-play announcer Michael Kay is a pro and his passion for the team...
Ex-Reds All-Star Reported Linked To Red Sox In Light Of Trevor Story's Injury News
The Red Sox certainly are getting busy
Mets could sign former NL MVP?
After their deal for Carlos Correa collapsed like a Jenga tower, the New York Mets appear to be moving on to other priorities. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that the Mets are interested in five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen as a potential fourth outfielder. The report notes that the Mets are already set... The post Mets could sign former NL MVP? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
