104.5 The Team

New York Yankees Dump Ex-Outfielder From Broadcast Booth

Cameron Maybin was a good Major League Baseball player. He was never great but he was talented enough to find himself playing for 10 different teams over 15 seasons in the big leagues. Maybin's transition to the TV broadcast booth for games and analysis has definitely been solid. Unfortunately, just like his MLB career, the outfielder will be moving on to a new booth next season and it doesn't seem like Cameron Maybin wanted to leave.
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed

Carlos Correa has agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Twins after negotiations with the New York Mets fell apart, and it sounds like the star shortstop has secured more guaranteed money with his new deal. Correa and the Mets initially agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract after the San Francisco Giants backed out... The post Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Former MLB Outfielder Dies At 53

The baseball world was hit with some sad news on Thursday morning when it was revealed that former MLB outfielder Lee Tinsley had passed away at the age of 53. The cause of death has yet to be revealed. The former outfielder spent five seasons in the Major Leagues. Tinsley...
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Padres interested in 400 HR Club member

The San Diego Padres have once again had a bountiful offseason. The big-spending Padres acquired All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts earlier this offseason. San Diego isn’t stopping there, as they’ve reportedly sought out a member of the 400 Home Run Club. San Diego is rumored to be interested in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants reportedly interested in two-time All-Star catcher

The Giants didn’t succeed in landing the marquee free agent they sought when the offseason began, but they added to their roster in a different way. They’ve spread their money around and given eight-figure guarantees to six different players in Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson. They still have their sights set on further upgrades, with Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital reporting they have shown interest in catcher Gary Sánchez.
ROSS, CA
NBC Sports

Kike Hernandez refutes reporter's claim about Trevor Story injury

The news that Trevor Story will miss an indefinite amount of time after undergoing right elbow surgery Monday did not come without a little drama. The Boston Red Sox made the surprising announcement Tuesday that Story had just completed an "internal bracing procedure" in his right elbow, an operation that's an alternative to Tommy John surgery and reinforces the elbow rather than reconstructing it completely.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke

Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Mets could sign former NL MVP?

After their deal for Carlos Correa collapsed like a Jenga tower, the New York Mets appear to be moving on to other priorities. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that the Mets are interested in five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen as a potential fourth outfielder. The report notes that the Mets are already set... The post Mets could sign former NL MVP? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

