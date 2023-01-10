ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

In-N-Out announces plans to open first locations east of Texas

By Michael Bartiromo, Brittney Baird
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P9a1C_0k9zvlFw00

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN/NEXSTAR) – In-N-Out Burger is making its first major step toward expanding to the East with plans to open multiple restaurants in Tennessee by 2026.

The California-based chain operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Texas — the last of which currently boasts its easternmost locations.

“For many years, we’ve heard requests from our Customers in Tennessee to consider opening locations near them, further east than we’ve ever been,” said Lynsi Snyder, the president and owner of In-N-Out. “Our Customers are our most important asset at In-N-Out, and we very much look forward to serving them in years to come, and becoming part of the wonderful communities in The Volunteer State.”

In addition to opening restaurants in Tennessee, In-N-Out announced plans to establish an “eastern territory office” in Franklin, Tennessee, at a cost of $125.5 million, according to the state’s Department of Economic & Community Development. The office will oversee and support the operations of the Tennessee restaurants, In-N-Out said.

Locations are expected “in and around” Nashville, to start, in 2026.

“I’m proud to welcome In-N-Out Burger, an iconic American brand, to the Volunteer State,” said Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in a statement issued by his office on Tuesday. “Tennessee’s unmatched business climate, skilled workforce and central location make our state the ideal place for this family-run company to establish its first eastern United States hub. We thank In-N-Out for planting roots in Williamson County and creating new jobs for Tennesseans.”

In-N-Out Burger was founded by Harry and Esther Snyder in Baldwin Park, California, in 1948. The chain currently has 385 locations in the U.S., with the bulk of its restaurants in California and the Southwest. More recently, In-N-Out expanded into Texas in 2011 — marking its furthest expansion east — and later Colorado in 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
95.5 KLAQ

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

8 Words Only Texans Know How To Pronounce Correctly

The English language can be tricky sometimes. Words that would appear one way are somehow pronounced differently. In the great state of Texas, we have many words that could easily trip one up in a tongue twister. If you're not from the area or you're new to the state, you may need a quick tutorial. Before long, you'll be talking like a true Texan.
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Doctor: Health care access ‘scary’ in parts of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi doesn’t have the medical workforce to address a wide range of poor health outcomes, from high rates of maternal and infant mortality to severe cases of diabetes that require the amputation of limbs, the state’s top health officer said. Dr. Daniel Edney, who leads the Mississippi State Department of Health, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Ruby Bridges’ school made part of civil rights trail

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans school that was desegregated by a young Ruby Bridges in 1960 officially became a stop on the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail as a marker commemorating the event was unveiled Thursday. Bridges, who was 6 years old when she first walked into William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans, […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KEEL Radio

The 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas For 2023

The state of Texas shares a border with Louisiana, which automatically makes the safety of Texas seem a lot better by comparison. Louisiana has cities that regularly top the nation in "most dangerous" and "most violent" lists, something that Texas cities don't normally see. But that doesn't mean all cities...
TEXAS STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Why Are Egg Prices So High in Louisiana?

You might struggle to find eggs in grocery stores across Louisiana and when you do find them, get ready to pay a premium. Egg prices are skyrocketing across the nation. One of the big problems is a bird flu outbreak. A dozen eggs will set you back more than $3.50 a dozen on average. That price is up 50% from a year ago and it looks like the prices could go even higher.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana

Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police have arrested a Texas man affiliated with Texas-based Mitchell Adjusting International LLC for allegedly defrauding homeowners of over $592,000 in insurance claims following Hurricane Ida. Mitchell allegedly solicited victims, secured higher settlements, forged signatures, and failed to transfer payments to homeowners.
LOUISIANA STATE
NewsTalk 1290

Watch Videos of a Giant Fireball Streaking Across Texas Sky

I didn’t witness this firsthand, which is probably a good thing. Because I most likely would’ve freaked out a little bit. Not that I typically freak out when I see strange things in the sky. It’s just that the fireball that many people across Texas and Oklahoma reported seeing in the sky on Tuesday night (January 10) was freakin’ huge.
TEXAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

68K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy