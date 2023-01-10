Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Looking for a haunted good time?Michelle NorthropPortland, ME
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
Related
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny
When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
Closed 7-11 on Brighton Avenue in Portland Becoming a Neighborhood Pub
There's a weird intersection in a section of Portland known as Libbytown. It's got the Cat Doctor, Punky's, Vientiane Thai food, and a now abandoned 7-Eleven all at this odd intersection. Sure a couple of things have occupied this space, but nothing that stuck. It's actually a really unique area....
This Central Maine Rental Home is Perfect For Those Who Want to Experience Maine Life
There is a reason they call Maine Vacationland. Because people like to vacation here, obviously. But, it's even more than that. We're Vacationland not just because people like to be here, but for WHY people like to be here. Maine is one of the most..scratch that.. Maine IS the most...
Maine’s Famous, Mr. Drew is Looking To Expand Exotic Animal Rescue Center
The man we all know and love is looking to expand his exotic animal empire! Mr. Drew has exploded onto the scene with his love of exotic animals and reptiles. He has educated so many members of the community and invited thousands of Maine children and families to learn his passion for the exotic animals he has rescued and rehabilitated.
northeastern.edu
Study analyzes why Black people in Maine are more likely than white people to be arrested in traffic stops
Why are Black people three to four times more likely than white people to be arrested in Portland and South Portland, Maine?. That question arises from new Northeastern research led by Jack McDevitt, emeritus professor of the practice, in partnership with the Roux Institute. McDevitt believes the study is a first step that can help resolve the issues of racial disparities—and offer far-reaching solutions that may be applied throughout Maine.
I Have the Best Idea for a New Animal Shelter in Portland, Maine
We all know the infamous saying, “adopt don’t shop!” and I stand by that. Rather than get a pet from a breeder, you should rescue one from a shelter that needs a home. I recently spent time at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland and fell in love with every single four-legged pal in the building.
There's a snow drought in Maine, and it's getting worse. Here's what that means.
MAINE, USA — Mid-January is upon us, and the snow drought just keeps getting worse for Maine. A quick glance at the current snow depth map shows only the western mountains and northern Maine have significant snow on the ground. But that's where you'd expect the most snow to...
WMTW
Dexter the dog is 'the happiest, wiggliest guy ever'
WESTBROOK, Maine — This week's featured animal from theAnimal Refuge League of Greater Portland is Dexter the dog. The Refuge League says Dexter is 6 years old and came to Maine on a transport from Georgia. The shelter describes him as "the happiest, wiggliest guy ever" and says he even smiles! He was very happy with his squeaky toy while visiting the WMTW studio Wednesday.
Eastern Trail completes final trail easement between Scarborough and South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The Eastern Trail Alliance announced it has worked out an easement agreement with a landowner for its “Close the Gap” project. “Close the Gap” is a trail development plan to build a new section of trail that will connect the Eastern Trail in Scarborough to South Portland. The closing of this trail “gap” will create an entirely off-road trail from Bug Light Park in South Portland to Thornton Academy in Saco.
This New Hampshire Store With Old School Candy, Specialty Sodas Is Worth the Road Trip
I don't know if it is a tradition from when I visited North Conway as a kid, but still, to this day I cannot take a drive to North Conway without stopping at this store. Heck, I will sometimes even take a drive there just to go to this store.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Can You Make Sense of This Really Weird Online Review of Portland, Maine?
Now that Portland, Maine, has become such a hot destination, there's bound to be some people who come visit the city and leave with negative feelings after a bad experience. There are plenty of places on the internet to vent those feelings, including a city-review website called BestPlaces.net. But this particular review was shared on Reddit by sidewaysplanet, and it's so spectacularly odd that it simply can't be real.
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in Maine
The recent warm weather in Maine is having a significant impact on outdoor activities that typically thrive in the colder months. With little snow or ice, traditional winter pastimes such as snowmobiling, ice fishing, and smelting are struggling to get off the ground.
Former Maine Police Chief Writes Memoir of Husbands Battle With Mental Illness
Lisa Beecher is a former police chief at the University of Southern Maine and a retired detective at the Portland Police Department with thirty-three years in law enforcement. She also happens to be the mother of Karen Goldberg and mother-in-law to Lee Goldberg of News Center Maine along with being the grandmother to more kids than we can count in this article.
A Taylor Swift Show is Coming to Portland, Maine in February
Arguably, the biggest story to wrap up 2022 had to be the whole drama with Taylor Swift and the absolute dumpster fire buying tickets to her Eras Tour was with Ticketmaster. Since there were multiple pre-sales (between an exclusive Taylor Swift list and Capital One credit card holders), Ticketmaster botched huge.
WMTW
New search finds no sign of missing Maine man
BOOTHBAY, Maine — There were new searches Wednesday for a Boothbay man who hasn't been seen in more than a week, but there were still no signs of him. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says Thomas Harris, 60, was last seen on the evening of Monday, Jan. 2, working in his yard outside his home on Butler Road.
WMTW
'It's happening everywhere': Studying homelessness in Maine's smaller towns
Homelessness is not just a problem in big cities. Smaller towns are also dealing with people living on the streets, in tents and in their cars. It's becoming such a problem in the town of Scarborough that officials are taking action after learning about homeless encampments in the woods behind Marden's, off Payne Road and in the parking lots of big box stores.
Slick Roads Lead to Crashes on NH, Maine Roads
Two vehicles were involved in a crash on the northbound Maine Turnpike in Wells Thursday afternoon, one of several reported during Thursday's storm. Maine State Police said a collision around 2:30 p.m. near Exit 19 (Route 9) forced one of the vehicles through the guard rail into the southbound lanes. There were no injuries but one lane was closed in each direction for the cleanup.
Portland parks project getting over $2M for waterfront development
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Harbor Common Open Space Project is one of 140 Maine projects that will receive funding after the signing of the federal Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Package. The Portland Parks Conservancy will receive $2,145,000 to support the transformation of Portland waterfront property into a...
WGME
Crash involving train shuts down Allen Ave. in Portland
FALMOUTH (WGME) – Portland police are investigating a crash involving an Amtrak train and a work van Thursday night. The Amtrak Downeaster was traveling through Portland's Morrill's Corner area from Freeport around 6:30 p.m. when it struck the passenger side of a yellow van on Allen Avenue. Fortunately, no...
Comments / 0