ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
commonwealthmagazine.org

Everything is wrong with DEP’s Cape proposal

ON CAPE COD, 85 percent of homeowners rely on title 5 on-site septic disposal systems to treat their home’s wastewater. And right now, 100 percent of those homeowners are extremely concerned about a draft regulation rolled out by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection last month. The state...
FALMOUTH, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market

ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Readers: If you were to leave Massachusetts, where would you go?

The most popular destination for Bay Staters is New Hampshire. Massachusetts continues a yearslong trend of having more people leaving the state due to the high cost of living and lack of affordable housing. It’s something that’s top of mind for government officials and residents alike. Massachusetts was...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Attention MA Shoppers: These are the Worst Times to Shop at Walmart

One recent convenience in Berkshire County that I have taken advantage of is the delivery-to-your-car service that retailers have been offering since the beginning of the pandemic. I do most of my shopping in central Berkshire County and being able to submit my order online and then show up at the market for delivery to my car is a big time saver.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wupe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy