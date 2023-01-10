Police Use Of Force Justified In Knife Attack, Ocean County Prosecutor Says

Stephen Carroccia Photo Credit: Ocean County Jail

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office has cleared Berkeley Township police of any wrongdoing in a "use of force" incident.

The Attorney General’s Office concurred with Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer’s conclusion to forego presentation of this matter to the Grand Jury.

The incident occurred on Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:39 a.m.

Berkeley Township patrol officers responded to a call at a residence on Stanford Drive following a 9-1-1 call.

Dispatch warned responding officers that the subject, Stephen M. Carroccia, hereafter, “Carroccia”, had “pulled a knife out of a pile of laundry in the past.”

Officers arrived at the residence and approached a woman identified as Carroccia’s relative. She told police that she lived at the residence with Carroccia, and that he was acting erratic and was observed by neighbors wandering in between yards. Moments later, Carroccia exited the front door of the residence and was noticeably agitated. He immediately questioned why the police were there and demanded to know who called 9-1-1 before reentering the residence. The relative expressed to officers that Carroccia had physically assaulted her in the past and was worried that the situation was going to escalate.

All three officers on scene attempted to de-escalate the situation with Carroccia with negative results. At one point, Carroccia appeared visibly agitated after learning officers were not leaving.

A short time later, Carroccia flung open the door, stepped onto the porch and, without provocation, allegedly lunged at an officer with a 16” stainless steel kitchen knife. Carroccia, holding the knife in his right hand, aimed

Ignoring the officers’ commands, Carroccia lunged a second time, Billhimer said.

Another officer drew his duty weapon and fired a total of three rounds, making contact with Carroccia all three times in his upper body.

The first officer simultaneously discharged his taser.

Carroccia provided a statement to OCPO Detectives several days later at the hospital. He explained that he grabbed the knife from the kitchen because he was frustrated to learn that he may be arrested. He admitted to possessing the knife and lunging at an officer.

Carroccia was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses.

He was being held in Ocean County Jail.

