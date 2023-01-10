Read full article on original website
Related
Gala (GALA) Token Rallies 20% Amid Bullish Market Momentum
The company is collaborating with Spider Tanks to streamline the game’s mechanics. The daily limit for transferring $Silk has been raised to 2. Because of the general uptick in the cryptocurrency market, the price of GALA has increased by 20% in the last day. Both its trading volume and its price have increased by double digit percentages during the last week. But the constant stream of Gala Games news is directly responsible for the current price increase.
Hodlnaut Creditors Demand Liquidation Over Restructuring Plan
An application to remove the temporary judicial managers was denied at a hearing. In August 2022, Hodlnaut stopped processing withdrawals due to lack of liquidity. Creditors of Singapore-based cryptocurrency lending platform Hodlnaut have rejected the company’s suggested restructuring plan and instead demand liquidation of the platform’s assets. The...
Celsius Network Plans Selling Mining Hardware Worth $1.3M
Celsius said on January 11 that it will be selling 2,687 MicroBT M30S ASIC rigs. The firm concluded that Touzi’s offer for the miners was the finest. In light of its insolvency, cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network’s mining division has published a notice to sell off mining hardware valued at $1.3 million.
Crypto.com Announces Fresh Round of Layoffs by 20%
In June of 2022, the cryptocurrency exchange fired 5% of its staff. Marszalek said that the company was prepared to withstand the macroeconomic slump. Poor market circumstances and recent industry developments, according to Crypto.com co-founder and CEO Kris Marszalek, have prompted a fresh round of layoffs that will lower the company’s worldwide workforce by another 20%.
Crypto Payments Platform Wyre Removes 90% Withdrawal Limit
On January 8th, Wyre instituted a 90% withdrawal threshold. In April 2022, financial technology firm Bolt paid $1.5 billion to purchase the business. Wyre, a cryptocurrency payment platform, has secured additional funding, allowing it to remove the 90% withdrawal cap it imposed earlier this week. The San Francisco fintech company stated on January 13 that it had acquired funding from a “strategic partner,” allowing it to resume business as usual, including taking deposits once again.
Major Media Demands Sam Bankman-Fried’s $250M Bail Sureties
Eight significant media organizations demand SBF bail sureties identities. The U.S. attorney claimed public interest cannot be overstated. United States District Court of the Southern District of New York judge requested the identities of the two people who guaranteed the $250 million bail bond for former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried ‘SBF.’ According to U.S. attorney Lewis Kaplan’s Jan 12 letter, prominent media organizations such as Bloomberg, the Financial Times, CNBC, Wall Street Journal publisher Dow Jones, and Reuters have demanded that the SBF bail sureties be “publicly disclosed.”
Economic optimism has 'collapsed' globally, survey finds
The 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer found economic optimism across the globe has suffered a "massive collapse," with most developed nations reporting all-time lows
Solana Spiked over 40% following its Partnership with Google
Solana ranks #11, with a live market cap of $8,188,472,129 USD in the CoinMarketCap. Disclosed its partnership with Google Cloud services. The year 2022 has been a rough patch for the crypto community with multiple disasters. The Russo-Ukrainian War, European droughts, and the latter new covid variant in China shook the global economy subsequently. Amidst all these unfortunates, Solana and Google came up with a Potential Partnership that stunned the blockchain space.
Top 5 Crypto Coins of the Day
The global crypto market, which includes everything from Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to Dogecoin (DOGE) and thousands of many other cryptocurrencies, can be immense for those new to the crypto world. And the cryptocurrency market has been booming in recent days. In addition, today’s top five cryptocurrencies are Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Polygon (MATIC), and Shiba Inu (SHIB).
Nexo Witnesses Withdrawal Spike Post Raid by Financial Authorities
On January 13 Nexo’s Bitcoin holdings were down to 124,939 BTC, a reduction of 8,324 BTC. Co-founder Antoni Trenchev told that the withdrawals amounted to barely 2% of Nexo’s AUM. Similar to the withdrawal panic that plagued many exchanges last year. Nexo, a cryptocurrency lender, is experiencing difficulties...
Boba Network Partners With Immunefi to Launch Bug Bounty Program
Together with Immunefi, the leading bug bounty platform for blockchain, Boba Network will launch a bug bounty program. This is being done on its L2 instances, such as Boba ETH L2 (Ethereum), Bobabeam (Moonbeam), Boba AVAX L2 (Avalanche), and Boba BNB L2 in order to enhance current security and improve the development experience in the Boba Network ecosystem (BNB Chain).
Shiba Inu and Bitcoin Shares the Spotlight in the $980B Stage.
Whale transactions worth millions of Stablecoins including BUSD were traced in the past few days. Shiba Inu’s new Metaverse project is about to hit the web3 ground. After a prolonged 2022 Bear season, this 2023 has a few surprises in its bag for the Crypto community. Though this is not a tremendous counter to recovering the trillions that plunged hitherto, it is a plausible celebration among the traders. Surprisingly, Shiba Inu and Bitcoin are making waves in the market for the past few days.
MetaMask Launches Beta Staking Through Lido and Rocket Pool
All users may stake ETH and get incentives for their participation in the network. Mian said that Lido and Rocket Pool were picked since they are popular among users. The popular cryptocurrency wallet platform MetaMask has released a staking beta in conjunction with Lido and Rocket Pool. The newly created protocol for users who want to stake Ethereum directly from MetaMask will enter public beta testing soon.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Criticizes Cryptocurrencies
Das stressed that cryptocurrency is “nothing but 100 percent speculation.”. The RBI Governor was speaking at a Business Today event. When it comes to Bitcoin and other digital currencies, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a strong warning. Governor of the Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das said, in light of the FTX disaster, that such illiquid instruments “are nothing but gambling” and that their apparent value is based solely on “make-believe.”
Crypto Mixers – The Complete Guide to Anonymous Bitcoin Transactions
Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are becoming increasingly popular due to their decentralized nature and ability to operate at low costs. However, since these transactions use a pseudonym system, anyone can trace them back to you. Crypto mixers allow users to anonymize their transactions by breaking the link between an individual’s address...
Bitcoin (BTC) Short Trades Worth 82 Million Got Liquidated
The short traders witnessed a loss of $200 million this week, amid market climb. Bitcoin has increased by nearly 23.31% during the week. Bitcoin (BTC), the dominant cryptocurrency in the global crypto market, has been experiencing a positive price momentum since the beginning of 2023. The market leading coin has reached a two-month high of around $20k amid the market’s rapid surge. Despite this, short traders have witnessed a massive loss following the upsurge of BTC.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Likely To Hit $0.1 Amid Bullish Momentum
On January 13th, buyers attempted to push the price over the 50-day SMA at $0.08. Dogecoin is up 8.53% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin is still performing well despite a drop in value in 2022 owing to catastrophic occurrences and weak market circumstances. The coin’s first break of the $0.1 barrier occurred in January 2021, years after its first release, and its all-time high occurred in May of the same year, at $0.73.
Serum (SRM) Price Outbreak Over 60% in the Last 24-Hours
Serum (SRM) price has skyrocketed to $0.45. The fear & Greed Index of SRM is currently showing 55 (Neutral) Serum price surged today to $ 0.45 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,128M, the market cap of $120M, and market dominance of 0.01%. The SRM price increased over 60% in the last 24 hours.
Terra Classic (LUNC) Completes Interchain Station Integration
The head developer also indicated that further features would be released soon. This update will make it possible for blockchains of different types to connect. The price of the Tera Classic (LUNC) cryptocurrency has risen dramatically after a recent integration with the Interchain Station platform. Jared, the chief developer at Terraform Labs, made the news on his Twitter page. Saying that the renamed Terra network would be working with a number of other blockchains, including Osmosis, Juno, and SEI.
Ukraine’s Tascombank Successfully Pilot Tested E-Hryvnia
The currency was used in trials to settle payments between buyers and sellers. Tascombank also highlighted its report suggesting the many benefits of using blockchain. During the experimental phase of a proposal to create a currency using the Stellar network. Ukraine’s Tascombank attempted to pilot test an “electronic hryvnia.” According to a report released by the bank. The currency was used in trials to settle payments between buyers and sellers.
