The company is collaborating with Spider Tanks to streamline the game’s mechanics. The daily limit for transferring $Silk has been raised to 2. Because of the general uptick in the cryptocurrency market, the price of GALA has increased by 20% in the last day. Both its trading volume and its price have increased by double digit percentages during the last week. But the constant stream of Gala Games news is directly responsible for the current price increase.

1 DAY AGO