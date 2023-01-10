Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Preview: ‘House Of Slaughter’ #10 Kicks Off A Creepy New Story Arc
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of House Of Slaughter #10, out next Wednesday from writer Tate Brombal, artist Antonio Fuso, colorist Miquel Muerto, and letterer AndWorld Design. The next chapter of Jace Boucher’s story! No longer the monster hunter he once was and unaware of Aaron’s fate, Jace’s new...
comicon.com
Between A Rock And A Spider-Place: Reviewing ‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ #2
‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ beautifully threads the needle of creating a very classic Spider-Man-type situation but in a modern way befitting the young biracial Spider-Man of Brooklyn and the issues he has to face. Miles deserves every bit of the same spotlight, maybe even more, that Peter has enjoyed for decades and this series catapults him back to his rightful place in the Marvel Universe.
comicon.com
Sneak Peek At ‘Nemesis Reloaded’ #2 And Word On A Sequel
It’s Friday, and that means another Mark Millar newsletter has dropped. And in his latest missive we get a first look at Nemesis: Reloaded #2 by artist Jorge Jiménez. Plus, early word from Millar that the first issue (reviewed here by yours truly) has sold out. Oh, and he casually drops the title of the sequel he’s begun work on too. That would be Nemesis: Triumphant. So, that doesn’t sound good for any do-gooders in the Millarverse who may be considering taking on this baddest of badasses. But, great news for Nemesis fans, like my good self.
comicon.com
New Cover For Sean Phillips And Ed Brubaker’s ‘Night Fever’ Revealed
Image Comics has revealed a new cover by Sean Phillips for the forthcoming Night Fever graphic novel by Ed Brubaker, Phillips (Reckless, Pulp, Criminal, and Kill or Be Killed) and coloured by Sean’s equallly talented son, Jacob Phillips (That Texas Blood). Here’s what Night Fever is all about:
comicon.com
There’s No Escaping The Childminder In ‘Stargirl: The Lost Children’ #3 Preview
“Stargirl comes face-to-face with the eighth soldier of victory, Wing, and a whole host of sidekicks from the past! But amongst the familiar faces are many Courtney’s never even heard of before. Where are these kids from, what happened to them, and why were they erased from time?! The New Golden Age continues here!”
‘Abbott Elementary’ star Tyler James Williams reveals Crohn’s disease nearly killed him
“Abbott Elementary” star Tyler James Williams picked up a Golden Globe this week, five years after his body “crashed” following a massive flare-up from Crohn’s disease — a condition he says he didn’t know he had. Williams, 30, recently told Men’s Health he pushed his body “to the limit” in an effort to build muscle, as he vowed to shed his scrawny image from the titular role in “Everybody Hates Chris,” which aired from 2005 to 2009. “I was trying to read for roles that were my age, and I couldn’t get out of high school,” he claimed. But in late 2017 he...
comicon.com
Neo Noir Fantasy Series ‘Carnival Row’ Returns For Final Season
Carnival Row is an allegorical fantasy series that focuses on the political tensions between the magical fae folk and humans. The complex relationship between Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom’s characters was really well done– more akin to Del Toro’s The Shape of Water than other generic paranormal romances.
Comments / 0