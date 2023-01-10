ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS New York

NYPD investigating 2 separate subway attacks in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Police are on the search for suspects involved in two separate subway attacks Friday.Passengers were in a panic on a northbound F train at the Lexington Avenue and 63rd Street station around 1:30 p.m. after a subway rider was punched repeatedly then slashed in the face. Carlos, from Queens, caught the 43-year-old victim and helped clean up his wounds."He basically told me he don't remember that guy punching him or anything. It just happened so fast and abruptly, and the only people who saw it were the people on the train," he said.Witnesses are saying a verbal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Welcome2TheBronx

Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the cold

For almost a decade now, Welcome2TheBronx has joined activists calling for the creation of the TriboroRx line that would stretch from Co-op City, The Bronx to Bayridge, Brooklyn connecting its over 6 million residents—roughly 75% of New York City's population—without having to go through Manhattan as public transit commuters must do so now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

This beloved Midtown institution has become the worst restaurant in NYC

Like many New Yorkers, I’ve long had a soft spot for the red, green and gold czarist fantasy of Midtown’s vintage Russian Tea Room, even if the food only intermittently lived up to the decor. Things hit what I thought was rock-bottom at a mid-December lunch. On that unfortunate occasion, snippy service and leaden dishes at the W. 57th Street tourist magnet, opened by the Russian Imperial Ballet nearly a century ago, felt about as luxurious as a 1970s package tour of the USSR. I doubted things could be as awful at dinner, and had the chance to find out last week....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Adams’ NYC budget plan funds crackdown on 15,000 self-closing door violations

People gather in front of a Bronx apartment building a day after a fire swept through the complex killing at least 17 people and injuring dozens of others, many of them seriously on on January 10, 2022 in the Bronx. Adams’ budget proposal earmarks about $800,000 to the city Department of Housing Preservation and Development to enforce city measures as a result of the blaze. The deadly Twin Parks fire shined a spotlight on the importance self-closing doors, but thousands of complaints have gone unresolved. [ more › ]
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

NYC advocates push for 6-minute subway, bus service

Transit advocates continued their push for six-minute service while speaking to Bronx commuters on Thursday. Members of grassroots organization Riders Alliance are trying to get the word out on their initiative to decrease wait times for subways and most buses to no longer than six minutes. NYC advocates push for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

A housing lottery opens for 15 apartments in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn

Housing lottery applications are open for 15 newly constructed apartments at 108 Downing St., in Brooklyn's Clinton Hill neighborhood. Eligible applicants must earn from $38,160 to $172,920 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,036 for a studio. There are three two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkmag.com

The Brooklyn-to-Queens light rail just took a step closer to becoming reality

The highly anticipated Brooklyn-to-Queens light rail just appears to have taken one step closer to becoming reality. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this week the state is moving forward with plans to build a light rail system that originates at the Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park and stretches to Roosevelt Avenue in Queens.
BROOKLYN, NY
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] Why is there a Communist Statue in New York City?

In this short video from YouTuber Urbanist: Exploring Cities, learn why the building at 178 Norfolk Street in the Lower East Side has a large statue of Vladimir Lenin on top. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

This NYC museum is revealed to be America’s most loved landmark

Every city has its must-see landmarks. When people come to New York City, for example, the Empire State Building and Central Park are often on the to-do list. According to Travelbag, there are two places in NYC that are the most loved and are some of the highest-rated attractions in the entire U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1661 Madison Avenue in East Harlem, Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1661 Madison Avenue, an eight-story residential building in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by ARC Architecture Design Studios and developed by A&R Properties Group, the structure yields 14 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units with a 2.5-month concession for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from 101,143 to $156,130.
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Find some inner peace in midtown with Aman’s new mindfulness retreat

With car horns beeping, buses blowing by and packed sidewalks, midtown Manhattan may not seem like a peaceful place. But Buddhist monk and mindfulness coach Master Geshe YongDong (Geshe La) is going to change that this month. The mindfulness expert will lead Journey to Peace at Aman New York hotel...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Rents slipping nationally, but Manhattan landlords won’t budge

December marked the fourth straight month in which rents declined nationally, but landlords in Manhattan continued to hold the line. After peaking at $4,150 in July, the median rent in the borough has bounced between $4,000 and $4,100 ever since, according to reports by appraisal firm Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman.
MANHATTAN, NY
brickunderground.com

What to know about buying in Rosedale, Queens, where the properties are suburban but the taxes are not

The southeastern Queens community of Rosedale, where actors/brothers John and Nicholas Turturro grew up, speaks "city" with a distinct Long Island accent. Originally part of Springfield Gardens, it’s a transportation hub with highways and major thoroughfares in Queens and connectors to Nassau County. Francis Lewis Boulevard, the Cross Island Parkway, the Belt Parkway, Sunrise Highway, Conduit Avenue, and Merrick Boulevard run through it.
QUEENS, NY

