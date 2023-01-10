NEW YORK -- Police are on the search for suspects involved in two separate subway attacks Friday.Passengers were in a panic on a northbound F train at the Lexington Avenue and 63rd Street station around 1:30 p.m. after a subway rider was punched repeatedly then slashed in the face. Carlos, from Queens, caught the 43-year-old victim and helped clean up his wounds."He basically told me he don't remember that guy punching him or anything. It just happened so fast and abruptly, and the only people who saw it were the people on the train," he said.Witnesses are saying a verbal...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO