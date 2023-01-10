Read full article on original website
NYPD investigating 2 separate subway attacks in Manhattan
NEW YORK -- Police are on the search for suspects involved in two separate subway attacks Friday.Passengers were in a panic on a northbound F train at the Lexington Avenue and 63rd Street station around 1:30 p.m. after a subway rider was punched repeatedly then slashed in the face. Carlos, from Queens, caught the 43-year-old victim and helped clean up his wounds."He basically told me he don't remember that guy punching him or anything. It just happened so fast and abruptly, and the only people who saw it were the people on the train," he said.Witnesses are saying a verbal...
The most expensive single family home for 2022 in The Bronx sold for $4.4 million
When it comes to single-family home sales prices, the landmarked Fieldston neighborhood in Riverdale in The Bronx continues to be the setting for the most expensive single-family home of the year in the borough.
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the cold
For almost a decade now, Welcome2TheBronx has joined activists calling for the creation of the TriboroRx line that would stretch from Co-op City, The Bronx to Bayridge, Brooklyn connecting its over 6 million residents—roughly 75% of New York City's population—without having to go through Manhattan as public transit commuters must do so now.
This beloved Midtown institution has become the worst restaurant in NYC
Like many New Yorkers, I’ve long had a soft spot for the red, green and gold czarist fantasy of Midtown’s vintage Russian Tea Room, even if the food only intermittently lived up to the decor. Things hit what I thought was rock-bottom at a mid-December lunch. On that unfortunate occasion, snippy service and leaden dishes at the W. 57th Street tourist magnet, opened by the Russian Imperial Ballet nearly a century ago, felt about as luxurious as a 1970s package tour of the USSR. I doubted things could be as awful at dinner, and had the chance to find out last week....
Adams’ NYC budget plan funds crackdown on 15,000 self-closing door violations
People gather in front of a Bronx apartment building a day after a fire swept through the complex killing at least 17 people and injuring dozens of others, many of them seriously on on January 10, 2022 in the Bronx. Adams’ budget proposal earmarks about $800,000 to the city Department of Housing Preservation and Development to enforce city measures as a result of the blaze. The deadly Twin Parks fire shined a spotlight on the importance self-closing doors, but thousands of complaints have gone unresolved. [ more › ]
NYC advocates push for 6-minute subway, bus service
Transit advocates continued their push for six-minute service while speaking to Bronx commuters on Thursday. Members of grassroots organization Riders Alliance are trying to get the word out on their initiative to decrease wait times for subways and most buses to no longer than six minutes. NYC advocates push for...
A housing lottery opens for 15 apartments in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 15 newly constructed apartments at 108 Downing St., in Brooklyn's Clinton Hill neighborhood. Eligible applicants must earn from $38,160 to $172,920 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,036 for a studio. There are three two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up...
The Brooklyn-to-Queens light rail just took a step closer to becoming reality
The highly anticipated Brooklyn-to-Queens light rail just appears to have taken one step closer to becoming reality. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this week the state is moving forward with plans to build a light rail system that originates at the Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park and stretches to Roosevelt Avenue in Queens.
NYC 24/7 speed cameras raked in about $100M for the city, officials say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City drivers’ need for speed is lining the city’s pockets with millions of dollars. In the five months since New York City implemented 24/7 speed cameras, there have been nearly 3 million violations and the city has raked in nearly $100 million, according to the New York City Comptroller’s […]
Harlem Teen Gets Beaten Unconscious And Then Robbed Of His Air Jordans
“We know we have more to do. New Yorkers must be safe based on the stats, and they must feel safe based on what they’re seeing. That is my obligation: to ensure that safety is felt.” NYC Mayor Eric Adams at a January 5, 2023 conference, two days before the Harlem attack
[VIDEO] Why is there a Communist Statue in New York City?
In this short video from YouTuber Urbanist: Exploring Cities, learn why the building at 178 Norfolk Street in the Lower East Side has a large statue of Vladimir Lenin on top. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
This giant glowing lantern will illuminate the Garment District next week
A new kinetic installation is scheduled to go up on the Broadway plazas in the Garment District between 39th and 40th Streets next week and stay open to the public through February 24. Dubbed “Living Lantern,” the piece will actually be fueled by the wind and viewers will get to...
Several Brooklyn Buildings Had Chronic Lack of Heat During Past Five Years, Report Finds
A new report from NYC Comptroller Brad Lander has found that over 1,000 buildings in New York City — including numerous buildings throughout Central and Eastern Brooklyn — have had a chronic lack of heat. In the report, titled Turn Up the Heat, it was discovered that there...
This NYC museum is revealed to be America’s most loved landmark
Every city has its must-see landmarks. When people come to New York City, for example, the Empire State Building and Central Park are often on the to-do list. According to Travelbag, there are two places in NYC that are the most loved and are some of the highest-rated attractions in the entire U.S.
What US City Has the Most Bed Bugs? NYC Is Close, But Not Number 1
Sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite. That's apparently a lot easier said than done in New York City these days, according to a recent list that no one wants their home town mentioned on. That's because the five boroughs have moved up to No. 2 on Orkin's list...
Housing Lottery Launches for 1661 Madison Avenue in East Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1661 Madison Avenue, an eight-story residential building in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by ARC Architecture Design Studios and developed by A&R Properties Group, the structure yields 14 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units with a 2.5-month concession for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from 101,143 to $156,130.
Find some inner peace in midtown with Aman’s new mindfulness retreat
With car horns beeping, buses blowing by and packed sidewalks, midtown Manhattan may not seem like a peaceful place. But Buddhist monk and mindfulness coach Master Geshe YongDong (Geshe La) is going to change that this month. The mindfulness expert will lead Journey to Peace at Aman New York hotel...
‘Graham Ave-Ave of Puerto Rico’ Street Sign Was Changed to ‘Graham Ave,’ Then Quickly Restored
Williamsburg residents awoke to a surprise today: The “Graham Ave-Ave of Puerto Rico” street sign that hangs above traffic on corner of the busy thoroughfare and Moore Street was removed and replaced with a sign simply reading “Graham Ave.”. Alarm spread on social media after Instagram account...
Rents slipping nationally, but Manhattan landlords won’t budge
December marked the fourth straight month in which rents declined nationally, but landlords in Manhattan continued to hold the line. After peaking at $4,150 in July, the median rent in the borough has bounced between $4,000 and $4,100 ever since, according to reports by appraisal firm Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman.
What to know about buying in Rosedale, Queens, where the properties are suburban but the taxes are not
The southeastern Queens community of Rosedale, where actors/brothers John and Nicholas Turturro grew up, speaks "city" with a distinct Long Island accent. Originally part of Springfield Gardens, it’s a transportation hub with highways and major thoroughfares in Queens and connectors to Nassau County. Francis Lewis Boulevard, the Cross Island Parkway, the Belt Parkway, Sunrise Highway, Conduit Avenue, and Merrick Boulevard run through it.
