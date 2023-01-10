Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022Charleston News LinkCharleston, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ChattanoogaTed RiversChattanooga, TN
1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon MaddoxCharleston News LinkChattanooga, TN
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Related
WTVC
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga: Hope
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Alisa Leduc talks about her little sister Genovia and the benefits of joining Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga. And Hope is looking for a Big!. 423-698-8016.
WTVC
Share-A-Night with the Ronald McDonald House of Greater Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Abigail Bowman talks about how the Ronald McDonald House hosts the Share-A-Night Campain!. Stay connected with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga. (423) 778-4300. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
Color Chattanooga Pink!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Pati Dungan and Casey Waddle talk about how CHI Memorial is hosting Color Pink! Make sure to attend January 14th through the 21st!
WTVC
Pride and Prejudice at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Micah Buckley and Paige Smith from the Chattanooga Theatre Centre talks about how this isn’t your grandmother’s Jane Austen! Make sure to get tickets for Pride and Prejudice from January 27th until February 12th! . Stay connected with Chattanooga Theatre Centre. 423-267-8534. ______________. Follow...
WTVC
Want to volunteer? Hearth Hospice could use your help
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — If you’ve been considering taking some time to help others in need, Hearth Hospice could use some help. Bridgett Dallas and Kristi Born are here to tell us about all the different ways you can help make a difference. Find out more about Hearth Hospice...
WTVC
New exhibit at CHI Memorial
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cheyla Rowe shares about the new exhibit at CHI Memorial. These exhibits power their mission to provide a healing environment and ministry.
WTVC
48 years of Chattacon
Thomas Kerns talks about how Chattacon has been a Chattanooga staple for 48 years! Make sure to reserve your tickets for January 13th until 15th!
WTVC
Pickleball courts coming to 3 locations in Chattanooga this spring
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — You could say Chattanoogans will soon find themselves in a recreational pickle this spring. The city's Parks & Outdoors Department says it's capitalizing on the nationwide pickleball craze by creating courts at 3 locations around Chattanooga: One in East Brainerd, one in Lookout Valley, and one in Hixson.
WTVC
Southern Adventist University 29th year of honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
In just a few days the country is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. and everything he did for our country. Southern Adventist University is talking about their longstanding tradition of almost 30 years to take this time to give back to the community. Cheryl Craven and has the preview of...
WTVC
Leadership Hamilton County Schools host "Principal for a Day" event
Hamilton County, Tenn. — Hamilton County Schools hosted the annual Leadership Hamilton County Schools "Principal for a Day" event Thursday. Leadership HCS creates opportunities for community leaders to understand HCS in a unique way. Chelsea Johnson is the Director of Community Relations and Foundations for Blue Cross Blue Shield....
WTVC
75 new jobs coming to Rhea County with Nokian Tyres expansion
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Nokian Tyres in Dayton, Tennessee aims to double its tire production capabilities with a $174.1 million expansion that will add 75 new jobs, the company announced Wednesday morning. Nokian plans to build a new 600,000-square-foot warehouse in Rhea County. It plans to start hiring the...
WTVC
Brick wall collapse destroys 1 car, damages 2 others in downtown Chattanooga Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It was a close call for three people in a vehicle on Main Street in downtown Chattanooga Thursday morning, as they narrowly escaped being injured in a wall collapse. The Chattanooga Fire Department says at about 11:35 a.m., as strong storms were moving through Chattanooga, the...
WTVC
Residents share concerns over growing mailbox theft across Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — We spoke with residents from East Ridge, Soddy-Daisy, and Apison who all share one thing in common: their mail has been stolen. It's a growing concern that the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning about. “I know it was in the mailbox, because...
WTVC
Video captures Chattanooga PD sergeant asleep on duty, I.A. investigation underway
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Internal Affairs investigation is now underway after a Chattanooga Police sergeant was caught on video sleeping in his patrol vehicle while on duty. The viewer took the video on December 17th of last year. The 18-second video shows the sergeant with his head down and...
WTVC
Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
WTVC
Rep. Bobby Wood, longtime state lawmaker from Hamilton County, passes away Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Funeral arrangements have been made for former Tennessee lawmaker Rep. Bobby Wood, who served his constituents in Hamilton County for 28 years, and passed away Thursday morning. There will be a visitation for Bobby Wood on January 16th from 4p.m.-8p.m. at Redemption Point Church in...
WTVC
Affidavit: Chattanooga woman points pepper ball gun at husband over divorce dispute
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga woman is facing charges after pointing a pepper ball gun at her husband during a dispute over signing divorce papers, an affidavit reveals. The affidavit says the incident happened at a parking lot next to the old jail at 600 Walnut Street:. When officers...
WTVC
Student-owned cellphones policy in Hamilton County schools under review
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Should a child be allowed to have their own cellphone at Hamilton County Schools?. That's the question Hamilton County School Board members will soon be debating. School Board member Larry Grohn shared that news at a meeting of the Hamilton County Schools Disciplinary Committee on...
WTVC
Dalton residents say 500 jobs brought by Q Cells great for community
DALTON, Ga. — A Q Cells site is bringing 500 new job opportunities to the Dalton area, as well as 2,000 additional opportunities to Cartersville. Dalton residents and small business workers we spoke with feel this is a great opportunity for the community. Brandon Jarrett is a regular at...
WTVC
"Very scary:" Advance EMT one of many in Meigs County affected by storm Thursday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — As storms hit across our viewing area Thursday, Meigs County was hit particularly hard, upending trees, taking down power lines, and causing damage to homes. We spoke with an Advance EMT who had a run in with a tree while trying to make his way...
Comments / 0