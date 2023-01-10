ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

WTVC

Color Chattanooga Pink!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Pati Dungan and Casey Waddle talk about how CHI Memorial is hosting Color Pink! Make sure to attend January 14th through the 21st!
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Pride and Prejudice at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Micah Buckley and Paige Smith from the Chattanooga Theatre Centre talks about how this isn’t your grandmother’s Jane Austen! Make sure to get tickets for Pride and Prejudice from January 27th until February 12th! . Stay connected with Chattanooga Theatre Centre. 423-267-8534. ______________. Follow...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Want to volunteer? Hearth Hospice could use your help

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — If you’ve been considering taking some time to help others in need, Hearth Hospice could use some help. Bridgett Dallas and Kristi Born are here to tell us about all the different ways you can help make a difference. Find out more about Hearth Hospice...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

New exhibit at CHI Memorial

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cheyla Rowe shares about the new exhibit at CHI Memorial. These exhibits power their mission to provide a healing environment and ministry.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

48 years of Chattacon

Thomas Kerns talks about how Chattacon has been a Chattanooga staple for 48 years! Make sure to reserve your tickets for January 13th until 15th!
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Pickleball courts coming to 3 locations in Chattanooga this spring

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — You could say Chattanoogans will soon find themselves in a recreational pickle this spring. The city's Parks & Outdoors Department says it's capitalizing on the nationwide pickleball craze by creating courts at 3 locations around Chattanooga: One in East Brainerd, one in Lookout Valley, and one in Hixson.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Leadership Hamilton County Schools host "Principal for a Day" event

Hamilton County, Tenn. — Hamilton County Schools hosted the annual Leadership Hamilton County Schools "Principal for a Day" event Thursday. Leadership HCS creates opportunities for community leaders to understand HCS in a unique way. Chelsea Johnson is the Director of Community Relations and Foundations for Blue Cross Blue Shield....
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

75 new jobs coming to Rhea County with Nokian Tyres expansion

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Nokian Tyres in Dayton, Tennessee aims to double its tire production capabilities with a $174.1 million expansion that will add 75 new jobs, the company announced Wednesday morning. Nokian plans to build a new 600,000-square-foot warehouse in Rhea County. It plans to start hiring the...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Dalton residents say 500 jobs brought by Q Cells great for community

DALTON, Ga. — A Q Cells site is bringing 500 new job opportunities to the Dalton area, as well as 2,000 additional opportunities to Cartersville. Dalton residents and small business workers we spoke with feel this is a great opportunity for the community. Brandon Jarrett is a regular at...
DALTON, GA

