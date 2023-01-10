Read full article on original website
comicon.com
Preview: Romance Blooms In ‘Resident Alien– The Book Of Love’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Resident Alien: The Book Of Love #3, dropping next Wednesday from writer Peter Hogan and artist Steve Parkhouse. As romance blooms in the small town of Patience, reformed smuggler Don finds himself in trouble over an old debt, and curious Nurse Ellen finds her life at risk at her new job. Can Harry help solve the new mysteries and problems that haunt his friends?
comicon.com
Preview: Otherworldly Chaos In ‘Groo– Gods Against Groo’ #2
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Groo: Gods Against Groo #2, dropping next Wednesday from co-writer/artist Sergio Aragonés, co-writer Mark Evanier, letterer Stan Sakai, and colorist Carrie Strachan. When a Groo-like deity arises in the heavens, scores of both well-known and obscure gods come together to end...
comicon.com
There’s No Escaping The Childminder In ‘Stargirl: The Lost Children’ #3 Preview
“Stargirl comes face-to-face with the eighth soldier of victory, Wing, and a whole host of sidekicks from the past! But amongst the familiar faces are many Courtney’s never even heard of before. Where are these kids from, what happened to them, and why were they erased from time?! The New Golden Age continues here!”
comicon.com
An Ancient Prophecy And A Drunken Idiot: Previewing ‘White Savior’ #1
Dark Horse Comic has revealed a preview of their Samurai satire White Savior #1 (reviewed by Tom Smithyman here), dropping next Wednesday from co-writer/artist Scott Nguyen, co-writer Scott Burman, and colorist Iwan Joko Triyono. An ancient prophecy foretold of an outsider that would save the peaceful village of Inoki from...
comicon.com
Between A Rock And A Spider-Place: Reviewing ‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ #2
‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ beautifully threads the needle of creating a very classic Spider-Man-type situation but in a modern way befitting the young biracial Spider-Man of Brooklyn and the issues he has to face. Miles deserves every bit of the same spotlight, maybe even more, that Peter has enjoyed for decades and this series catapults him back to his rightful place in the Marvel Universe.
comicon.com
Series Finale Preview: ‘Ten Thousand Black Feathers’ #5
“MINISERIES FINALE SPECIAL EXTRA-LENGTH ISSUE!There is one final adventure for Jackie and Trish in their twisted fantasy world. When Trish heroically steps forward against the Dark Lord, will she be struck down, or will she save Jackie and herself from unspeakable fates?”. Ten Thousand Black Feathers #5 is out now...
comicon.com
Preview: The King Of Fairies Prepares For War In ‘Dahlia In The Dark’ #2
Unable to hide from the law for long, Donny is forced to confront the police while being unknowingly pursued by a federal agent. All of this while Donny’s partner in crime grows suspicious that he’s hiding something from her. Meanwhile, the outlaw king of the fairies grows impatient and begins his preparations for war.
comicon.com
Freedom Comes At A Price: Previewing ‘Absolution’ Vol. 1 By Peter Milligan And Mike Deodato, Jr.
Nina Ryan is a hired killer who’s only chance for redemption is one month on the run, live-streamed for the world to see. Freedom is the prize, failure sets off the bombs implanted in her brain. Absolution Vol. 1 is out Wednesday January 18th from AWA Upshot. 2.
comicon.com
Hitchin’ A Ride: Previewing ‘I Hate Fairyland’ #3
“Meet the Gertlins! Gert’s latest trip to Fairyland is as messy, complicated, and disturbing as ever. Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (MIDDLEWEST, TWIG, THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK) and artist BRETT BEAN (Marvel’s Rocket and Groot) continue the triumphant return of I HATE FAIRYLAND!”
comicon.com
Preview: Changing The Rules Of The Game In ‘Nature’s Labyrinth’ #3
Mad Cave Studios has revealed a preview of Nature’s Labyrinth #3, out next Wednesday from writer Zac Thompson, artist Bayleigh Underwood, colorist Warnia Sahadewa, and letterer Rus Wooton. Nasir and J. continue their journey through the labyrinth, but things take a ghostly turn as they stumble upon a ghost...
comicon.com
The Day Of Judgement Is Here For Thunder Boy – Previewing ‘Batman/Superman: World’s Finest’ #11
“The saga of Boy Thunder crashes to a close as Batman, Superman, and the Titans frantically attempt to save their wayward ward! The choices the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel make in this moment will affect the future as we know it, as the secret identity of this über-powerful last son–that of someone DC fans have known for decades–is at last revealed!”
comicon.com
Archie Comics Announces ‘Betty & Veronica Friends Forever: Rock ‘N’ Roll’ For March 2023
Riverdale’s iconic BFFs Betty and Veronica are striking out on their own and forming a new band called Rock Candi in Betty & Veronica Friends Forever: Rock ‘N’ Roll, a one-shot from Archie Comics releasing in March. In a story written and drawn by Holly G!, the duo quit The Archies band and team up with drummer Jola Kitt, also making her first appearance in the issue.
comicon.com
Preview: ‘House Of Slaughter’ #10 Kicks Off A Creepy New Story Arc
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of House Of Slaughter #10, out next Wednesday from writer Tate Brombal, artist Antonio Fuso, colorist Miquel Muerto, and letterer AndWorld Design. The next chapter of Jace Boucher’s story! No longer the monster hunter he once was and unaware of Aaron’s fate, Jace’s new...
comicon.com
Preview: Lifelong Friendship Put To The Test In ‘Paper Planes’ TPB
Mad Cave Studios has revealed a preview of Paper Planes TPB, scheduled for release in May from writer Jennie Wood, artist Dozerdraws, and letterer Micah Myers. Leighton Worthington and Dylan Render have always been inseparable, but when they’re both shipped off to a summer camp for troubled youth in the aftermath of a tragic event, their lifelong friendship is put to the test. Neither ‘chose’ to be there, but they’ll need a positive evaluation from the camp to avoid being sent away, so they can continue attending high school with their friends.
comicon.com
Mark Millar And Juanan Ramírez’s ‘Night Club’ #1 Gets A Second Printing
Writer Mark Millar and artist Juanan Ramírez’s Night Club #1 has sold out at distribution level and ready to be resurrected for a second printing. “Just a thank you from me to all the comic stores and readers who got behind this comic and really pushed it for us. We’re delighted to see it going down so well. A big thanks to our friends at Image Comics too for all their hard work and my colleagues at Netflix for trusting me when I said I wanted to do comic books of all these franchises I’ve been creating in house as shows and movies. Having this as a book on a shelf and seeing art as beautiful as the work from Juanan just makes me glad we didn’t wait and just release this as a show. There’s nothing I love more than doing comics and this $1.99 an issue for an extra-sized comic book seems to have caused quite a stir. Get in on this now as issue two gets even more mental.”
comicon.com
New Cover For Sean Phillips And Ed Brubaker’s ‘Night Fever’ Revealed
Image Comics has revealed a new cover by Sean Phillips for the forthcoming Night Fever graphic novel by Ed Brubaker, Phillips (Reckless, Pulp, Criminal, and Kill or Be Killed) and coloured by Sean’s equallly talented son, Jacob Phillips (That Texas Blood). Here’s what Night Fever is all about:
comicon.com
Awash In A Sea Of Colour: Previewing ‘Art Brut’ #2
“Stuck inside the Mona Lisa, Arthur, Manny, and Margot walk through the charred landscape and try to figure out what destroyed our favorite smiling painting. And outside the canvas, Margot investigates an art class gone very wrong… Featuring new letters, new covers, and another new Silver Age-style backup story, the lost adventures of Art Brut continue here!”
comicon.com
First Look: Thousands Of Souls On The Line In ‘Exorcists Never Die’ #1
Syd Miller and Ellen Blair are the world’s two premier combat exorcists. The only problem? After a nuclear breakup years ago, they can’t stand each other. But when the biggest soul auction in history kicks off beneath Los Angeles, Syd and Ellen have no choice but to come together to raid the HELLSCRAPER, an infernal tower going straight down into the Earth. With thousands of souls on the line, Syd and Ellen must fight their way to the bottom or die trying.
