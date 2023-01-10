Writer Mark Millar and artist Juanan Ramírez’s Night Club #1 has sold out at distribution level and ready to be resurrected for a second printing. “Just a thank you from me to all the comic stores and readers who got behind this comic and really pushed it for us. We’re delighted to see it going down so well. A big thanks to our friends at Image Comics too for all their hard work and my colleagues at Netflix for trusting me when I said I wanted to do comic books of all these franchises I’ve been creating in house as shows and movies. Having this as a book on a shelf and seeing art as beautiful as the work from Juanan just makes me glad we didn’t wait and just release this as a show. There’s nothing I love more than doing comics and this $1.99 an issue for an extra-sized comic book seems to have caused quite a stir. Get in on this now as issue two gets even more mental.”

1 DAY AGO