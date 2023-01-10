ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Colorado Schedule Announcement

During ESPN's broadcast of the national championship game on Monday night, Kirk Herbstreit shared some important news regarding Colorado's schedule for the 2023 season.  Herbstreit revealed that Colorado will face Arizona State in Deion Sanders' debut with the program.  Colorado was ...
BOULDER, CO
wdhn.com

Ashford High School parting ways with head football coach

ASHFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Wednesday morning Robin Tyra, head football coach at Ashford High School, caused a stir after a Tweet of his alleged that he was no longer at the helm of the football program. In a tweet Wednesday morning, Tyra seemingly announced that he was no longer...
ASHFORD, AL
NFL

Move the Sticks: Reese's Senior Bowl roster reveal show

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special episode, the guys are joined by Executive Director of the Reese's Senior Bowl Jim Nagy, as the Senior Bowl roster is revealed. The guys dive into the acceptances and players for each position group throughout the show. Also, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables joins to discuss the Oklahoma players that accepted to participate in the Senior Bowl.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Sun ThisWeek

South’s Hansen wins 2nd Gatorade football award

Running back is finalist for national honor Lakeville South High School running back Carson Hansen has been named Gatorade Minnesota Football Player of the Year for the second time. The award, which recognizes athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Hansen as Minnesota’s best high school football player. Now a finalist for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year...
LAKEVILLE, MN
KX News

Trinity basketball coach Greg Grinsteinner inducted into NHSACA Hall of Fame

DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — Trinity’s boys basketball coach Gregg Grinsteinner has been elected into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA) Hall of Fame for his achievements in coaching. Grinsteinner has been a mainstay for Trinity basketball having won over 500 games, appearing in 13 state tournaments, and winning two championships in his tenure […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
NFL

Ranking each team's primary starting running back for the 2022 NFL season

Now that the 2022 NFL regular season is behind us, I have taken the time to rank each team's primary starting running back for the 2022 season. There's a lot to unpack, so let's not waste any time. NOTE: Though in many cases these running backs led their respective teams...
NFL

2022 All-Pro Team picks on defense: 49ers, Jets both deserve multiple reps

Nick Shook uses the eye test and Next Gen Stats to assemble his personal 2022 All-Pro Team. Below, he presents his defense. It's difficult to tell the story of the 2022 49ers without including Bosa near the start of the tale. Sure, the three quarterbacks have played an important part, but none has been as consistently important to San Francisco's fortunes this season as Bosa, the NFL leader in sacks (18.5), who also leads all edge rushers in quarterback pressures (73). The difference he makes comes in all shapes and sizes, from routine takedowns of Matthew Stafford in the 49ers' two meetings with the Rams to forcing quarterbacks into game-changing turnovers without even touching them. Opposing tackles must be aware of where No. 97 is at all times. After earning his third Pro Bowl bid in four years, Bosa should be leaving NFL Honors with some fancy new hardware.
NFL

Lions GM Brad Holmes: I never really deemed Jared Goff a bridge QB

Jared Goff's move to Michigan in 2021 might have been exactly what he needed. He might also be what the Lions need at quarterback moving forward. Goff put together a quality season in 2022, completing 65.1% of his passes for 4,438 yards, a 29-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 99.3 passer rating. More importantly, Goff helped the Lions finish above .500 for the first time since 2017.
DETROIT, MI
NFL

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy highlight Players of the Month

Winners of 10 straight games, the San Francisco 49ers are taking a wave of momentum with them into the playoffs along with some accolades. Niners running back Christian McCaffrey and rookie quarterback Brock Purdy were among those lauded on the final Players of the Month honor roll of the regular season, which was revealed Thursday morning. The awards recognize contributions for December and January, from Weeks 13-18.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NFL

Cardinals, Texans receive permission to interview former Saints head coach Sean Payton

Sean Payton's offseason of flirtation with prospective employers will include two more teams. The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans have requested to interview the former Saints head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. The Cardinals and Texans join the Denver Broncos as teams who have requested to meet with Payton. All three have received permission to interview Payton from the Saints, Rapoport added.
HOUSTON, TX

