Oregon State

The Associated Press

Analysis: Documents probe dents Biden's claims to competence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden offered himself to Americans as a president they wouldn’t have to think about after the tumult of his predecessor. But an excruciating week of awkward disclosures and the appointment of a special counsel to investigate classified records found at his Delaware home and a former office dating to his time as vice president is beginning to strain his claim to competence. The surprise revelations that on three different occasions Biden’s lawyers found improperly stored classified documents and official records evoked the turmoil surrounding Donald Trump’s presidency, a four-year ruckus from which Biden has tried to move the country past. It’s an embarrassment to Biden, and the selection of a special counsel to investigate potential criminal wrongdoing in the matter exposes the president to a new, self-inflicted risk. Further, it complicates the Justice Department’s calculus about whether to bring charges against Trump over his handling of classified material, hands fresh ammunition to newly empowered House Republicans eager to launch investigations and undercuts a central plank of Biden’s pitch to voters just as he looks to launch a reelection bid in the coming months.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reno-Gazette Journal

Rhyolite Ridge: Biden administration to lend up to $700 million to Nevada lithium mine

A Nevada lithium mine project earned a $700 million loan commitment from the Biden administration as part of efforts to spur the U.S. domestic battery sector. The conditional commitment from the Department of Energy’s loan programs office will help Ioneer Rhyolite Ridge LLC finance lithium processing and production at its Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron...
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

Nevada lithium mine gets conditional $700M government loan

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy announced a conditional loan of $700 million Friday to an Australian mining company to pursue a lithium project still facing environmental hurdles in Nevada as the U.S. seeks domestic supplies for a key component in electric vehicle batteries. The move...
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

Calmatters: Environmentalists Say Newsom’S Budget Cuts Jeopardize Climate Programs, Electric Car Mandate

Environmentalists slammed Gov. Gavin Newsom for slashing billions of dollars from initiatives that the governor has repeatedly called top priorities: efforts to combat climate change and transition to zero-emission vehicles. Facing a projected $22.5 billion deficit, Newsom today proposed to eliminate $6 billion in climate spending in his 2023-24 budget....
CALIFORNIA STATE

