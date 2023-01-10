ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Beach, FL

Parents charged in 1-year-old son's death from fentanyl and other drugs

By Angie DiMichele, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

A mother and father were arrested Monday on charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child after their 1-year-old baby died from a “lethal intoxication of drugs, including fentanyl,” in September, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Wendy Previl, 30, of Pompano Beach, and Shaneka Dean, 33, of Deerfield Beach, were the parents of Zaire Cenatus.

Deputies in Deerfield Beach were called to the 200 block of Southwest Third Street on Sept. 24, 2022, shortly after 3 p.m. about a medical emergency, the Sheriff’s Office said, and found Zaire in distress. Fire rescue crews took the boy to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Dean and Previl also face charges of possession of fentanyl, the Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators determined the parents “failed to provide the care, supervision and services” their baby needed, resulting in the boy’s death.

Broward County court records say Zaire lived with both Previl and Dean, and they equally shared parental responsibilities.

It was not clear Tuesday afternoon whether the baby or family had previous contact with the child welfare system. A spokesperson for the Southeast region of the Florida Department of Children and Families did not immediately return a voicemail or email.

Previl was arrested on felony drug-related charges in 2014 and currently has two unrelated pending court cases in Broward, court records show. He was arrested in early December on charges of aggravated battery on officers and drug- and weapon-related offenses while he had an active arrest warrant for fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.

Dean has not previously been arrested on felony charges in Broward County, according to court records.

Previl is currently held in the Main Jail on a $180,000 bond. Dean posted bond by Tuesday afternoon.

