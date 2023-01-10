Read full article on original website
John Deere Agrees to Let Farmers Repair Tractors, As Long as States Don't Pass Any Laws
State of Repair is Motherboard's exploration of DIY culture, device repair, ownership, and the forces fighting to lock down access to the things you own. After a years-long battle, a national group that represents farmers has reached an agreement with John Deere that would make it easier to do many tractor repairs. The agreement has been widely celebrated as a huge win for the right-to-repair movement, but the agreement is explicitly meant to be an alternative to legislation, which would be stronger than this agreement.
backyardboss.net
How To Properly Water Your Air Plants
Air plants (Tillandsias) are members of the exotic bromeliad family. This unique plant specie doesn’t require soil to grow and uses its roots to attach itself to objects for support. However, the absence of soil does not mean the plant can do without water or nutrients. Air plants use their leaves to absorb everything through the air!
a-z-animals.com
How Large Do Spider Plants Get?
The spider plant, which is justifiably among the most well-liked houseplants, is also a tough plant that does well in virtually any space. It can withstand a variety of growth circumstances, is simple to grow, and can withstand occasional periods of neglect. It makes sense why the spider plant is so beloved by beginner plant parents. In addition to its appeal, it also has another benefit: It is a superb air purifier, and one plant can purify the air in an entire bedroom or bathroom.
modernfarmer.com
Grain Farming Goes Indoors
Vertical farms have had successes producing fresh greens and herbs, tomatoes and strawberries—all necessary and delicious crops but not the most calorie-dense. That honor falls to cereals and grains, which generally take up more space and spread out over amber-tinted fields. But those amber waves of grain could soon take up residence indoors, with the first successfully grown indoor wheat.
agupdate.com
John Deere agreement lets farmers make their own repairs
John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) signed a memorandum of understanding that ensures farmers’ and ranchers’ right to repair their own farm equipment. The MOU, signed Jan. 8 at the AFBF Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is the culmination of several years of discussions...
a-z-animals.com
How To Propagate Spider Plants: 4 Simple Steps
Do you want to propagate your spider plant? To do so, you’ll need to use its spiderettes. A spider plant develops a tall stalk and small white blossoms as it reproduces. These little blossoms eventually develop into spiderettes, or young spider plants. These young spiderettes can be left on the stem until they form roots, which appear as tiny protrusions at the spiderette’s base. These spiderettes may be propagated either in water, soil, or via the mother plant’s stolons.
First-Ever Insect Vaccine for Honeybees Gets U.S.D.A. Approval: What it Means for Our Food Supply
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the approval of the first-ever vaccine for honeybees to combat American foulbrood disease. This bacterial disease can be lethal for honeybee colonies, and the vaccine is expected to provide a critical tool for protecting and preserving these important pollinators.
BBC
Jersey farmers could cut cow exports to UK to boost stock
Farmers could reduce the number of cows they export to the UK to help rebuild the dairy herd at Woodlands Farm. The cause of the cows' deaths is not yet known and an investigation is ongoing. Philip Le Maistre, chairman of the Jersey Milk Marketing Board, said farmers were "devastated"...
waste360.com
Farmers Battle Microplastics in Aquatic Systems - Plastic Waste in Agriculture
From seed to soybean, farmers are aware of plastics in agricultural systems, but the perception of microplastics in irrigation is fluid, according to a new study in Science of the Total Environment. Irish researcher Clodagh King along with her team studied responses from 430 Irish farmers regarding the impact of...
backyardboss.net
How to Grow Garlic Without Soil
Garlic is a century-old superfood that you can maintain, grow, and harvest indoors. There are many reasons to grow garlic, but what if you don’t have the space for a traditional garden or don’t want to work with soil? Try growing garlic without soil!. Growing garlic in water...
Maximizing on wheat tillers
January to early February is the time to determine whether the wheat crop has enough tillers to optimize yield. This is a very important decis
TechCrunch
No Meat Factory eats up new capital to build bigger protein production plant in US
The Canada-based company, which produces alternative proteins for third-party customers, took in $42 million in new Series B capital to build a bigger manufacturing facility in the U.S. No Meat Factory has now raised $60 million to date. New investor Tengelmann Growth Partners led the round and was joined by...
Is Hydrogen the Answer for New Cummins Engines?
Will future commercial trucks use the new Cummins 6.7 hydrogen engine? It certainly seems like they will. The post Is Hydrogen the Answer for New Cummins Engines? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
scitechdaily.com
Contrary to Previous Assumptions: Forests Recovering From Logging Act as a Source of Carbon
According to a new study, tropical forests recovering from logging are sources of carbon for years afterward, contrary to previous assumptions. Tropical forests that are recovering from having trees removed were thought to be carbon absorbers, as the new trees grow quickly. A new study, led by Imperial College London researchers, turns this on its head, showing that the carbon released by soil and rotting wood outpaces the carbon absorbed by new growth.
Farming Mushrooms On Cardboard!
Last time, I talked about how easy it is to grow dandelions in a garden or on a piece of land you want to easily grow a low-maintenance edible crop on. Now, I want to talk about another low-maintenance food that you can easily grow. There are plenty of environments you can grow it in, but you can easily grow it indoors if you do not have a lot of outdoor space or room to raise crops. Heck, you can even grow this particular kind of food without even having traditional soil to grow it on. This little article is here to teach you how to grow some delicious mushrooms: a kind of easily growable food you can even grow on a piece of cardboard!
swineweb.com
HPGen improves gain and feed efficiency at pig farm
Pete Matthews runs a 2,400-head, double-wide finishing pig farm in Iowa, with a daily water consumption of up to 7,200 gallons. Typically, the pigs drink 3,000 gallons of water in total per day, although on some days this amount increases to 4,000 gallons. Water is an important resource at pig...
BBC
Hereford farmer left carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water
A farmer has been banned from keeping livestock after leaving carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water. Complaints were made about the animals to Herefordshire Council which warned farmer Richard Sparey when they visited sites where he kept sheep and cattle. Trading standards officers said they found dead sheep...
US News and World Report
Study Shows That Plug-In Hybrid Owners Aren't Plugging In
When a buyer selects a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) over a traditional gas car, one expects that they will take full advantage of its electric capabilities. After all, PHEVs are both better for the environment and a great money-saving opportunity. Why then has a study from the International Council on Clean Transportation found that many owners simply aren't plugging in their PHEVs?
BBC
US farmers win right to repair John Deere equipment
Tractor maker John Deere has agreed to give its US customers the right to fix their own equipment. Previously, farmers were only allowed to use authorised parts and service facilities rather than cheaper independent repair options. Deere and Co. is one of the world's largest makers farming equipment. Consumer groups...
How Tech is Powering Sustainable Food Shopping and Reducing Plastic Waste
The 2023 Consumers Electronics show in Las Vegas didn't just feature smart devices to make our lives easier, there were also some gadgets aimed at eliminating waste and improving climate conditions.
