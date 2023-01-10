KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man connected to a January murder is going to prison for convictions on related weapons charges. A judge sentenced Zachary Walker, 20, to four to eight years each on two convictions for attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The sentences will be served concurrently or at the same time for both crimes.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO