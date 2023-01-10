ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NE

North Platte Public Schools welcomes new Board of Education members

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public School Board of Education welcomed a pair of new members Monday evening. Emily Garrick and Cindy O’Conner were officially sworn in. Traditionally, the board does its reorganization as part of the first meeting of the new calendar year. Angela Blaesi...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
The real estate crises in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Housing in North Platte is hard to come by, and real estate agents are taking a huge hit. The lack of developers and the increasing interest rates and inflation, it is making their jobs more difficult. “Historically, there were more developers in town, and their...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
CNPPID announces 2 pacts to maintain recharge mound

HOLDREGE – The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District recently finalized two long-term agreements to enhance groundwater recharge from its system of canals and laterals in Phelps, Kearney and Gosper counties. “We believe that these agreements may represent the largest commitment to groundwater recharge ever in Nebraska, possibly...
GOSPER COUNTY, NE
Nebraska troopers seize cocaine, fentanyl in car near North Platte

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers arrested two men after finding a mixture containing fentanyl and cocaine in a car near North Platte on Tuesday. Around 1:45 p.m., a trooper pulled over an SUV for a license plate violation on Interstate 80, just southwest of Hershey. While speaking with...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Kearney man to prison on murder-related crimes

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man connected to a January murder is going to prison for convictions on related weapons charges. A judge sentenced Zachary Walker, 20, to four to eight years each on two convictions for attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The sentences will be served concurrently or at the same time for both crimes.
KEARNEY, NE
Former UNK baseball player killed in plane crash

LINCOLN, NE
LINCOLN, NE
Two men die after plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night

AUBURN, Neb. — Two men died in a plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night, according to authorities. Around 11 p.m., the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a missing small plane that was headed to the Auburn airport from Lincoln. According to law enforcement,...
AUBURN, NE
Bertrand man in critical condition after semi hits pickup

BERTRAND – A Bertrand man is in critical condition after his pickup was struck by a semi-trailer truck Tuesday near Bertrand. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. At 11:53 a.m. Tuesday, a pickup driven by Frank...
BERTRAND, NE
McCook man killed, four others injured in head-on collision

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A McCook man was killed, and four others were injured following a crash near Wellfleet. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle accident at mile marker 56 on Highway 83 at 4:17 p.m. Saturday. Accident reconstructionists say...
MCCOOK, NE

