New dispatchers needed in Henderson County
New emergency service dispatchers are needed in Henderson County, Kentucky. A hiring posting from Henderson 911 Emergency Communications says that dispatch is now hiring with pay starting at $18.42 hourly, plus shift differential and overtime opportunities. The job posting says the positions also offer health, dental, and vision insurance, plus...
January highlights ‘Cervical Cancer Awareness Month’
A teal ribbon represents cervical cancer, and the month of January is designated as Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. Doctors say this whole month is dedicated to raising awareness and educating women about prevention. Thousands of women are diagnosed with cervical cancer every year. Thousands also die from the disease every...
Evansville's Affordable Housing Fund Committee discussed plans for 2023
Wednesday's Affordable Housing Fund Committee meeting was fairly brief, as they discussed updates on projects for affordable housing as well as their plans going into 2023. "We've been told that we will have an additional 500,000 for our board so then at that point it's trying to get as many projects in front of us," said Mitchell Brothers a chairmen with the Affordable Housing Committee.
Kentucky 2A state championship being held in Owensboro; local business owners react
People from all over Kentucky are pouring into Owensboro for the high school basketball 2A state championship happening Jan. 13-15 in the Owensboro Sportscenter. With the influx of people, local businesses are getting a boost. According to Oralis Radilla, owner of the restaurant Don Mario’s, ”during the winter season, we’ve...
VHS holding low-cost pet vaccine clinic Saturday
There's a low-cost vaccine clinic happening for pet owners in Vanderburgh County this weekend. The Vanderburgh Humane Society is hosting the event, which will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 14th. The VHS says standard cat and dog vaccinations are being offered, plus other things...
Salvation Army of Evansville in need of volunteers
The Salvation Army of Evansville is in need of volunteers to help with their mission. According to a recent social media post, officials say they need help during the week, specifically on Fridays for their "Sally's Kitchen" serving meals to those in need. Officials say lunch meals are served Monday...
What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?
As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
KYTC announces emergency repairs at Spottsville bridge
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews are working on Highway 60 at the new Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County. KYTC officials describe the work as emergency repairs, and crews at the scene say it is water line related. KYTC says the work at the site is expected to last a few days. […]
Spencer County elementary school in session at local churches
A Spencer County, Indiana elementary school is still closed as repairs continues on a burst pipe. Students of Lincoln Trails Elementary are continuing the learning process, not from home, but at two local churches. Both Heritage Hills Baptist Church and Santa Claus United Methodist Church are hosting the entire student...
Flights impacted at Evansville Regional Airport by FAA national delay
The national grounding of flights by the Federal Aviation Administration has affected multiple flights at Evansville Regional Airport. American Airlines has announced delays for a flight to leave Evansville for Charlotte that was to take off at 7:25AM. A flight that was also to leave for Dallas has also been delayed.
Another person enters the Evansville race for mayor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Caine Alexander Helmer has filed papers to run for Evansville mayor. Helmer plans to run as a Republican. Helmer says his three main platforms encompass mental health, affordable housing and education, with his secondary issues including improvements to the welfare system in the city and a desire to attempt to lower the cost of […]
Lawsuit settlement checks arriving for Hoosiers who bought from certain car dealers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our NBC sister station, WTHR, reports thousands of Indiana residents are now getting unexpected checks in the mail. The mailings say the payouts represent a settlement award for a class action lawsuit alleging that dozens of Indiana auto dealerships charged excessive document fees. WTHR reports the...
Evansville's first 'Coffee With A Cop' of 2023 happening Tuesday
Law enforcement officials in the Evansville area are preparing for their first "Coffee With A Cop" event of 2023. The first Coffee With A Cop of the year will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Community members are invited to gather from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the McDonald's...
Henderson police report 10 drug overdoses, 3 deaths in 2 days
Fentanyl overdoses and deaths spike in Henderson
Former owner of addiction counseling center in Evansville accused of selling drugs to clients, police say
The former owner of an addiction counseling center in Evansville is among several people arrested on meth dealing charges after a recent investigation, according to police. Former owner of addiction counseling center in Evansville accused of selling drugs to clients, police say. The former owner of an addiction counseling center...
Henderson County authorities see alarming spike in overdoses due to fentanyl
Authorities in Henderson County, Kentucky, are working to raise awareness among members of the public following a dramatic increase in suspected fentanyl overdoses. The Henderson Police Department said Thursday that since the beginning of the year, the county has seen 10 overdoses, with three of those overdoses being fatal. They say there's also been a dramatic increase in overdose calls in the past 48 hours.
Hopkins County Schools cancel in-person classes Friday due to weather
Hopkins County Schools will not hold in-person classes Friday. School officials say wet roadways have become ice covered overnight, resulting in hazardous driving conditions. The social media post goes on to say in-person classes have been canceled for Friday, January 13th. Students will be expected to attend via virtual learning.
Evansville business owner, school board member makes latest court appearance in drug investigation
The woman at the center of a high-profile case in Evansville, Indiana made her latest appearance in court on Thursday. Evansville business owner, school board member makes latest court appearance in drug investigation. Business owner and EVSC school board member Amy Word made her latest court appearance Thursday following her...
Several residents displaced in apartment fire in Evansville
Fire officials in Evansville say several residents were displaced after an apartment fire that broke out Thursday night. It happened on North Lafayette Avenue near Mayryland Street shortly after 9 p.m. Our crew at the scene talked to officials, who said several people had been displaced. "We have three displaced...
