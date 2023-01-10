Read full article on original website
Related
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Lions Should Be 'Livid' With NFL After Embarrassing Officiating
NFL officiating is under scrutiny again! Guess why?
Post Register
Vikings to get center Bradbury back for playoffs vs. Giants
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury has been cleared to return to the starting lineup after missing the last five games of the regular season with a back injury. Coach Kevin O'Connell announced Friday that Bradbury would start against the New York Giants in the wild...
Post Register
Packers GM: Rodgers can still play 'at a very high level'
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers can still perform “at a very high level,” Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst said Friday, with the Packers awaiting a decision on whether the four-time MVP quarterback wants to play next season. The 39-year-old Rodgers didn’t approach the MVP...
Cleveland Guardians 2022-23 International Signing Day Preview
Dominican shortstop Welbyn Francisca headlines 24 players linked to sign with the Guardians on January 15th
Post Register
Knicks hold off Wizards 112-108 despite Kuzma's 40
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 34 points, including a couple crucial free throws with 13.9 seconds left, and the New York Knicks held off a furious Washington rally in a 112-108 victory over the Wizards on Friday night. Julius Randle had 23 points and 16 rebounds for the...
Post Register
Cubs' Nico Hoerner says move back to 2B is 'not an issue'
CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner heard the same message from the Chicago Cubs over and over again. They liked him as a shortstop, and they also had confidence in him at second base. When the Cubs landed Gold Glove shortstop Dansby Swanson in free agency, the matter was settled.
Georgia Basketball vs Ole Miss Preview
The Georgia Bulldogs will begin their 2 game road stretch today as they travel to Oxford, Mississippi
Post Register
Atlanta acquires veteran G Danielle Robinson from Indiana
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream acquired three-time WNBA All-Star guard Danielle Robinson from the Indiana Fever on Friday for guard Kristy Wallace. Robinson is also a three-time WNBA All-Defensive Team selection who ranks 13th in league history in career assists (1,376) and among the top 20 in career free-throw percentage, assists per game and assist-to-turnover ratio.
Post Register
Spurs set NBA attendance record of 68,323 against Warriors
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs have announced an attendance of 68,323 for their return to the Alamodome, a record for an NBA regular-season game. The Spurs, celebrating their 50th anniversary season, returned to their former home to face the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.
