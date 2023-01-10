ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

ABC 15 News

I-10 pursuit suspect taken into custody inside Phoenix Denny's restaurant

PHOENIX — A pursuit suspect was taken into custody after crashing and running into a Phoenix Denny's restaurant overnight. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say troopers were in pursuit of a vehicle along Interstate 10 late Thursday night. The vehicle crashed near the 75th Avenue off-ramp and the driver took off from the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

DPS says distracted semi driver caused deadly crash on I-10 in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

GRAPHIC: Chandler police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting

CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Police in Chandler have released graphic body cam video of an incident where an armed man, later identified as 30-year-old Cody Allan Smestad, was shot and killed by an officer during a home break-in investigation. WARNING: Video contains graphic content and language, viewer discretion...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Semi-truck company involved in wreck that killed 5 has history of crashes in Arizona

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New details reveal the trucking company involved in a fiery wreck that left five people dead on Interstate 10 in Chandler had a history of crashes in the state. The semi-truck had a logo with MBI on the side of the trailer, which belongs to Mr. Bult’s. According to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, semi-trucks from Mr. Bult’s Inc., based in Illinois, have been involved in 26 crashes in the last two years in Arizona. In addition, the company had dozens of violations in the state in the same time period, where drivers were cited for speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, using a phone while driving and more.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Distracted driving suspected in fiery I-10 crash that killed 5

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police seek help identifying man found burned to death in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have released a sketch of an unidentified man whose burned body was found last month in downtown Phoenix. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, officers saw smoke and found a small fire in the area of 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street. They extinguished the fire and found a severely burned body of an adult man. While investigators were unable to identify him, his death has been ruled a homicide.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of killing man during fight outside a home in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A fight outside of a west Phoenix house led to the murder of a man, and it took police more than a week to find a suspect. Cary Clifford Smith was taken into custody on Tuesday. Court documents say he was involved in a shooting on Dec. 31, just after midnight, in the neighborhood of 101st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. According to investigators, 25-year-old Raymond Hernandez, Jr. was getting out of a Nissan Armada with family members when he got into an argument with them. That’s when Smith and two women came out of the house and went up to the group. According to one witness, Hernandez approached Smith with one hand in his pocket, court documents said. Smith told him to stop, but Hernandez continued to advance. He then took out a gun and shot Hernandez once in the stomach. Police said the witness told them the victim was unarmed and didn’t say anything to Smith.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Closures to affect drivers on 4 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend

PHOENIX — As the new year begins, weekend road construction is picking back up around the Valley, potentially hindering drivers. In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

DPS: 5 dead after crash involving tractor-trailers in Arizona

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

DPS: I-10 eastbound still closed after 5 killed in fiery semi-truck crash near Chandler Blvd

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirms to Arizona’s Family that at least five people are dead after another semi-truck crash occurred on Interstate 10 in Chandler early Thursday morning. DPS expects the eastbound side of the interstate to remain closed into the afternoon rush hour, with tentative plans to reopen around 5:30 p.m. Investigators said there are no other victims.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Fiery I-10 semi crash in Chandler leaves 5 dead

CHANDLER, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 were shut down for hours in Chandler on Jan. 12 due to a fiery crash involving semi trucks, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The crash happened near the Chandler Boulevard exit, and five people are dead as a...
CHANDLER, AZ

