ABC 15 News
Phoenix police investigating after two adults shot near 67th Avenue and Indian School
PHOENIX — Police are investigating after two adults were shot near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road Friday night. A woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A man was hospitalized with serious injuries. Police have not given any suspect information and none have been contacted, according...
ABC 15 News
I-10 pursuit suspect taken into custody inside Phoenix Denny's restaurant
PHOENIX — A pursuit suspect was taken into custody after crashing and running into a Phoenix Denny's restaurant overnight. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say troopers were in pursuit of a vehicle along Interstate 10 late Thursday night. The vehicle crashed near the 75th Avenue off-ramp and the driver took off from the scene.
AZFamily
DPS says distracted semi driver caused deadly crash on I-10 in Chandler
Most of the closures will be in effect from Friday night through early Monday morning. Responders recently got hands-on training on things like high-voltage disconnect and stabilization, venting, flames and unswitched energy. Phoenix Suns chaplain's recovery from 'irreversible' stroke. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Suns chaplain and Scottsdale pastor Travis...
AZFamily
‘This is my worst nightmare’: Phoenix woman mourning fiancé killed in semi-truck crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix family is confirming they lost a loved one in a violent crash on Interstate 10 in Chandler on Thursday morning. Nikki Johnson says she lost her partner, Ryan Gooding, who was among those killed in a semi-truck crash just after 6 a.m. on I-10 near Chandler Boulevard.
AZFamily
DPS: 5 dead after semi crashes car into another semi in south Phoenix
Scottsdale PD: Man who shot lieutenant was suspect in rape of 70-year-old woman. The man who shot a Scottsdale officer serving a warrant in Phoenix was a suspect in the rape of a 70-year-old woman. Anthem man waiting over a year for back surgery bill to be paid. Updated: 22...
ABC 15 News
Man hit, killed by public bus along Scottsdale Road Tuesday night
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police say a man was hit and killed by a public bus Tuesday evening. The incident occurred on Scottsdale Road near Thunderbird Road around 7:30 p.m. Police say a man, identified as 52-year-old Jamie D. Slocum, was in the roadway when he was struck by...
AZFamily
GRAPHIC: Chandler police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting
CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Police in Chandler have released graphic body cam video of an incident where an armed man, later identified as 30-year-old Cody Allan Smestad, was shot and killed by an officer during a home break-in investigation. WARNING: Video contains graphic content and language, viewer discretion...
AZFamily
Semi-truck company involved in wreck that killed 5 has history of crashes in Arizona
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New details reveal the trucking company involved in a fiery wreck that left five people dead on Interstate 10 in Chandler had a history of crashes in the state. The semi-truck had a logo with MBI on the side of the trailer, which belongs to Mr. Bult’s. According to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, semi-trucks from Mr. Bult’s Inc., based in Illinois, have been involved in 26 crashes in the last two years in Arizona. In addition, the company had dozens of violations in the state in the same time period, where drivers were cited for speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, using a phone while driving and more.
AZFamily
Distracted driving suspected in fiery I-10 crash that killed 5
Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. The Valley’s housing market has taken a dramatic turn. Instead of homes selling in record time with multiple offers, properties are staying on the market longer. New pilot program in Phoenix could help seniors, adults with disabilites...
AZFamily
Police seek help identifying man found burned to death in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have released a sketch of an unidentified man whose burned body was found last month in downtown Phoenix. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, officers saw smoke and found a small fire in the area of 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street. They extinguished the fire and found a severely burned body of an adult man. While investigators were unable to identify him, his death has been ruled a homicide.
AZFamily
Man accused of killing man during fight outside a home in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A fight outside of a west Phoenix house led to the murder of a man, and it took police more than a week to find a suspect. Cary Clifford Smith was taken into custody on Tuesday. Court documents say he was involved in a shooting on Dec. 31, just after midnight, in the neighborhood of 101st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. According to investigators, 25-year-old Raymond Hernandez, Jr. was getting out of a Nissan Armada with family members when he got into an argument with them. That’s when Smith and two women came out of the house and went up to the group. According to one witness, Hernandez approached Smith with one hand in his pocket, court documents said. Smith told him to stop, but Hernandez continued to advance. He then took out a gun and shot Hernandez once in the stomach. Police said the witness told them the victim was unarmed and didn’t say anything to Smith.
KTAR.com
Closures to affect drivers on 4 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend
PHOENIX — As the new year begins, weekend road construction is picking back up around the Valley, potentially hindering drivers. In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after Make-A-Wish statue stolen from Phoenix office, destroyed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested in connection to the theft of a bronze statue from a Make-A-Wish office in Phoenix earlier this month. Part of the statue was also found but has been destroyed. Phoenix police say 32-year-old Troy Burke was arrested following an investigation...
AZFamily
DPS: 5 dead after crash involving tractor-trailers in Arizona
Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. The Valley’s housing market has taken a dramatic turn. Instead of homes selling in record time with multiple offers, properties are staying on the market longer. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Investigators believe a semi-truck driver wasn't...
AZFamily
DPS: I-10 eastbound still closed after 5 killed in fiery semi-truck crash near Chandler Blvd
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirms to Arizona’s Family that at least five people are dead after another semi-truck crash occurred on Interstate 10 in Chandler early Thursday morning. DPS expects the eastbound side of the interstate to remain closed into the afternoon rush hour, with tentative plans to reopen around 5:30 p.m. Investigators said there are no other victims.
ABC7 Los Angeles
2nd arrest made in Arizona after 4-year-old reported missing, sister found wandering alone: police
CYRIL, Okla. -- Authorities have made a second arrest as they continue their search for a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing after a postal carrier found her sister wandering alone outside on Tuesday, authorities said. Local authorities began searching for Athena Brownfield Tuesday afternoon, when the postal worker discovered...
fox10phoenix.com
Fiery I-10 semi crash in Chandler leaves 5 dead
CHANDLER, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 were shut down for hours in Chandler on Jan. 12 due to a fiery crash involving semi trucks, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The crash happened near the Chandler Boulevard exit, and five people are dead as a...
AZFamily
Dirty Dining: Maricopa County worker found cooking food with cut finger
Cody Allan Smestad, 30, was carrying a rifle when he was shot by officers who were investigating a possible break-in at a Chandler home. Downtown Phoenix shooting suspect tied to sex assault of elderly woman, police say. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Kenneth Hearne, 37, was shot by officers in...
KTAR.com
Sister of longtime Bonneville employee killed in Scottsdale crash reminds public: Don’t drive drunk
PHOENIX — The sister of a longtime Bonneville account executive killed by a suspected drunk driver late last month in Scottsdale has a message for those thinking about getting behind the wheel after a few drinks. “I mean, my goodness, don’t do it,” Heather Hassan, the sister of Dawn...
ABC 15 News
Man and woman in critical condition after being hit by car near 77th Ave and Lower Buckeye Rd
Phoenix police say a man and woman were taken to a hospital in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday evening. It happened near 77th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Police say they were both walking on the sidewalk of Lower Buckeye road when a car crashed into them. Officials...
