Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
FXOpen’s Natalia Zakharova on 2023: Large potential for well-prepared brokers amid rise of FX
“Overall there is a large potential for brokers which have their own systems and trading environment, as new products can be developed to attract customers who want to take advantage of the fluctuations in the markets and avoid the creaking economies.”. The geopolitical events that took place in 2022 and...
financefeeds.com
OctaFX asked its financial experts to give their market forecasts for 2023: here’s what they think
2022 was a turbulent year for international financial markets. What to expect from 2023? OctaFX asked its financial experts to share a forecast for the upcoming year. The events of 2022 shook the world and the financial markets. The rise of geopolitical tensions and record-high inflation in most industrialised economies had a defining impact on the markets, leading to unprecedented rate hikes, energy crises, and major changes in global trade flows. OctaFX asked its financial experts to give their forecasts for the upcoming year, but first—what’s their opinion on the current state of the world economy?
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
financefeeds.com
The Most Common DeFi Trading Strategies Explained
One of the biggest promises of cryptocurrency is its ability to make digital payments universally accessible to anyone in the world, no matter where they are located. The decentralized finance movement, or DeFi sector, is an offshoot of the crypto industry that takes this promise a step further, allowing anyone to access a wide range of global financial services through an internet connected device, including saving, lending, borrowing, trading and insurance, to name just a few of the most common.
Miami to escape the home price correction in 2023 while ‘overheated’ housing markets like Austin get hammered, says Goldman Sachs
The Fed’s ongoing inflation fight—which saw mortgage rates spike from 3% to 6% in 2022—has set off the second biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era. On one hand, the 2.4% drop in U.S. home prices seen between June and October is small relative to the housing crash’s 26% national home price decline from the top in 2007 to the bottom in 2012. On the other hand, the ongoing home price correction might have a lot of gas left in the tank.
financefeeds.com
Bison Bank launches Portugal-licensed crypto platform, Bison Digital Assets
“Bison Digital Assets will bring together Bison Bank’s efforts of bringing cutting-edge financial services to customers. Our commitment is to lead the way in innovation for the banking industry in Portugal and most importantly the world. We’re effectively building the perfect bridge between traditional and digital finance.”. Portugal...
financefeeds.com
Bitso adds Circle’s euro-backed stablecoin to facilitate remittances across the Atlantic
“We add useful and innovative assets to our platform to continually expand use cases for our users that solve the needs of our region. We are confident that including Euro Coin into our portfolio will help us leverage the usage of stablecoins across the region, promote international transfers with transactions in euros and will allow people and companies to prosper in a global digital economy.”
Peru's economy grows 1.68% year-on-year in November
LIMA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Peru's economy expanded 1.68% in November compared with the same month a year before, the national statistics institute (INEI) said on Sunday, marking a slight slowdown from the year-on-year rise of 2.01% in October.
financefeeds.com
FTX gets nod to sell Embed, LedgerX, Japan and Europe units
Judge John Dorsey of the Delaware Bankruptcy Court has given FTX’s liquidators the greenlight to kickstart bids to sell four functioning subsidiaries — including its Japanese and European units. The court charged with overseeing the wind-up approved the petition filed in December on Thursday after a hearing held...
financefeeds.com
US requests extradition of Israelis for role in binary options fraud
The United States this week formally requested the arrest and extradition of the Israeli perpetrators of a $100 million binary options scam. Israeli media outlet The Marker has identified the suspects as Uri Maimon, Nissim Alfasi, Afik Tori, Oron Montgomery, Dave Barzilai and Gilad Mazogi. After former CEO of Israel-based Yukom Communications Lee Elbaz was found guilty for her participation in the binary options scheme in 2020, her former bosses and colleagues have been hit with fraud charges in the United States.
Comments / 0