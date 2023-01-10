Read full article on original website
Related
The biggest investing trends to bet on in 2023
2022 was the worst year for the stock market since the Great Recession. Even though we’re continuing to operate in uncertainty, there’s hope for investors seeking positive returns in 2023. Fortune’s Quarterly Investment Guide, released this morning, shows that there’s some light at the end of the tunnel...
CNBC
Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023: Cramer considers trimming this surging stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they think the market is holding strong after December's CPI report came right in line with Wall Street expectations. Jim shares his thoughts on Disney as activist investor Nelson Peltz seeks a board seat with the company. Jim also says now is not the right time to be buying stocks, but there is one portfolio holding he is looking to trim after fetching a double upgrade.
Goldman Sachs To Unveil 3,200 Job Cuts Ahead of Muted Q4 Earnings
Goldman Sachs Group (GS) - Get Free Report shares moved higher in pre-market trading amid reports that the investment bank is set to begin a steep round of job cuts later this week. Multiple media reports suggest Goldman is likely to eliminate around 3,200 positions, the bulk of them centered...
Cleveland Cliffs Gets Upgraded: Why This Analyst Is Raising The Price Target Ahead Of Q4 Earnings
Steel company Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF has seen its shares rise over 30% in the last month. An analyst is upgrading shares with more upside ahead. The Cleveland Cliffs Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba upgrades Cleveland Cliffs from Equal Weight to Overweight and raises the price target from $13.60 to $26.
CNBC
Ubisoft shares plunge after firm cuts full-year revenue forecast
CNBC's Charlotte Reed reports on Ubisoft's share price action Thursday. The French video game maker saw its shares tumble 21% after slashing its net bookings guidance for 2022.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
NASDAQ
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, Nvidia, Lululemon and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the real estate marketplace company gained 8% after Bank of America double upgraded the stock to buy and said they could rise 20% from Friday's close, citing its improved growth outlook despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. – Shares...
CNBC
Jim Cramer likes these 5 'reasonably' valued stocks in the S&P 500
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could be great additions to portfolios. “We only want … stocks if they’re reasonably valued because this market has very little patience for anything expensive,” he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday...
beckerspayer.com
Humana in the headlines: 7 recent updates
Humana is boosting its outlook for Medicare Advantage members in 2023, while preparing to shut down its SeniorBridge home care facilities. Here are seven stories about the Louisville, Ky.-based payer Becker's has covered since Nov. 23:. Humana projected it will add 125,000 more Medicare Advantage members in 2023 than it...
Zacks.com
Weak Investment Banking to Hurt BofA (BAC) in Q4 Earnings
BAC - Free Report) investment banking (IB) business, one of its major revenue sources, is not expected to have performed significantly well in fourth-quarter 2022. Thus, the company’s IB revenues are not likely to have provided much support to its performance. The company’s results are scheduled to be announced on Jan 13.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Cognizant, American Airlines, Logitech and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The keyboard and mouse maker fell more than 16% after Logitech announced preliminary results that showed declining sales and earnings. For the quarter ending Dec. 31, Logitech said it expects net sales to be down more than 20% year over year in U.S. dollars. Operating income is projected to fall more than 30%. CEO Bracken Darrell said in statement that a slowdown in enterprise sales was partly to blame for the results.
Goldman Sachs Loves 7 Large Cap Dividend Energy Stocks for Big 2023 Total Return
Goldman Sachs is optimistic that energy stocks can overachieve again this year. These seven large cap leaders offer worried investors some big and dependable dividends and they have the highest total return potential.
financefeeds.com
GCEX MENA appoints Olivier Honsberger to further deliver crypto trading solutions in region
“I am confident that my experience, combined with Mehtap’s experience, will enable us to drive the business forwards in the Middle East. I also have an extensive network of institutional investors in the region which I will leverage to help GCEX with its ambitious growth plans.”. GCEX MENA, the...
financefeeds.com
FYNXT integrates TraderEvolution’s OMS & EMS system on its low-code platform for multi-asset brokers
“This partnership aims to expand our offering to our clients by providing a more comprehensive and cohesive platform that streamlines the operations as FYNXT’s software will complement our trading software solutions. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with FYNXT, further leveraging benefits of the modern IT technology for our clients.”
financefeeds.com
FXOpen’s Natalia Zakharova on 2023: Large potential for well-prepared brokers amid rise of FX
“Overall there is a large potential for brokers which have their own systems and trading environment, as new products can be developed to attract customers who want to take advantage of the fluctuations in the markets and avoid the creaking economies.”. The geopolitical events that took place in 2022 and...
ValueWalk
The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
WD-40 Company has corrected more than 50% and may be ready to bottom. The FQ1 results were mixed, but the FY guidance was reaffirmed. The risk is that Q2 results will be bad and weak conditions could linger into the back half of the year. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) issued a...
4 Sizzling Restaurant Stocks: Analyst Touts Recipe For Success With These Top Picks
Small-cap stocks have long been valued by savvy investors who understand that allocating to a less-efficient market segment can improve a portfolio's risk/return profile. The same and more can be said about so-called micro caps — the low market cap segment that active traders tend to avoid. "Sebastian," an anonymous micro-cap stock investor and enthusiast who is active on Substack and Twitter, has been doing research on four microcap restaurant stocks that are trading at potentially attractive values.
kalkinemedia.com
Electrolux Expects Q4 Oper Loss At About SEK 2.0 Bln
* ELECTROLUX ANNOUNCES LOSS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2022. * MAIN CONTRIBUTOR TO WEAKER THAN EXPECTED EARNINGS IN Q4 WAS PERFORMANCE IN BUSINESS AREA NORTH AMERICA. * WEAKER CONSUMER DEMAND AND INVENTORY REDUCTIONS AT BOTH RETAILERS AND ELECTROLUX IN COMBINATION WITH AN ELEVATED COST LEVEL. * INVENTORY REDUCTION ACTIVITIES AT...
Comments / 0