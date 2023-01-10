Read full article on original website
Crypto.com lays off 20% of staff as FTX contagion deepens
Crypto.com will lay off 20% of its corporate workforce, or nearly 1000 people, in order to adapt to current market conditions, CEO Kris Marszalek said in a tweet on Friday. Company executives informed employees affected by the job cuts “as part of structural changes”, becoming the latest digital asset shop to downsize its headcount. Employees were told the firm was seeking to trim expenses and narrow its focus to more-promising businesses amid chilly crypto winter.
OctaFX asked its financial experts to give their market forecasts for 2023: here’s what they think
2022 was a turbulent year for international financial markets. What to expect from 2023? OctaFX asked its financial experts to share a forecast for the upcoming year. The events of 2022 shook the world and the financial markets. The rise of geopolitical tensions and record-high inflation in most industrialised economies had a defining impact on the markets, leading to unprecedented rate hikes, energy crises, and major changes in global trade flows. OctaFX asked its financial experts to give their forecasts for the upcoming year, but first—what’s their opinion on the current state of the world economy?
Bitso adds Circle’s euro-backed stablecoin to facilitate remittances across the Atlantic
“We add useful and innovative assets to our platform to continually expand use cases for our users that solve the needs of our region. We are confident that including Euro Coin into our portfolio will help us leverage the usage of stablecoins across the region, promote international transfers with transactions in euros and will allow people and companies to prosper in a global digital economy.”
IdealFX clients are no longer protected by Financial Commission
The Financial Commission today announced the dismissal of IdealFX from its membership as a result of the broker’s voluntary withdrawal. IdealFX was expelled from the Financial Commission effective December 28th, 2022, according to a FinaCom statement. As such, the commission noted that it will not be able to process...
Zero Hash lures William Klippel as head of investment platforms
B2B digital asset infrastructure provider Zero Hash has appointed FX industry veteran William Klippel as their new Vertical Head of Investment Platforms. Mr. Klippel is a highly experienced FX industry professional, having spent 15 years at StoneX’s associated brands including GAIN Capital, GTX, and FOREX.com. Most recently, he spent nearly three years at trading automation and analysis platform Capitalise.ai, where he worked as its head of sales.
FTX gets nod to sell Embed, LedgerX, Japan and Europe units
Judge John Dorsey of the Delaware Bankruptcy Court has given FTX’s liquidators the greenlight to kickstart bids to sell four functioning subsidiaries — including its Japanese and European units. The court charged with overseeing the wind-up approved the petition filed in December on Thursday after a hearing held...
SiegeFX’s anonymous Spot FX matching solutions used by 10 of the largest 20 banks
SiegeFX said it will soon be connected with 10 of the largest 20 Banks and 15 of the top 20 Asset Managers. SiegeFX has announced continuous growth in 2022 that is set to continue in 2023 with the onboarding of several leading FX banks, asset managers, and other buy-side firms.
FX Back Office and Centroid Solutions team up in the interest of international FX brokers
“We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Centroid Solutions. Centroid’s offering is first-rate. The connectivity options that our clients will benefit from following our agreement are second to none and we’re excited to offer our international brokerages yet another suite of tools with which to take their business to the next level. This partnership represents yet another step toward offering our clients the very best services and solutions in the industry.”
Bison Bank launches Portugal-licensed crypto platform, Bison Digital Assets
“Bison Digital Assets will bring together Bison Bank’s efforts of bringing cutting-edge financial services to customers. Our commitment is to lead the way in innovation for the banking industry in Portugal and most importantly the world. We’re effectively building the perfect bridge between traditional and digital finance.”. Portugal...
