2022 was a turbulent year for international financial markets. What to expect from 2023? OctaFX asked its financial experts to share a forecast for the upcoming year. The events of 2022 shook the world and the financial markets. The rise of geopolitical tensions and record-high inflation in most industrialised economies had a defining impact on the markets, leading to unprecedented rate hikes, energy crises, and major changes in global trade flows. OctaFX asked its financial experts to give their forecasts for the upcoming year, but first—what’s their opinion on the current state of the world economy?

2 DAYS AGO