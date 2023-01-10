ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Tennessee County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy

If you've read about the county with the longest life expectancy in Tennessee , you may have also wondered which counties lie on the opposite side of the spectrum. Using data from the 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker compiled a list of the counties in Tennessee with the shortest life expectancy in comparison to others in the state.

According to the site, life expectancy in the U.S. was on the rise between 1960 and 2019 but has since hit an obstacle that has started a decline since 2020, including COVID-19, opioid epidemic, drug overdoses and other unintentional injuries.

So which county has the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee ?

Cocke County

According to the report, the average life expectancy in Cocke County is 71 years, 4.3 years less than the average for the state. The county also ranks No. 95 in length of life, No. 93 in statewide health outcomes, and No. 84 in quality of life.

These are the Top 10 counties in Tennessee with the shortest life expectancy:

  1. Cocke County
  2. Grundy County
  3. Meigs County
  4. Campbell County
  5. Van Buren County
  6. Hancock County
  7. TIED: Houston County, Lake County and Benton County
  8. N/A
  9. N/A
  10. McNairy County

Check out Stacker 's full list of the counties with the shortest life expectancy in the state.

Fast Falcon
3d ago

That's funny how they have campbell county listed. My great grandmother will be 103 next month and she lives in campbell county

