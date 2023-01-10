ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Evan Roberts' reaction to Carlos Correa signing with Twins, and his one Steve Cohen fear

By Carton Roberts, Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pAKY1_0k9zhH2o00

How did Evan Roberts react to the Mets reportedly losing Carlos Correa before ever getting to formally introduce him?

Surprisingly, Evan took a measured approach.

“It’s disappointing. I’m not gonna scream and yell about it, but it’s disappointing,” Evan said. “The dude’s clearly got a bleeped up ankle.

“You’re not paying him for the last eight years. You’re paying him for the next 12 years. If they signed him and said ‘Ankle be damned,’ OK, let’s go. But I could see why the Mets, after the Giants balked on the ankle and the contract fell apart, said ‘Hey, we need to rework this and protect ourselves.’ Just because you have a lot of money doesn’t mean you should spend it foolishly. Am I disappointed Carlos Correa is not a New York Met? Yeah. Are the Mets as good today as they could have been six hours ago if Correa signed? No, they’re not as good…We got teased for 19 days, and it’s tough to ignore the tease. There’s no doubt.”

Still, Evan doesn’t want to see Cohen respond by trying to force another big move that hurts the team in the long run, even if the offense is still lacking now that Correa won’t be in the middle of the order.

“It ain’t happening in free agency,” Evan said. “You want to tell me there’s a big trade none of us are thinking about…that would scare me half to death. I’ve heard a lot of comparisons of Cohen to Steinbrenner. One of George Steinbrenner’s biggest issues was making the dopey trade, especially in the late 80s when future stars were traded for the shiny veteran in the moment. I don’t want Steve Cohen and the Mets to make some kind of knee-jerk trade. That could be disastrous.”

Still, even if he wasn’t freaking out, Craig and C-Mac made sure to give Evan a hard time about how the Correa sweepstakes unfolded, so Evan made sure to defend himself.

“The only reason Carlos Correa ended up with the Twins last year is because you losers decided to take Josh Donaldson,” Evan said. “So if you losers want to play this game, you’ll come up small…you took Josh Donaldson off their hands.”

Follow WFAN's afternoon team on Twitter: @CartonRoberts , @EvanRobertsWFAN , @TommyLugauer , and @CMacWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants reportedly interested in two-time All-Star catcher

The Giants didn’t succeed in landing the marquee free agent they sought when the offseason began, but they added to their roster in a different way. They’ve spread their money around and given eight-figure guarantees to six different players in Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson. They still have their sights set on further upgrades, with Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital reporting they have shown interest in catcher Gary Sánchez.
ROSS, CA
NBC Sports

Correa finally addresses 'shocking' Giants, Mets ankle concerns

Carlos Correa officially is back with the Minnesota Twins, and the All-Star shortstop finally broke his silence on what certainly was a whirlwind free-agency ride. The question on many reporters' minds centered around Correa's surgically-repaired right ankle, which contributed to deals with first the Giants and then the New York Mets ultimately falling through after his physicals with both teams.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender

The Nelson Cruz Show is officially back on the air for a 19th season. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the veteran slugger Cruz has signed a one-year deal worth $1 million with the San Diego Padres. Cruz is expected to get ample at-bats for the Padres at the designated hitter spot, Passan... The post Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN DIEGO, CA
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings QB Expects MIN to Lose vs. Giants

NFL pundits and personalities are racing the Wildcard docket of football games to nominate potential upsets, and the Minnesota Vikings are a popular victim. The Vikings host the New York Giants on Sunday, a New York team that hasn’t reached the postseason since 2016. Minnesota is a three-point favorite to advance onward in the playoffs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Boras frustrated Giants, Mets consulted same doc about Correa

Now that Carlos Correa has signed with the Minnesota Twins, details of the superstar's befuddling free-agency saga are coming to light. And his agent, Scott Boras, isn't over the moon about how everything went down. Before the Giants and New York Mets pulled the plug on their respective decade-plus Correa...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Correa shares how he felt about offseason saga

Carlos Correa had one of the most bizarre offseason sagas of any player in MLB history, but it finally came to an end Wednesday as he was officially introduced by the Minnesota Twins. That gave the shortstop the opportunity to offer his side of what happened in the last month. Correa agreed to contracts of... The post Carlos Correa shares how he felt about offseason saga appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MICHIGAN STATE
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
903K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy