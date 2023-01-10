Evan Roberts' reaction to Carlos Correa signing with Twins, and his one Steve Cohen fear

How did Evan Roberts react to the Mets reportedly losing Carlos Correa before ever getting to formally introduce him?

Surprisingly, Evan took a measured approach.

“It’s disappointing. I’m not gonna scream and yell about it, but it’s disappointing,” Evan said. “The dude’s clearly got a bleeped up ankle.

“You’re not paying him for the last eight years. You’re paying him for the next 12 years. If they signed him and said ‘Ankle be damned,’ OK, let’s go. But I could see why the Mets, after the Giants balked on the ankle and the contract fell apart, said ‘Hey, we need to rework this and protect ourselves.’ Just because you have a lot of money doesn’t mean you should spend it foolishly. Am I disappointed Carlos Correa is not a New York Met? Yeah. Are the Mets as good today as they could have been six hours ago if Correa signed? No, they’re not as good…We got teased for 19 days, and it’s tough to ignore the tease. There’s no doubt.”

Still, Evan doesn’t want to see Cohen respond by trying to force another big move that hurts the team in the long run, even if the offense is still lacking now that Correa won’t be in the middle of the order.

“It ain’t happening in free agency,” Evan said. “You want to tell me there’s a big trade none of us are thinking about…that would scare me half to death. I’ve heard a lot of comparisons of Cohen to Steinbrenner. One of George Steinbrenner’s biggest issues was making the dopey trade, especially in the late 80s when future stars were traded for the shiny veteran in the moment. I don’t want Steve Cohen and the Mets to make some kind of knee-jerk trade. That could be disastrous.”

Still, even if he wasn’t freaking out, Craig and C-Mac made sure to give Evan a hard time about how the Correa sweepstakes unfolded, so Evan made sure to defend himself.

“The only reason Carlos Correa ended up with the Twins last year is because you losers decided to take Josh Donaldson,” Evan said. “So if you losers want to play this game, you’ll come up small…you took Josh Donaldson off their hands.”

Follow WFAN's afternoon team on Twitter: @CartonRoberts , @EvanRobertsWFAN , @TommyLugauer , and @CMacWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)