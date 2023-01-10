ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5-Year-Old Swept Away In California Floodwaters Amid Powerful Storm

By Logan DeLoye
KYLD WiLD 94.9
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

An unnamed 5-year-old boy was swept away in floodwaters "along the Central California Coast" on Monday as copious amounts of rain and wind pelted the region. According to KTLA , rescuers ended the search after scouring the surrounding area of Pasa Robles for seven hours only to find the boy's shoe as conditions for divers worsened amid increasingly dangerous conditions . Despite not being found, authorities have yet to declare that the child is dead.

KTLA detailed that the boy and his mother were driving a truck on Monday around 8:00 a.m when they became stranded in the floodwaters. Locals who witnessed the incident tried to pull the mother and son out of the truck. They were successful in safely removing the mother as the boy was instantly swept from the truck and taken downstream with the current. KTLA noted that there was no evacuation or shelter order in place when the mother left her house with the child.

During the time of the search, many coastal counties including Montecito were told to evacuate while officials urged others to shelter in place as the death toll rose to 14. Conditions are expected to continue today and taper off into the evening hours.

