Sting’s Daughter-In-Law Currently Training To Be A Pro Wrestler
Sting is an Icon. Now, the legacy can live on past him. Steve ‘Sting’ Borden is a legend in pro-wrestling and despite his tenured career, he’s still very much so active in All Elite Wrestling. Recently, he did an interview with DMagazine where he revealed that when his current contract is up, he’s most likely done in the ring. But, he will have someone to continue on with the Borden last name, as he revealed that his Daughter-In-Law, Katelyn, is currently training to be a professional wrestler at the Rhodes Academy under Dustin Rhodes. Not only that, but she is currently on the AEW social media team.
Mickie James Names Who She Wants To Induct Her Into The WWE Hall Of Fame
Mickie James will face Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace in a title vs career match on January 13th at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view. To promote the match, she appeared on Brian Hebner’s Refin’ It Up podcast. Mickie was asked if she was prepared to retire from wrestling if she lost that match.
Adam Page Gets His Revenge And Defeats Jon Moxley On AEW Dynamite
One of the most anticipated matches for AEW Dynamite kicked off tonight’s show. The build up for Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page has been nothing short of intense and that’s exactly how this match was. Page and Moxley started off sort of like a hockey fight and we were off to there races. After an absolute war and one of the most physical matches we’ve seen in quite some time, Adam Page hit that signature BuckShot Lariat and got the win!
Jim Ross Tells WWE Talent Not To Be Babies In The Wake Of Vince McMahon’s Return
Jim Ross has a message for WWE talent in the wake of Vince McMahon’s return. While speaking on his Grilling Jr podcast, Jim Ross simply advised WWE talent to no be babies and make sure to come to work on time. It’s gonna be interesting days ahead for them,...
New Match Added To NXT Vengeance Day
Apart from the two previously mentioned matches, WWE has added another match to the card. NXT North American Champion Wes Lee will face Dijak on the show. This comes after Dijak has been targeting Lee for the past several weeks. It all started when Dijak returned to NXT and viciously...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Tony Khan Confirms AEW House Shows Are Coming
It looks like AEW are looking to debut house shows in the near future. The idea of house shows for AEW is not a new one. While Tony Khan has been hesitant to begin a circuit of live events in the US, fans have pushed for them. While AEW do not, WWE has a live event circuit that covers most dates throughout the year.
Former WWE Referee Says WWE “Didn’t Put Their Best Foot Forward” This Week With RAW
The Judgment Day won a tag team turmoil match this week. Uncle Howdy confronted Alexa Bliss, and Bayley wrestled Mia Yim, but the event wasn’t a hit with everyone. Former WWE official Jimmy Korderas believes WWE didn’t take the “night off” with RAW this week. On...
WWE Sources Deny Reports Of Sale To Saudi Arabia
The story continues to develop on who will purchase WWE. Last night, Bodyslam.net exclusively reported that a deal for WWE was in place, with the Saudi Arabia Investment Fund being the buyers. Now, WWE sources have denied this. Ariel Helwani reports that sources within the company deny the sale and...
UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou Reportedly Set To Become Free Agent Next Week
The UFC’s Heavyweight division might be receiving a huge shakeup next Friday. UFC Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou could be the next MMA fighter to jump ship from the Ultimate Fighting Championship to the Professional Fighters League. According to reports, Ngannou’s contract was scheduled to expire towards the end of...
All Talent Meeting Set For Tonight’s WWE Taping, Spoilers On Plans For Tonight’s SmackDown
There are significant plans for tonight’s SmackDown in place. There is also to be an all-talent meeting tonight before the television taping. Fightful Select reports that the meeting will take place before SmackDown. They would also make several other notes about tonight’s SmackDown. – There is an all-talent...
AEW And Jeopardy Crossover Event Coming Soon
According to AEW referee Bryce Remsburg, AEW and Jeopardy are planning something in the near future. Remsburg thanked host Ken Jennings for having him appear on the show and is excited about the collaboration episode. The project seems like a great opportunity for Bryce Remsburg and other members of the...
AEW Dynamite Sees Nice Jump In Viewership But Can’t Cross 1,000,000 Viewers
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Wrestlenomics reports that the January 11th episode of AEW Dynamite brought an overnight average of 967,000 viewers, with a .33 in the treasured 18 to 49 demographic. The January 4th episode of AEW Dynamite brought an overnight viewership of 864,000 viewers, with a .26 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Triple H Speaks At WWE Talent Meeting
The Game had some words to say. Earlier it was revealed that WWE would have a talent meeting ahead of tonight’s SmackDown and according to PWInsider and it went down with Triple H front and center. Triple H told the talent that creative will not change despite Vince McMahon’s return. It was also reiterated that Vince’s involvement is to spearhead a potential sale.
Dragon Gate Open The New Year Gate Results (1/12/23)
Dragon Gate Pro Wrestling held night five of its Open The New Year Gate tour on January 12 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on Dragon Gate Network. You can read the results for the show below. – Dragon Kid & Eita def. Dragon Dia & Madoka...
PCO Returns To IMPACT Wrestling At Hard To Kill
Eddie Edwards defeated Jonathan Gresham on Hard To Kill tonight, but, after the match, Eddie’s past came back to haunt him. PCO was buried alive in the Las Vegas desert months ago. Now, he’s back for revenge. He popped up behind Eddie after the match hit him with a shovel after spitting sand out of his mouth. PCO then choke-slammed Eddie and left him laying in the middle of the ring. Wrestling’s Frankenstein is back!
AEW Rampage Live Spoiler Results – 1/13/23
AEW Rampage is being taped at The Forum in Los Angeles, California following tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The Show is headlined by a Tag Team Match between The House Of Black vs. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz. Plus, Ruby Soho and Willow Nghtingale will battle Tay Melo and Anna JayAS in a Street Fight.
Juice Robinson Calls Out Darby Allin For AEW Rampage
Juice Robinson made his presence known tonight on AEW Dynamite when he was interviewed backstage by Renee Paquette. He says he’s here now to kick ass and win championships. So, if Darby Allin is handing out open challenge matches, he wants in. He wants a shot at the TNT Championship this Friday on AEW Rampage. Will Darby accept?
Vince McMahon In Talks For Royal Rumble Appearance
With the chaos going on this past week, Vince McMahon back on the board and in a CEO position, Stephanie McMahon leaving the company and talks of a potential sale, what else could go down? Well, FightFans dropped some exclusive news that sources have told them that there is discussion backstage in the company right now regarding McMahon and an appearance at the Royal Rumble.
Rey Mysterio Enters The Royal Rumble
One more man in the Royal Rumble. Tonight on SmackDown, Rey Mysterio cut a promo talking about all the hardships he’s been through recently and especially when his son tried to ruin the holidays for his family. But in 2023, he’s looking to turn his luck around. Rey announced that he is entering the Royal Rumble and he’s looking to win it. He was interrupted by Karrion Kross who said everyone remembers 17 years ago when Rey won the Royal Rumble and it was a special moment for Dominik, or was it? Kross said that Rey was never around for Dominik and he was a failure as a father. Rey attacked Kross but Karrion got the best of it and choked Rey out, putting him to sleep.
