ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Report: Young, Champ among names seeking Saudi International release

Cameron Young and Cameron Champ are among the names that have applied for a conflicting-event release to play in the Saudi International, according to Golfweek. Eamon Lynch reports that Young, Champ, Lucas Herbert and three Korn Ferry Tour players are seeking to compete in the tournament. The event is sanctioned by the Asian Tour and notably sponsored by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which is the primary backer of LIV Golf.
Golf Digest

Adam Scott has a radical idea for how PGA Tour prize money should be paid out

Jon Rahm led the first wave of golfers to be rewarded under the PGA Tour's new designated-event structure by winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions and pocketing $2.7 million—or the same amount Scottie Scheffler earned for winning last year's Masters. But should the Spaniard have received even more of the increased prize money at Kapalua? Adam Scott, for one, thinks so.
Golf Digest

Report: Mito Pereira to join LIV Golf

Mito Pereira is set to join LIV Golf for its upcoming season, according to the Telegraph. The report is hardly a surprise. Pereira has been widely speculated as a potential defector to the Saudi-backed circuit since late last summer, with numerous outlets citing the Chilean-born golfer's interests around the Tour Championship. Pereira addressed these rumors by posting a photo of himself in the International Presidents Cup team uniform on his Instagram account and stated how honored he was to play in the competition. Any member of LIV is not allowed to play in the PGA Tour-run match, indicating—at least for the immediate future—Pereira would remain with the tour.
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf League pro: I'll be welcome on PGA Tour after my contract expires

LIV Golf League player Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra appears to have the confidence he will be welcome on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour after his contract with the breakaway tour has expired. The Spanish LIV player has signed a three-year contract with the series. LIV are gearing up for its...
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods was involved in one of the easiest Jeopardy! clues ever

Golf fans haven't gotten to see much of Tiger Woods over the past couple years, but the GOAT popped up in an unlikely place on Thursday night. Sort of. The 15-time major champ was involved in what might be the easiest Jeopardy! clue of all time. Then again, as golf peeps we are obviously a bit biased. Check out the question/answer our Shane Ryan first pointed out on Twitter because he's currently covering the Latin America Amateur in Puerto Rico, where, apparently the trivia show airs earlier (Man, Shane could really clean up by making Jeopardy! bets this week, huh?):
Golf Digest

We ranked every PGA Tour course—from best to worst

There are plenty of reasons why a course is selected to host a PGA Tour event beyond its architectural merits. Of course, the layout must sufficiently test the best players in the world, but the regional market, logistics and history all play important roles in landing a tour event as well.
Golf Digest

Even the PGA Tour's 'Short Game Chef' has turned to speed training—and it's paying off

Parker McLachlin may be known as the "Short Game Chef," but he's hitting a pretty long ball these days. And through one round at the 2023 Sony Open, it's certainly paid off. The Hawaii native and a PGA Tour winner turned short-game coach in recent years is making his 13th start at the tournament, playing this week on a sponsor's exemption. But on Thursday when he shot an one-under 69, it was the first time that he had broken 70 in the opening round of the event. And it wasn't hard to spot the reason why.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy