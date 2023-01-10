Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Report: Young, Champ among names seeking Saudi International release
Cameron Young and Cameron Champ are among the names that have applied for a conflicting-event release to play in the Saudi International, according to Golfweek. Eamon Lynch reports that Young, Champ, Lucas Herbert and three Korn Ferry Tour players are seeking to compete in the tournament. The event is sanctioned by the Asian Tour and notably sponsored by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which is the primary backer of LIV Golf.
Golf Digest
Adam Scott has a radical idea for how PGA Tour prize money should be paid out
Jon Rahm led the first wave of golfers to be rewarded under the PGA Tour's new designated-event structure by winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions and pocketing $2.7 million—or the same amount Scottie Scheffler earned for winning last year's Masters. But should the Spaniard have received even more of the increased prize money at Kapalua? Adam Scott, for one, thinks so.
Golf Digest
Report: Mito Pereira to join LIV Golf
Mito Pereira is set to join LIV Golf for its upcoming season, according to the Telegraph. The report is hardly a surprise. Pereira has been widely speculated as a potential defector to the Saudi-backed circuit since late last summer, with numerous outlets citing the Chilean-born golfer's interests around the Tour Championship. Pereira addressed these rumors by posting a photo of himself in the International Presidents Cup team uniform on his Instagram account and stated how honored he was to play in the competition. Any member of LIV is not allowed to play in the PGA Tour-run match, indicating—at least for the immediate future—Pereira would remain with the tour.
Golf Digest
After rejecting LIV's early overtures, Adam Scott proves he's all in on PGA Tour by joining PAC
HONOLULU — You wouldn’t think of Adam Scott, one of the most reserved and even-keeled individuals in golf, as someone who likes to “stir the pot,” so to speak, on matters related to the PGA Tour and the game in general. Maybe that’s partly because he’s...
Golf Digest
Yes, the great Sam Snead used to actually putt croquet style until it was banned because he was too good at it
If you happened to flip to Golf Channel before coverage of this week's Sony Open started (more likely to happen this week with that late Hawaii start), you may have stumbled upon an unusual sight. A golfer putting croquet style. And not just any golfer, but Sam Snead, one of the greatest golfers of all time.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf League pro: I'll be welcome on PGA Tour after my contract expires
LIV Golf League player Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra appears to have the confidence he will be welcome on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour after his contract with the breakaway tour has expired. The Spanish LIV player has signed a three-year contract with the series. LIV are gearing up for its...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Jordan Spieth remembers the last time he flew coach on an airplane, and it wasn’t pretty
Most top-name professional golfers don't fly on commercial jets these days. They have plenty of money to fly private, either as a group or individually. Some even own their own plane. However, that doesn't mean the biggest names in golf don't sometimes find themselves on a plane just like normal...
Golf Digest
Scott Stallings FINALLY got his Masters invitation, and his wife delivered a hilarious dagger when he opened it
The video is like many others out there of 2023 Masters competitors showing off their invitation to Augusta National Golf Club in April. As we all know, however, Scott Stallings had more reason than most to celebrate the envelope’s arrival. The story went understandably viral last week when a...
Golf Digest
Sony Open 2023 picks: It seems like everyone and their mother is betting on Tom Kim this week
If the 2022 Presidents Cup is where Tom Kim unofficially became the new darling of Golf Twitter, the 2023 Sony Open is where the 20-year-old has become the official favorite of the golf gambling community. As we noted earlier in the week, the young star emerged as the favorite when...
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods was involved in one of the easiest Jeopardy! clues ever
Golf fans haven't gotten to see much of Tiger Woods over the past couple years, but the GOAT popped up in an unlikely place on Thursday night. Sort of. The 15-time major champ was involved in what might be the easiest Jeopardy! clue of all time. Then again, as golf peeps we are obviously a bit biased. Check out the question/answer our Shane Ryan first pointed out on Twitter because he's currently covering the Latin America Amateur in Puerto Rico, where, apparently the trivia show airs earlier (Man, Shane could really clean up by making Jeopardy! bets this week, huh?):
Golf Digest
This PGA Tour pro has his eyes on a first win—and his pilot's license
If you catch Maverick McNealy gazing up at the blue Hawaiian sky this week, he might not be daydreaming about earning a first PGA Tour title, but rather actually being among the clouds. Following a first-round 66 at the 2023 Sony Open that has him in a lofty position on...
Golf Digest
We ranked every PGA Tour course—from best to worst
There are plenty of reasons why a course is selected to host a PGA Tour event beyond its architectural merits. Of course, the layout must sufficiently test the best players in the world, but the regional market, logistics and history all play important roles in landing a tour event as well.
Golf Digest
Even the PGA Tour's 'Short Game Chef' has turned to speed training—and it's paying off
Parker McLachlin may be known as the "Short Game Chef," but he's hitting a pretty long ball these days. And through one round at the 2023 Sony Open, it's certainly paid off. The Hawaii native and a PGA Tour winner turned short-game coach in recent years is making his 13th start at the tournament, playing this week on a sponsor's exemption. But on Thursday when he shot an one-under 69, it was the first time that he had broken 70 in the opening round of the event. And it wasn't hard to spot the reason why.
Golf Digest
The whole world bet on Tom Kim, then he promptly had the worst putting performance of his career
For the better part of seven months, it's been Tom Kim this, Tom Kim that. Rightfully so. Between his two wins, his electric performance at the Presidents Cup, and his solid start to 2023 with a T-5 at the Sentry TOC, it really felt like the guy could do no wrong.
Golf Digest
The 'fantastic and fun' practice trick tour pros use to improve their golf swings
When the ball starts going sideways, most of us head into a state of panic: What am I doing wrong? Where's the glitch in my technique? How can I fix it? Quickly, we risk becoming overwhelmed with intense technical thoughts that will leave us more confused than ever. No golfer...
