Still cool after record warmth Wednesday. Changes are coming soon.

DALLAS — Quick Recap:. We had record heat Wednesday. We broke a 112 year old record. Temps drop around 40° from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning. Cooler and closer to normal temps return Thursday and Friday. Sunny and warmer weekend ahead. En español: Clima en Dallas Fort Worth...
A giant fireball was seen shooting across the Texas sky Tuesday night

From Houston to Fort Worth, Texans across the state reported spotting a massive and bright light streaking across the night sky Tuesday. Some thought it may have been a shooting star or even leftover fireworks. It happened so fast that others questioned if they actually saw anything at all. Turns out that the mysterious blazing sky phenomenon was a fireball.
Celebrating Dry January? This is the top spot for mocktails in Texas & among best in US

DALLAS (KDAF) — The new year is here and that means folks all over the country are doing their best to celebrate Dry January and steering clear of consuming alcohol. While we all know that Sonic is an easy go-to for good drinks, there are some incredible sit-down options all over the U.S. that will leave you satisfied. We checked out Yelp’s report on the top spots across the country to celebrate Dry January, giving us a look at the top mocktails you can get your taste buds on.
Watch Videos of a Giant Fireball Streaking Across Texas Sky

I didn’t witness this firsthand, which is probably a good thing. Because I most likely would’ve freaked out a little bit. Not that I typically freak out when I see strange things in the sky. It’s just that the fireball that many people across Texas and Oklahoma reported seeing in the sky on Tuesday night (January 10) was freakin’ huge.
Overnight Fire Torches 7-Bedroom Dallas House

Dallas firefighters worked to contain the spread of an early morning house fire Friday in North Oak Cliff. The fire destroyed what is listed as a 7-bedroom home in the 600 block of Lancaster Avenue. There were no injuries reported at the scene. It is not yet clear whether anyone...
Universal Studios theme park is coming to North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — In North Texas, there is a large amount of family-friendly activities to go out and do, and now there’s about to be another one, bigger than ever. Universal Parks & Resorts announces plans to bring a theme park geared for families with young children to Frisco, Texas.
