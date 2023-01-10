Read full article on original website
What to expect from warm weekend ahead next week’s mid-week rain chances in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s been a cool end to the week in North Texas and Friday’s forecast is mostly clear with some near-seasonal normal temps and over the weekend the region will see a warm-up that will last into next week. Friday is set to be seasonably...
WFAA
Still cool after record warmth Wednesday. Changes are coming soon.
DALLAS — Quick Recap:. We had record heat Wednesday. We broke a 112 year old record. Temps drop around 40° from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning. Cooler and closer to normal temps return Thursday and Friday. Sunny and warmer weekend ahead. En español: Clima en Dallas Fort Worth...
What to know about record-breaking heat & Wednesday night’s cold front in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is set to experience record-breaking heat and elevated fire danger on Wednesday ahead of a cold front during the night, and yes, it’s the middle of January. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports elevated to near critical fire threat west...
End of the week much cooler behind cold front before another warmup to start the new week: Here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) — The end of the week will prove to be much cooler than the first half as Thursday and Friday temps will be cool behind a cold front and temperatures will fall to near or below freezing in North Texas overnight. However, the cooler temps won’t last long.
Threat for wildfires to rise mid-to-late week in North Texas due to unseasonably warm & breezy weather
DALLAS (KDAF) — Weather in the southern United States is always a little strange and Texas is a perfect example of that as it was quite cold around Christmas time last year and only a couple of weeks removed near-record high temperatures are expected in North Texas this week.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas Weather: Highs in the 80s today, cold front tonight
High temps near record territory again today ahead of the cold front tonight. Zack Shields shows us what to expect in his full forecast.
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jams
FRISCO, Texas - A 100-acre Universal Studios theme park is headed to North Texas. Universal Parks & Resorts — the theme park division of media behemoth NBCUniversal — has purchased a site on the Dallas North Tollway for a new kids-themed park and hotel in Frisco.
MySanAntonio
A giant fireball was seen shooting across the Texas sky Tuesday night
From Houston to Fort Worth, Texans across the state reported spotting a massive and bright light streaking across the night sky Tuesday. Some thought it may have been a shooting star or even leftover fireworks. It happened so fast that others questioned if they actually saw anything at all. Turns out that the mysterious blazing sky phenomenon was a fireball.
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find items there for everyone and for amazing deals too!
Texas city ranked among the 24 best places to visit in all of America: report
The United States of America is filled with some of the most beautiful cities in the world and there's truly no shortage of good vacation ideas throughout the country.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
Celebrating Dry January? This is the top spot for mocktails in Texas & among best in US
DALLAS (KDAF) — The new year is here and that means folks all over the country are doing their best to celebrate Dry January and steering clear of consuming alcohol. While we all know that Sonic is an easy go-to for good drinks, there are some incredible sit-down options all over the U.S. that will leave you satisfied. We checked out Yelp’s report on the top spots across the country to celebrate Dry January, giving us a look at the top mocktails you can get your taste buds on.
Watch Videos of a Giant Fireball Streaking Across Texas Sky
I didn’t witness this firsthand, which is probably a good thing. Because I most likely would’ve freaked out a little bit. Not that I typically freak out when I see strange things in the sky. It’s just that the fireball that many people across Texas and Oklahoma reported seeing in the sky on Tuesday night (January 10) was freakin’ huge.
5 Texas neighborhoods ranked in America’s top 10 hottest zip codes for 2023: report
Are you looking for a change of scenery in the new year? New jobs can help with that, but where are the top neighborhoods for 2023 to move to with these new jobs?
Report: 3 Texas cities ranked among worst U.S. major cities based on traffic
Do you feel like traffic in Dallas is worst than in other cities? Well, you may be right.
Did You Know Your Texas State Drivers License Can Help Save Your Life?
If you've ever been stranded on the side of the road in the Lone Star State, whether it be outside of Dallas, TX, or somewhere out in the middle of West Texas, there is something we all have in our wallets or purses that could potentially save our lives. Did...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Overnight Fire Torches 7-Bedroom Dallas House
Dallas firefighters worked to contain the spread of an early morning house fire Friday in North Oak Cliff. The fire destroyed what is listed as a 7-bedroom home in the 600 block of Lancaster Avenue. There were no injuries reported at the scene. It is not yet clear whether anyone...
Universal Studios theme park is coming to North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — In North Texas, there is a large amount of family-friendly activities to go out and do, and now there’s about to be another one, bigger than ever. Universal Parks & Resorts announces plans to bring a theme park geared for families with young children to Frisco, Texas.
CW33
