indianapolismonthly.com
Castleton Goes International Via Saraga
INTREPID FOODIES and immigrants hoping to get their hands on the ingredients for a cherished family recipe have long turned to Saraga International Grocery to complete their shopping lists. Now, they’ve got another 100,000 square feet to explore as they fill their larders with everything from curry leaves and green coconuts to fish sauce and French mustard, halal goat and beef, and whole amber jack and snapper from one of the state’s most expansive seafood counters. That’s because the longtime global retailer, which already has locations on Commercial Drive in Indy’s Lafayette Square neighborhood, in Greenwood, and in Columbus, Ohio, opened its most impressive store to date just two days before Christmas in the Target location on Center Run Drive in Castleton that shut its doors in 2015.
WISH-TV
WISH-TV launches groundbreaking set for viewers
INDIANAPOLIS – January 13, 2023 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) today announced the completion of studio renovations at WISH-TV, creating the most technologically advanced news set in the Indianapolis market. The studio is complete with a 30-foot curved 4K video wall that is the largest of its kind currently in use by a TV station in the Midwest, according to Derek Meyers, CEO of Neoti, a dvLED company with a strong presence in the broadcast market.
Children’s Museum to no longer allow adults to ride historic carousel animals
INDIANAPOLIS — Adult fans of the carousel animals at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis have less than a month before they will no longer be able to ride them. The museum’s official Twitter account published a statement Tuesday saying that, in order to preserve the historic ride, only children 17 years of age or under […]
WISH-TV
Slow start to winter snowfall once again. When have our largest snows fallen in recent years?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — January has been mild to start off 2023 in central Indiana which has prevented any chances of snow through the first 10 days. Overall, snowfall from November to January 10 has been below average once again with only 4.4″ falling in Indianapolis. This is over 7″ below where we should be at in this stage of the season.
Children’s Museum new rule, carousel riding limited to kids 17 and under
The Indianapolis Children’s Museum announced that as of Jan.31 riding of Carousel animals will be limited to children 17 and under only.
A Massive LEGO Festival is Coming to Indiana in 2023
If you and/or your kids love building LEGO sets, you won't want to miss out on all of the sights and attractions at Brick Fest Live coming to Indiana in 2023. LEGO says that its products are ideal for anyone ages 4-99. I can't argue with that because I know so many kids who love the challenge of building extravagant sets, not to mention all of the adults who still collect them as well. LEGO has been a toy that has captivated us for over 70 years now, so naturally, we should celebrate this toy with a festival completely dedicated to these plastic bricks.
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: From sunny to soggy over next 48 hours
INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a fan of sunshine and above average temperatures in mid-January... then you'll likely agree that today is the pick-of-the-week for best weather in central Indiana. High temperatures peak near/above 50° this afternoon, which is a good 15° above the 36° daily average high for this time of year.
Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana
Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E. Main Street, Big Hoffa’s is locally owned […]
Shapiro’s Delicatessen named among ‘absolute best pastrami in the US’
INDIANAPOLIS — Few sandwiches can stand up to the gargantuan gastronomic feat that is a stacked pastrami sandwich. The delicacy which, per Mashed, was brought to the United States by Jewish immigrants is still front and center of most Jewish deli menus in the U.S. today, including Shapiro’s Delicatessen in Indianapolis. The deli’s pastrami is […]
munciejournal.com
Become a Docent at Ball State’s David Owsley Museum of Art (DOMA)
MUNCIE, Indiana – The David Owsley Museum of Art (DOMA) at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, is inviting members of the Muncie community to apply for the Docent Learning Program. A docent is a volunteer trained to facilitate learning in the museum through a variety of activities and techniques.
1997: Life’s a beach for Muncie crossing guard
Crossing guard Gwen Hall gained media attention for her unique winter attire in January 1997. The 69-year-old found herself on thin ice with parents and even Muncie police.
Southside Times
More than just a friend
Dogs have long been known to be “man’s best friend.” Aspen, a purebred miniature husky owned by Southside resident Steven Litz, takes it a step further and becomes a shining light to nursing home residents in Indianapolis. Aspen is a certified therapy dog who visits seven different...
cbs4indy.com
Eggs prices are soaring, experts explain why
INDIANAPOLIS — Looking at eggs in the grocery store likely gives you sticker shock these days! The latest numbers from the government show eggs have increased by nearly $2.00 per dozen in one year. Poultry experts say the increase is due to several factors. “That combination of inflation, high...
Mug-n-Bun owner says sale may not mean the end for iconic restaurant
SPEEDWAY, Ind — As soon as news of the Mug-n-Bun's sale went up, current owner Jay Watson began to hear the community's outcry. Though the property is now for sale with a $2.2 million price tag, the current owner of Mug-n-Bun reiterates this doesn’t necessarily mean the end for Speedway’s iconic restaurant.
munciejournal.com
Ball State’s Unity Week 2023 Offers Events to Celebrate and Promote Diversity, Inclusiveness
MUNCIE, IN – Ball State University’s Multicultural Center has announced the schedule of events for Unity Week 2023, which kicks off on Jan. 16—this year’s official observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. “Unity Week is designed to educate, celebrate, and promote diversity, inclusivity,...
munciejournal.com
New Radio Station WMUN is the ‘Talk of Muncie’
Station looking for local radio hosts and program suggestions. MUNCIE, IN— A new radio station in Muncie and Delaware County aims to highlight what residents are talking about. And need to know. Radio station WMUN, broadcasting on 92.5FM and 1340AM has slowly been launching new, original talk programming. The...
Check Up 13: Gas City mom experiences 'awakening' after gastric bypass surgery
GAS CITY, Ind. — Excess weight and obesity is an issue that threatens the health and life expectancy of Americans. The State of Obesity 2022: Better Policies for a Healthier America report found that 4 in 10 American adults are obese, and rates are climbing. The report, based in...
indyschild.com
Winter Farmers Markets in Indianapolis
Think Farmer’s Markets are just for the summer months? Think again! Winter farmers markets across Indianapolis will keep you stocked with seasonal produce and local offerings ranging from meat and poultry to baked goods, pet supplies, homemade baby food, and more!. Guide to Indianapolis Area Winer Farmers Markets:. Indy...
