YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports to Broadcast Tonight’s (Tuesday, January 10th) Clarion Area At Keystone Girls’ Basketball Game

The Clarion Area Girls fell to the homestanding Keystone Panthers 41-28 in KSAC basketball action on Tuesday (January 10th). Clarion led 10-9 after one, but an 11-3 Keystone edge in the second gave the Panthers a 20-13 lead at the half. The Bobcats came back, with a 7-3 third quarter advantage and were only down by three, 23-20 heading to the fourth. But an 18-8 Panthers scoring edge in the fourth set the final.

CLARION, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO