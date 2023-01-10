YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports to Broadcast Tonight’s (Tuesday, January 10th) Clarion Area At Keystone Girls’ Basketball Game

Read full article on original website
Bobcats And Panthers To Join Forces For Basketball Hoops For Hope Cancer Awareness And Fundraiser Program On Friday, February 10th (T-Shirts Can Be Ordered On Line Until Monday, January 22nd)
The Clarion Bobcats and Keystone Panthers Basketball Teams and Boosters will join together for the Hoops for Hope Cancer Awareness And Fundraiser Program On Friday, February 10th. Proceeds will benefit the Sunshine Project at Butler Health System – Clarion Hospital’s Clarion Cancer Center. The event will begin with...
Girls Basketball: Bobcats Fall To Panthers
The Clarion Area Girls fell to the homestanding Keystone Panthers 41-28 in KSAC basketball action on Tuesday (January 10th). Clarion led 10-9 after one, but an 11-3 Keystone edge in the second gave the Panthers a 20-13 lead at the half. The Bobcats came back, with a 7-3 third quarter advantage and were only down by three, 23-20 heading to the fourth. But an 18-8 Panthers scoring edge in the fourth set the final.
